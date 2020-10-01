Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, appointed Elizabeth Garofalo to its board.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., appointed Adrian Quartel chief medical officer.

Akouos Inc., of Boston, appointed Sachiyo Minegishi chief financial officer and Jennifer Wellman chief operating officer.

Aztherapies Inc., of Boston, appointed Marc de Garidel CEO and to its board.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, appointed Lars Dreesmann president of Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont Inc.

Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., appointed Thomas Reilly chief financial officer.

G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., appointed John Bailey CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Current CEO Mark Velleca will serve as senior adviser and remain on the board.

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, of Liège, Belgium, appointed Dietmar Aichhorn chief operating officer.

Insitro Inc., of South San Francisco, appointed Roger Perlmutter to its board.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc., of Lexington, Mass., appointed Daniel Menichella president and CEO and board member, effective Oct. 13.

Khondrion BV, of Nijmegen, the Netherlands, appointed Doug Turnbull, Marni Falk, Michelangelo Mancuso, Akira Ohtake, Shamima Rahman and Anu Suomalainen Wartiovaara to its scientific advisory board. Turnbull will serve as chair.

Korro Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Omar Khwaja to its board.

Lipidor AB, of Stockholm, Sweden, appointed Anders Hagman chief development officer.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., of Toronto, elected John Geltosky to its board.

Puretech Health plc, of Boston, appointed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to its board. She will serve on the remuneration and nomination committees.

Sage Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Barry Greene to its board.

Tarveda Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., appointed Brian Roberts president and CEO.

Vico Therapeutics BV, of Leiden, the Netherlands, appointed Rupert Sandbrink chief medical officer and Anders Hinsby to its board.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Alison Lawton to its board.