San Jose, Calif.-based Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., a company focused on early cancer screening and detection, entered an agreement with Keystone Capital Partners for a preferred stock investment of $7 million. The investment provides the company with additional access to growth capital to expand its operations in China and continue to commercialize in the U.S. Additionally, the company intends to use the funding proceeds to advance its Cancer Differentiation Analysis technology.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based Sophia Genetics SA, a developer of Data-Driven Medicine, reported the closing of a $110 million financing round to enter the next stage of its expansion, with a focus on supporting the growing clinical and biopharma demand for Data-Driven Medicine worldwide. This series F round was led by Amoon and Hitachi Ventures. The company also received the trust of prime financial institutions Credit Suisse and the Pictet Group. Existing investors Swisscom Ventures, Endeavour Vision, Generation Investment Management, Alychlo and Eurazeo Growth participated in the round, as well as newcomers Ace & Company and Famille C Invest. Didier Hirsch has joined the company's board.

Paris-based Tissium SA, a company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, secured a €7 million (US$8.22 million) state-guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l’Etat, or PGE). The loan was awarded by Bnp Paribas, Cm-Cic and Bpifrance. Initiated by the French government to support companies during the COVID-19 crisis, the PGE is a bank loan with a fixed interest rate ranging from 0.25% and 1.75%. After an initial interest-only term of one year, the loan can be amortized over up to five years at the option of the company. The French government guarantees 90% of the borrowed amount.

Salt Lake City-based Varex Imaging Corp. has closed its private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior secured notes due 2027 at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. Simultaneously, Varex entered a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility in an initial aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million. “We are pleased to have successfully closed the notes offering and the new credit facility. Using net proceeds from the notes transaction, we have fully paid-off our previous credit facility. Accordingly, the specific factors associated with our prior credit facility that led to a substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern have now been resolved,” said Sunny Sanyal, president and CEO of Varex Imaging. The company is a developer of X-ray imaging components.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Well Health Technologies Corp. entered an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital and Stifel GMP, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, together with a syndicate of underwriters, will purchase 10,372,000 common shares of the company at a price per share of $6.75 for gross proceeds of $70,011,000. The company has agreed to grant the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares at the issue price. If this option is exercised in full, an additional approximately $10.5 million will be raised pursuant to the offering and the aggregate proceeds of the offering will be about $80.5 million. The closing date of the offering is scheduled to be on or about Oct. 22. Well is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health.

Milan, Italy-based Wise Srl, a company developing next-generation implantable leads for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation and brain-machine interfacing, reported the closing of a €15 million (US$17.62 million) series C financing round. New investors, led by Cdp Venture Capital SGR and including Indaco Ventures I Fund and Eureka! Venture SGR, joined existing investors participating in this round – Principia SGR, New Frontier, Atlante Seed and Atlante Ventures (funds managed by Indaco Venture Partners SGR), High Tech Gründerfonds and F3F. The proceeds will be partially used to accelerate the development of its Scs Expert and also will support the upcoming launch of its first product, Wise Cortical Strip.