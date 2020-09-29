Device makers may see privacy legislation in California and other U.S. states as a source of regulatory balkanization, but that very same problem is cropping up in the international arena. In addition to the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), privacy requirements are popping up in Brazil and elsewhere, and Eric Bowlin, a partner at Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory, told attendees on a virtual symposium that the best approach might be to base a compliance program on general principles. This approach, Bowlin said, would allow device makers to operate in multiple jurisdictions without getting tied into knots over its privacy compliance programs.

Bowlin was one of several experts speaking on regulatory requirements at a session sponsored by the Advanced Medical Technology Association. He noted that the requirements in California still are shifting even though the state’s 2018 legislation had not been fully implemented. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018 initially was to go into effect Jan. 1, but the COVID-19 pandemic sufficiently scrambled things for the private sector to prod the state legislature to suspend at least some of those provisions until the beginning of 2022.

Nonetheless, companies doing business in the Golden State have been moving to set up their compliance systems to address the changes, and Bowlin said the CCPA requirements were sufficiently different from the GDPR that some companies see them as distinct compliance requirements. Maine and Nevada also have passed their own privacy legislation, and a scorecard suggests that a number of other states soon may join the fray, or at least have considered doing so in the very recent past.

Bowlin noted that Brazil’s version, the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais, bears at least some resemblance to the GDPR, and was expected to go into force in August. Once again, however, the pandemic intervened, and the implementation date has been moved back to May 2021. While the proliferation of laws may seem impossible to manage, Bowlin said the private sector’s privacy programs can be written to incorporate a fairly exhaustive set of foundational principles that will aid in the effort to avoid having to manage a series of parallel compliance programs.

“That way, when these new laws continue to pop up, you’ve already built a program” that covers nearly all of these jurisdictional considerations, Bowlin said, although he added that some companies may have to develop jurisdiction-specific amendments to their overall compliance programs.

Domino effect following Schrems II

Cynthia O’Donoghue, a partner at Reed Smith LLC, said the most significant recent change where privacy law is concerned was the implementation of the GDPR, and the key takeaway is the level of sanctions can devour up to 4% of a company’s worldwide turnover. O’Donoghue cited the Schrems II case as another source of uncertainty, given that it essentially negated the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program. Standard contractual clauses are still available to achieve the same net effect, but the initial understanding after the Schrems II decision was that a similar program operated by Switzerland and the U.S. was still valid. Earlier this month, however, the Swiss government eviscerated that handshake, another setback to the hopes of a less badly fractured international compliance picture.

Richard Hunter, director and senior counsel at Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., said the CCPA “marks a fairly strong move toward a GDPR-like regime, but it does not get all the way there.” Consumer businesses are affected by the CCPA even if they are subject to additional regimes, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996. Hunter said some organizations may believe they have to apply the conditions required by California to their operations across the entire nation, one of several elements creating a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the U.S.

Hunter said the follow-on legislation in California clarifies that business associates of covered entities are not necessarily themselves subject to the CCPA. However, there is also legislation in that state that would regulate de-identified data as well. “There is an expectation in California now that if you de-identify data pursuant to one of the two HIPAA standards, and you then transfer that data to a third party in a manner that would otherwise be a sale but for the de-identification process, you have to disclose that data transfer” to the consumer, he said. That requirement could add drag to a company’s operations.

As if all this were not enough, O’Donoghue said the harmonization predicament has an additional source of drag in the form of Brexit, adding that there is no ruling as to whether existing British law satisfies the requirements of the GDPR. This issue was included in Brexit discussions, but she said the U.K. has implemented the terms of the GDPR, which provides at least some measure of optimism. Failing that, device makers will have to duplicate their EU compliance in the U.K., including the establishment of an office with compliance staff.

Hunter said one aspect of California’s law is that data minimization and limitations on secondary use are cornerstones of state law, and thus California might seek an adequacy determination from the EU. O’Donoghue said this would be an aberration due to the state’s lack of standing in terms of international governance, particularly given the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Brussels.