|Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J.
|CLBS-119
|Antiviral
|COVID-19-induced lung damage
|Opened proof-of-concept study and begun screening patients; study will target patients who are experiencing hypoxia due to prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 and who require supplemental oxygen
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|MK-8507
|Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|Antiviral potency and pharmacokinetics of the once-weekly treatment support further investigation as part of a combination antiretroviral therapy
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1345
|mRNA vaccine
|Respiratory syncytial virus
|Started initial dosing in adults, to be followed by age de-escalation into children
|Napajen Pharma Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Tokyo
|NJA-730
|Combines anti-CD-40 oligonucleotide with beta-glucan delivery technology
|Prevention of acute graft-vs.-host disease
|Data showed drug well-tolerated in healthy subjects up to doses of 6 mg; phase II study expected to start in 2021
|Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney
|Veyonda (idronoxil)
|Topoisomerase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Treated first patient in Noxcovid-1 study enrolling subjects hospitalized with moderate lung dysfunction requiring low oxygen support who are at risk of progressing rapidly into requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert)
|Calcineurin inhibitor
|Dry eye disease
|Top-line results showed tear production as measured by the Schirmer’s test improved from mean values of 4.2 mm at baseline to 8.2 mm at week 12; 1 in 5 (20%) subjects had a ≥ 10 mm increase in Schirmer’s vs. baseline; improvement in signs of DED as measured by corneal total fluorescein staining (a mean value of 6.7 at baseline, improved to a mean value of 2.7 at week 12, on a scale of 0 to 15) and an improvement in symptoms of DED as measured by the visual analogue scale (VAS) eye dryness severity score (a mean value of 51 at baseline, improved to a mean value of 33 at week 12, on a scale of 0 to 100) and the VAS dry eye frequency score (a mean value of 51 at baseline, improved to a mean value of 31 at week 12, on a scale of 0 to 100)
|Philogen SpA, of Siena, Italy
|Onkekafusp alpha (L19-TNF)
|TNF alpha ligand; fibronectin modulator
|High-grade glioma
|Initial results of first patients in phase I/II trial showed monotherapy induced not only a selective tumor necrosis in all patients (evidenced by contrast-enhanced and perfusion MRI), but also provided cases of prolonged disease stabilization; data published in Science Translational Medicine
|Phase II
|Cassiopea SpA, of Lainate, Italy
|Clascoterone
|Androgen receptor inhibitor
|Androgenetic alopecia
|Completed enrollment of 293 women in the study comparing 2 dose levels of clascoterone to minoxidil and to vehicle; top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2021
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Islatravir
|Nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor
|Treatment-naïve HIV-1 infection
|At week 96, Islatravir plus Pifeltro (doravirine) maintained virologic suppression (HIV-1 RNA levels <50 copies/mL) similar to Delstrigo (doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)
|Phase III
|Allergan plc, of Dublin
|Relamorelin
|Ghrelin agonist
|Diabetic gastroparesis
|Studies terminated; relamorelin program terminated due to business decisions
|Amgen Inc. of Thousands Oaks, Calif., Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco, and Servier Laboratories, of Suresnes, France
|Omecamtiv mecarbil
|Cardiac myosin activator
|Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|In the Galactic-HF study, drug reduced the composite endpoint of reduction of cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure events (heart failure hospitalization and other urgent treatment for heart failure) compared to placebo (p=0.0252); no reduction in CV death was observed
|Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH, of Munich, Germany
|Nilemdo (bempedoic acid)
|Inhibits ATP citrate lyase
|Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia
|Pooled data from 2 studies of 3,000+ patients showed bempedoic acid reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by 22.3% compared to placebo in people who were taking their maximally tolerated statin
|Impel Neuropharma Inc., of Seattle
|INP-104
|Nasally delivered dihydroergotamine mesylate
|Migraine
|Within 2 hours of receiving their first dose of INP-104, 38% of patients reported freedom from migraine pain, 52% had freedom from their most bothersome migraine symptom and 66.3% experienced pain relief
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin
|Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates)
|GABA B receptor agonist
|Idiopathic hypersomnia
|In the randomized withdrawal portion of the 115-patient study, patients administered placebo had worse scores compared with Xywav for Epworth Sleepiness Scale (p<0.0001), Patient Global Impression of Change (p<0.0001) and Idiopathic Hypersomnia Severity Scale (p <0.0001)
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Opko Health Inc., of Miami
|Somatrogon
|Growth hormone plus 1 copy of C-terminal peptide from beta chain of human chorionic hCG at the N-terminus and 2 copies at the C-terminus.
|Growth hormone deficiency
|Mean overall Life Interference total score after 12 weeks of treatment with somatrogon once-weekly was 8.63 compared to 24.13 for treatment with somatropin once-daily (p<0.0001)
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine)
|2-drug antiviral regimen
|HIV-1
|96-week data from Tango study continued to demonstrate noninferior efficacy compared to continuation of tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF)-based regimen of at least 3 drugs in virologically suppressed adults who have not previously experienced virologic failure; no participants on Dovato (0/369, 0%) and 3 (3/372, <1%) on TAF-based regimen met protocol-defined virologic failure, and no participants developed resistance mutations upon failure
