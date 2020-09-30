In a valuable new deal for Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc. is taking a 9.9% stake in the company and licensing exclusive rights to commercialize its lead asset, the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab, in mainland China.

The candidate has already completed four phase III registrational studies in China spanning non-small-cell lung cancer, gastric cancer and esophageal cancer. It is also part of a phase I bridging study in the U.S., as well as a multi-arm phase Ib study for several tumor types and a phase II registrational study for lymphoma, both in China.

In addition to Pfizer's equity investment in Cstone, valued at $200 million, the New York pharma could pay the Suzhou-based drugmaker up to $280 million in milestones tied to sugemalimab's development, plus tiered royalties based on mid- to high-teen percentages of the net sales of the medicine.

Cstone will be responsible for manufacturing sugemalimab and providing commercial supply to Pfizer, accomplishing the goal through a strategic partnership with Wuxi Biologics.

The deal builds on complementary strengths, the companies said, noting Pfizer's extensive commercialization network in China and Cstone's emerging leadership in the innovative medicines sector there.

However, it also holds some very specific benefits for each partner. For Pfizer, which sells another partnered PD-L1 outside China, Bavencio (avelumab), it ensures that "patients across a vastly expanded range of markets in China have faster access to a potentially best-in-class PD-L1 treatment," Pfizer spokeswoman Roma Nair told BioWorld.

With 4.3 million new cancer cases in China in 2018 and significant unmet medical need, the market demand for PD-1 and PD-L1 therapies is projected to grow substantially in the decade ahead, Cstone said.

The deal not only bolsters Cstone's ability to fund development of sugemalimab, it also allows the company to retain all development and commercialization rights to the asset outside of China, where they could potentially hold significant value. Furthermore, it frees up resources for Cstone to focus on its broader strategic development objectives, which include plans to file as many as five NDAs for four candidates that could be approved by 2021.

Beyond sugemalimab (formerly CS-1001), the company is making substantial progress in developing the RET inhibitor pralsetinib, the KIT/PDGFRA inhibitor avapritinib, and the IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib.

Additional elements of the deal, inked in tandem, could bring more late-stage oncology assets to China. The companies agreed to both co-develop an undisclosed number of post-proof-of-concept (POC) assets from Pfizer and to jointly in-license other innovative cancer therapies. Both parts of the deal could create new opportunities for Cstone, which stands to receive low double-digit royalties on potential sales of the post-POC assets and would have an option to co-promote assets in-licensed from other parties.