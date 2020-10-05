Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Newton, Mass., appointed Ann Miller to its board.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif., appointed Kevin Eggan group vice president, head of research and early development.

Biomx Inc., of Ness Ziona, Israel, appointed Paul Sekhri and Alan Moses to its board.

Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult, of London, appointed Nick Johnson chief strategy and impact officer.

Expansion Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, appointed Renato Skerlj president and CEO and board member.

Genomics plc, of Oxford, U.K., appointed Daniel Vogel chief financial officer.

Immunophotonics Inc., of St. Louis, Mo., appointed Jonathan Knowles to its board.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed John F. Crowley to its board.

Medivir AB, of Stockholm, appointed Tom Morris interim chief medical officer.

Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, appointed Jeremy Levin to its board, effective Oct. 12.

Oxular Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., appointed Rafiq Hasan to its board.

Proqr Therapeutics NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands, appointed Naveed Shams chief scientific officer.

Q-State Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Paul Medeiros president and CEO.

Reven Holdings Inc., of Golden, Colo., appointed Nancy Oehlke manager of regulatory affairs and quality assurance, Renae Townsend director of clinical operations and Jenny Daniels director of clinical quality assurance.