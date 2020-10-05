|Company
|Arch Oncology Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|AO-176
|Anti-CD47 antibody
|Gastric, endometrial and platinum-resistant ovarian cancers
|Started phase I/II study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of AO-176 in combination with paclitaxel
|Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|ARCT-810
|mRNA coding for ornithine transcarbamylase
|Healthy adult volunteers (eventually ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency
|Completed first 3 dose-escalation cohorts; drug has been well-tolerated; fourth cohort is expected to finish in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|CPI-006
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD73
|COVID-19
|Enrollment in first 3 cohorts complete; dose response in first 2 cohorts observed with induction of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies; final cohort is enrolling now; plans to start a pivotal study before the end of 2020
|Eureka Therapeutics Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|ET-140203
|T-cell therapy targeting alpha fetoprotein
|AFP-positive hepatocellular carcinoma
|Opened enrollment in the phase I/II Arya-1 study testing the safety and tolerability of ET-140203
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|FTX-6058
|Increase expression of fetal hemoglobin
|Healthy adult volunteers (eventually sickle cell disease)
|Plans to start the study testing single and multiple ascending doses; trial will also include a food-effect study and an open-label study to evaluate the potential of FTX-6058 to induce CYP3A (using midazolam)
|Histogen Inc., of San Diego
|HST-001
|Hair stimulating complex enriched for growth factors including KGF, VEGF and follistatin
|Androgenic alopecia
|Completed dosing of 36 patients; top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Inmune Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Xpro-1595
|Inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Preliminary data from the first 6 patients showed white matter free water in the arcuate fasciculus decreased by an average of 40%
|Kodiak Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|KSI-301
|VEGF receptor antagonist
|Wet age-related macular degeneration; diabetic macular edema
|Long-term phase Ib data showed, after 3 loading doses, 72% of wAMD and 79% of DME treatment-naïve patients achieved 6-month or > treatment-free interval at least once during follow-up; in retinal vein occlusion, 81% achieved 4-month or > treatment-free interval at least once
|Meiragtx Holdings plc, of London
|AAV-RPGR
|Gene therapy expressing RPGR
|X-linked retinitis pigmentosa
|After 9 months, 6 of 7 patients in the low (n=3) and intermediate (n=4) dose cohorts had improvement or stability in retinal sensitivity in the treated eye in phase I/II trial
|Tarsius Pharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|TRS-01
|Topical immune-modulator agent
|Active anterior non-infectious uveitis
|In the Gadot 20/20 study, drug improved the signs and symptoms of the disease; consistent clearing of the anterior chamber cells from baseline was observed; drug reduced pain and increased visual acuity
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Aimovig (erenumab-aooe)
CGRP receptor antagonist
|Episodic migraine
|5-year results in 216 patients who completed open-label extension showed average monthly migraine day reduction of 5.3 days from phase II study treatment baseline of 8.7 days
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Pegcetacoplan (APL-2)
|Complement C3 inhibitor
|Geographic atrophy
|In post hoc analysis of Filly trial, progression from nascent GA to GA seen in 50% of those who received study drug vs. 81.8% for sham (p=0.02); progression from large drusen deposits to nascent GA or GA at month 12 occurred in 22.6% of treatment group vs. 33.3% for sham (p=0.31)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Pegcetacoplan
|Complement C3 inhibitor
|C3 glomerulopathy; immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis
|Registrational program initiated with start of Noble study in 12 people with post-transplant disease recurrence; dosing to begin by year-end 2020, with primary endpoint of proportion with reduction in C3c staining on renal biopsy after 12 weeks of treatment
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Pegcetacoplan
|Complement C3 inhibitor
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Potentially registrational Meridian study initiated in about 200 adults with sporadic ALS; primary endpoint is Combined Assessment of Function and Survival rank scores at week 52
|Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Omecamtiv mecarbil
|Myosin activator
|Heart failure
|In post-hoc analysis from Cosmic-HF trial, participants in titration group (n=149) showed improved right ventricular systolic ejection time (p<0.001), right ventricular end-systolic area (p=0.012) and right ventricular outflow tract velocity time integral (p=0.002)
|FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto
|FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide)
|Cannabinoid CB2 modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Study to assess 600-mg or 1,200-mg twice-daily doses with standard of care vs. SOC alone in 352 hospitalized participants with documented infection; primary outcome is improvement in clinical status
|Oculis SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|OCS-01 (dexamethasone intravitreal eye drops)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Diabetic macular edema
|Trial met prespecified efficacy endpoints; mean central macular thickness showed greater decrease from baseline in treatment group vs. vehicle at week 12 (-53.6 μm vs. -16.8 μm, p=0.0115); mean change in ETDRS BCVA letter score from baseline to week 12 was higher for study drug than vehicle (+2.62 letters vs. +1.04 letters, p= 0.125)
|Argenx SE, of Breda, the Netherlands
|Efgartigimod
|IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist
|Myasthenia gravis
|In new data from pivotal Adapt trial, 55.6% of participants showed 5-point or > improvement on MG-ADL score and 50% showed 6-point or > improvement on QMG score; 33.9% showed 9-point or > improvement on QMG score vs. zero for placebo; 78.5% (51/65) of treated participants were MG-ADL responders across treatment cycles 1 and 2 and 52.6% (10/19) were responders on QMG score vs. 36.8% (7/19) for placebo
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor + CTLA4 inhibitor
|Melanoma
|CheckMate -915 trial did not meet co-primary endpoint, failing to show statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival vs. Opdivo alone following surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV disease
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Biktarvy (bictegravir + emtricitabine + tenofovir alafenamide)
|HIV-1 integrase inhibitor; nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|People living with HIV who switched to Biktarvy from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimen maintained virologic suppression with no emergent resistance through maximum of 156 weeks; additionally, phase IIIb trial showed people ages 65 and older who switched to Biktarvy from Genvoya (elvitegravir + cobicistat + emtricitabine + tenofovir alafenamide, Gilead) or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-based regimen showed no virologic failures or emergent resistance through 72 weeks
|Kodiak Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|KSI-301
|VEGF receptor antagonist
|Diabetic macular edema; retinal vein occlusion
|First of about 450 participants dosed in pivotal Gleam and Glimmer studies in treatment-naïve DME, with primary endpoint of change from baseline in best-corrected vision at 1 year; first of about 550 participants dosed in pivotal Beacon study in treatment-naïve macular edema due to RVO, with primary endpoint of change from baseline in best-corrected vision at 6 months
|Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc., of Bethesda, Md.
|Dcvax
|Dendritic cell-based immunotherapy
|Glioblastoma
|Study database locked for analysis by independent reviewers
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Dovato (dolutegravir + lamivudine)
|HIV integrase inhibitor; nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|3-year results from Gemini 1 and 2 showed continued noninferiority vs. dolutegravir + tenofovir disoproxil fumarate + emtricitabine in treatment-naïve adults
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Retifanlimab
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|First of about 530 adults in China dosed in Podium-304 study in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line metastatic squamous and nonsquamous disease; co-primary endpoints are overall and progression-free survival
