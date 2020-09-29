HONG KONG – Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has won regulatory approval for Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in Japan based on a pivotal phase II trial alone. The HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate has been approved for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer that has progressed after chemotherapy.

"Today’s approval of Enhertu in Japan is significant as it is the first HER2-directed therapy to demonstrate an improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy for previously treated patients with HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer," said Wataru Takasaki, executive officer and head of Daiichi Sankyo’s R&D Division in Japan.

The indication was approved based on the results of the open-label, randomized phase II Destiny-Gastric01 trial. The open-label, multicenter, randomized, pivotal phase II trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of the medicine in a primary cohort of patients from Japan and South Korea. The overall safety and tolerability profile of Enhertu was found to be consistent with that observed in previously reported trials.

Objective response rate (ORR) was the primary endpoint of the study. A statistically significant increase of 51.3% in ORR was demonstrated in a pool of 187 patients (including 149 Japanese patients) with Enhertu, compared to 14.3% with investigator’s choice of chemotherapy, as assessed by independent central review in 175 evaluable patients (including 140 Japanese patients).

Enhertu’s approval took place under Japan’s Sakigake scheme, which aims to shorten the time to market for innovative drugs and medical devices. The candidate was previously granted Sakigake designation by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the indication in March 2018.

“Gastric (stomach) cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third leading cause of cancer mortality, with a five-year survival rate of 5% for metastatic disease; there were approximately one million new cases reported in 2018 and 783,000 deaths. Incidence rates for gastric cancer are markedly higher in eastern Asia, where approximately half of all cases occur. Japan has the third highest incidence rate of gastric cancer worldwide; in 2018, the age-standardized rate in Japan was 27.5 per 100,000,” said a spokesman for the company.

This marks the second approval for Enhertu. It was previously approved in Japan and the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

It has also received breakthrough therapy status from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. However it has not been approved in the EU, or countries outside of Japan and the U.S., for any indication.

“We are planning to commercialize Enhertu as a monotherapy or a combination therapy worldwide,” said the Daiichi Sankyo spokesman about future plans for the candidate. “There is no partnership for Enhertu in Japan. We launched the product using our own resources.”

Accelerating new therapies

After the announcement of the revised Pharmaceutical and Medical Device (PMD) Act late last year, Japan enacted the first stage of amendments earlier this month. Part of the developments included legislating Sakigake and establishing a “pioneering medical devices, IVD, and regenerative medicine” designation.

For a medical device, in vitro diagnostic or regenerative medicine to be given a prioritized designation, they are evaluated on their innovation, the seriousness of the ailment they intend to treat, extremely high efficacy or safety, and whether systems are in place for early development and regulatory application in Japan, ahead of other countries with similar approval systems in place.

Daiichi Sankyo isn’t the only company to have recently benefited from the Sakigake scheme, which was established in 2015.

Rakuten Medical Japan K.K. has also just received marketing approval in Japan for Akalux (cetuximab sarotalocan) to treat unresectable locally advanced or recurrent head and neck cancer. Akalux received a Sakigake designation in April 2019, and the application for its approval under the Conditional Early Approval System was made in March 2020. The Bioblade Laser System, a medical device used in combination with Akalux, was also approved. Rakuten is currently running a global phase III trial for the product combination.