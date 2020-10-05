Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Arch Oncology Inc., of Brisbane, Calif. AO-176 Anti-CD47 antibody Gastric, endometrial and platinum-resistant ovarian cancers Started phase I/II study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of AO-176 in combination with paclitaxel

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego ARCT-810 mRNA coding for ornithine transcarbamylase Healthy adult volunteers (eventually ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency Completed first 3 dose-escalation cohorts; drug has been well-tolerated; fourth cohort is expected to finish in the fourth quarter of 2020

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. CPI-006 Monoclonal antibody targeting CD73 COVID-19 Enrollment in first 3 cohorts complete; dose response in first 2 cohorts observed with induction of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies; final cohort is enrolling now; plans to start a pivotal study before the end of 2020

Eureka Therapeutics Inc., of Emeryville, Calif. ET-140203 T-cell therapy targeting alpha fetoprotein AFP-positive hepatocellular carcinoma Opened enrollment in the phase I/II Arya-1 study testing the safety and tolerability of ET-140203

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. FTX-6058 Increase expression of fetal hemoglobin Healthy adult volunteers (eventually sickle cell disease) Plans to start the study testing single and multiple ascending doses; trial will also include a food-effect study and an open-label study to evaluate the potential of FTX-6058 to induce CYP3A (using midazolam)

Histogen Inc., of San Diego HST-001 Hair stimulating complex enriched for growth factors including KGF, VEGF and follistatin Androgenic alopecia Completed dosing of 36 patients; top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020

Inmune Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. Xpro-1595 Inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor Alzheimer’s disease Preliminary data from the first 6 patients showed white matter free water ﻿in the arcuate fasciculus decreased by an average of 40%

Kodiak Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif. KSI-301 VEGF receptor antagonist Wet age-related macular degeneration; diabetic macular edema Long-term phase Ib data showed, after 3 loading doses, 72% of wAMD and 79% of DME treatment-naïve patients achieved 6-month or > treatment-free interval at least once during follow-up; in retinal vein occlusion, 81% achieved 4-month or > treatment-free interval at least once

Meiragtx Holdings plc, of London AAV-RPGR Gene therapy expressing RPGR X-linked retinitis pigmentosa After 9 months, 6 of 7 patients in the low (n=3) and intermediate (n=4) dose cohorts had improvement or stability in retinal sensitivity in the treated eye in phase I/II trial

Tarsius Pharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel TRS-01 Topical immune-modulator agent Active anterior non-infectious uveitis In the Gadot 20/20 study, drug improved the signs and symptoms of the disease; consistent clearing of the anterior chamber cells from baseline was observed; drug reduced pain and increased visual acuity

Phase II

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Aimovig (erenumab-aooe)

CGRP receptor antagonist Episodic migraine 5-year results in 216 patients who completed open-label extension showed average monthly migraine day reduction of 5.3 days from phase II study treatment baseline of 8.7 days

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Pegcetacoplan (APL-2) Complement C3 inhibitor Geographic atrophy In post hoc analysis of Filly trial, progression from nascent GA to GA seen in 50% of those who received study drug vs. 81.8% for sham (p=0.02); progression from large drusen deposits to nascent GA or GA at month 12 occurred in 22.6% of treatment group vs. 33.3% for sham (p=0.31)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Pegcetacoplan Complement C3 inhibitor C3 glomerulopathy; immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis Registrational program initiated with start of Noble study in 12 people with post-transplant disease recurrence; dosing to begin by year-end 2020, with primary endpoint of proportion with reduction in C3c staining on renal biopsy after 12 weeks of treatment

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Pegcetacoplan Complement C3 inhibitor Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Potentially registrational Meridian study initiated in about 200 adults with sporadic ALS; primary endpoint is Combined Assessment of Function and Survival rank scores at week 52

Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco Omecamtiv mecarbil Myosin activator Heart failure In post-hoc analysis from Cosmic-HF trial, participants in titration group (n=149) showed improved right ventricular systolic ejection time (p<0.001), right ventricular end-systolic area (p=0.012) and right ventricular outflow tract velocity time integral (p=0.002)

FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide) Cannabinoid CB2 modulator COVID-19 infection Study to assess 600-mg or 1,200-mg twice-daily doses with standard of care vs. SOC alone in 352 hospitalized participants with documented infection; primary outcome is improvement in clinical status

Oculis SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland OCS-01 (dexamethasone intravitreal eye drops) Glucocorticoid receptor agonist Diabetic macular edema Trial met prespecified efficacy endpoints; mean central macular thickness showed greater decrease from baseline in treatment group vs. vehicle at week 12 (-53.6 μm vs. -16.8 μm, p=0.0115); mean change in ETDRS BCVA letter score from baseline to week 12 was higher for study drug than vehicle (+2.62 letters vs. +1.04 letters, p= 0.125)

Phase III

Argenx SE, of Breda, the Netherlands Efgartigimod IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist Myasthenia gravis In new data from pivotal Adapt trial, 55.6% of participants showed 5-point or > improvement on MG-ADL score and 50% showed 6-point or > improvement on QMG score; 33.9% showed 9-point or > improvement on QMG score vs. zero for placebo; 78.5% (51/65) of treated participants were MG-ADL responders across treatment cycles 1 and 2 and 52.6% (10/19) were responders on QMG score vs. 36.8% (7/19) for placebo

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) PD-1 inhibitor + CTLA4 inhibitor Melanoma CheckMate -915 trial did not meet co-primary endpoint, failing to show statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival vs. Opdivo alone following surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV disease

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Biktarvy (bictegravir + emtricitabine + tenofovir alafenamide) HIV-1 integrase inhibitor; nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor HIV-1 infection People living with HIV who switched to Biktarvy from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimen maintained virologic suppression with no emergent resistance through maximum of 156 weeks; additionally, phase IIIb trial showed people ages 65 and older who switched to Biktarvy from Genvoya (elvitegravir + cobicistat + emtricitabine + tenofovir alafenamide, Gilead) or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-based regimen showed no virologic failures or emergent resistance through 72 weeks

Kodiak Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif. KSI-301 VEGF receptor antagonist Diabetic macular edema; retinal vein occlusion First of about 450 participants dosed in pivotal Gleam and Glimmer studies in treatment-naïve DME, with primary endpoint of change from baseline in best-corrected vision at 1 year; first of about 550 participants dosed in pivotal Beacon study in treatment-naïve macular edema due to RVO, with primary endpoint of change from baseline in best-corrected vision at 6 months

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc., of Bethesda, Md. Dcvax Dendritic cell-based immunotherapy Glioblastoma Study database locked for analysis by independent reviewers

Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London Dovato (dolutegravir + lamivudine) HIV integrase inhibitor; nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor HIV-1 infection 3-year results from Gemini 1 and 2 showed continued noninferiority vs. dolutegravir + tenofovir disoproxil fumarate + emtricitabine in treatment-naïve adults

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai Retifanlimab PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer First of about 530 adults in China dosed in Podium-304 study in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line metastatic squamous and nonsquamous disease; co-primary endpoints are overall and progression-free survival