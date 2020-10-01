PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is seeking industry feedback on further strengthening reforms for adverse events and postmarket regulations for medical devices.

New advertising reforms were implemented recently following years of consultation. The advertising reforms are part of larger regulatory changes aimed at reducing red tape and redundancies while at the same time giving the TGA more powers to enforce compliance.

Only devices that are included on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) may be advertised and only for the intended purpose for which a product is approved.

Previously, direct-to-consumer advertisements for devices required preapproval, and the agency simplified the process for advertising devices and eliminated the vetting and approval process in favor of a more self-regulating model.

In exchange, the agency beefed up its postmarketing monitoring activities and stiffened penalties for noncompliance. New actions include sanctions, penalties and injunctions to address serious cases of noncompliant advertising. To test this model, the TGA instituted a two-year pilot program that maintained the preapproval process until July 2020.

Following the pilot, an independent review of the recent reforms concluded that changes to the new advertising code resulted in improvement, with the new code being clearer and easier to understand. It said that compliance is more straightforward for industry and advertisers “and supports progress to a more self-regulatory regime.”

The review provided the TGA with recommendations to focus on achieving improved compliance outcomes through intelligence gathering, strategic triaging and integrated responses. It said the TGA should develop and publish compliance priorities that are reviewed annually.

Although the review said that the broadened sanctions and penalties were “beneficial in achieving compliance outcomes, and are necessary to adequately protect consumers and deter inappropriate or misleading advertising,” some industry stakeholders indicated that the broadened sanctions and penalties were having a negative impact on industry.

For example, they suggested that some sponsors were removing all product information from their websites over fears that it may be perceived as noncompliant advertising.

The TGA is asking for industry feedback on five specific proposals aimed at improving access to information about device safety and making it easier to report problems with devices. The TGA proposes to:

Make changes to the current adverse event reporting exemptions;

Strengthen reporting requirements for medical device adverse events;

Implement a program of TGA inspections and audits of sponsor activities and premises to validate how they conduct their postmarket surveillance obligations;

Review postmarket definitions in the medical device regulations; and

Find ways to enhance communication between the TGA and consumers.

Currently, there are eight rules listed in the Australian Guidelines for Medical Devices that may exempt sponsors from reporting an adverse event. These exemptions include if a device was found to be deficient by the user before it is used, if an adverse event was caused solely by patient conditions, if the device exceeded its service life and the failure mode was not unusual, or if the device was known to have a remote likelihood of death or serious injury.

The exemption rules do not apply if the TGA specifically identifies that a device requires close monitoring, if there a change in trend or a pattern is identified, if an adverse event is associated with user errors, corrective actions have been identified as necessary, revisions are made to product labeling, or a need for increased user education is identified.

The TGA said that exemptions from reporting “might be one of the reasons for lower than expected adverse event reporting as these rules could be misinterpreted, resulting in missed opportunities for timely detection and appropriate action against an adverse event.”

It also said it is considering removing all exemption rules for reporting medical device adverse events or removing some of the rules that have been misinterpreted in the past. Or it might reword some of the exemption rules, simplify jargon and provide examples.

Although Australia’s regulations provide timelines for reporting initial adverse event reports, they don’t include a mandated timeframe for submitting the final adverse event report. This has resulted in delays in starting investigations, identifying trends or withdrawing devices from the market in a timely manner. The TGA is asking for feedback on whether a specific time period should be instituted for final reports on adverse events and what data should be provided to the agency.

With respect to TGA inspections, the regulator does inspect sponsor documents related to their premises, but it does not conduct inspections of the sponsor premises.

The agency is seeking feedback on whether it should implement an onsite audit program to verify that sponsors are complying with the conditions of listing on the ARTG, or whether implementing a virtual education program for sponsors would be sufficient.

Australia’s device regulations closely mirror the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), and the TGA is seeking feedback from stakeholders on adopting the MDR adverse event definitions. The consultation includes detailed annexes on the differences between the EU MDR and Australian regulations.

UDI consultation

The agency said it would be undertaking further consultations during 2020-2021 on initiatives that include aligning with the EU medical device regulatory framework for periodic safety reporting, designing a unique device identification (UDI) system, and the feasibility of mandatory adverse event reporting by health care facilities.

The agency first proposed a UDI system in January 2019 that would include a UDI database (UDID) and build on the work and experience of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF), the U.S. FDA and the EU in shaping the principles and design of a UDI system in Australia.

There was a strong consensus across all stakeholders for the need to introduce a UDI system in Australia, and the majority of respondents said the TGA should be responsible for establishing and managing the AusUDID and that it should be linked to the ARTG and other databases.

Most submissions supported the use of the IMDRF guidance as the basis for establishing the system, with several respondents suggesting that there should be consistency with other international jurisdictions.

In this second consultation, the TGA is asking stakeholders to comment on whether the first phase of implementation should be limited to a small number of high-risk devices, and if the Australian implementation should fully align with the IMDRF guidance. It asks what mechanisms should be considered for submitting the UDI data to the TGA, and what stakeholders see as the benefits for implementing the EU Basic UDI-DI in Australia.