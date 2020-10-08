CAJICA, Colombia – In a move to reduce bureaucratic procedures and fight backlogs, the Brazilian health care surveillance agency, Anvisa, softened its rules for the marketing authorization of class II medical devices in the Latin American country.

“[It] is one of the latest responses by Anvisa to the Federal Economy Freedom Act, which implemented and forged an executive-branch wide effort to eliminate bureaucracies and formal barriers to trade,” Benny Spiewak, partner at SPLaw, a life sciences-focused law firm based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, told BioWorld.

The issuance of Rule 423 by Anvisa will make it easier and faster for med-tech companies to market noninvasive devices in Brazil, and is part of a “pro-business” agenda, according to Spiewak.

Brazil stands third in the world for the most COVID-19 cases. The pandemic has severely disrupted life in the country, and as in many countries, regulatory processes are being changed to clear the path for medical devices and drugs to reach patients as fast as possible. However, Anvisa’s decision to eliminate the “cadastro” registration requirement for class II medical devices, is not a consequence of the pandemic.

“There is little or no correlation to the pandemic,” said Spiewak.

Rather, the new notification pathway for class II medical devices is aligned with a federal policy issued in December 2019, that set the criteria for federal agencies to use in classifying the level of risk for all economic activities in the country, while also allowing tacit approvals, such as the ones that now will cover class II medical devices.

“This decree created the need for Anvisa to determine the level of risk of all public acts of granting approvals practiced by it,” said the regulatory agency, when announcing the new rules for class II devices, deemed as moderate risk devices.

Under the new regulation, class II medical devices importers and distributors will not be required to register the devices, but rather to notify Anvisa of their existence in the market.

“Under Rule 423, those requiring marketing authorization need simply to inform Anvisa of their intent to introduce a class II product. There is no need for Anvisa to validate and/or appraise the activity,” explained Spiewak.

However, the new regulation does not exempt manufacturers from their duties to secure permits and authorizations to manufacture such types of devices.

Class II medical device consumers will benefit from a larger range of devices, while marketing authorization holders will have their liabilities increased when it comes to the quality and safety of the products that they offer.

“It primarily transfers the duty to comply with rules from Anvisa to the holder of the authorization. Before Rule 423, Anvisa was investing precious time and resources to investigate and assess whether applicants met the legal requirements. Now, applicants legally swear that they are capable and liable for the product, subject to severe penalties,” said Spiewak.

The new rule does not affect class I medical devices, which were already subject to a change of pathway last year.

“Under the new resolution, risk classes I and II will undergo a simplified process that does not require Anvisa to technically analyze the device prior to granting the registration,” explained the regulatory consulting firm DOMO Salute, from Porto Alegre.

“The documentation required and the technical requirements for risk class II products remain the same. However, it is important that companies are attentive to possible requests for additional information in cases of processes that undergo documentary audit or procedural review,” it said.

Anvisa’s new guidelines will not have a major impact on international registrations, beyond speeding up processes in Brazil. It is estimated that the new pathway could take up to 30 days to clear class II devices to enter the Brazilian market.

“There is no direct impact to international registrations per se. We may anticipate that international players will gain or renew interest in offering their products in Brazil. Excessive red tape and time-consuming regulatory processes may have hindered their interest and ability to act locally. Things may change,” said Spiewak.

Brazil stands as the largest South American market for medical devices. According to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, medical equipment revenues in 2018 reached an estimated $10.5 billion and about 29% of the country’s med-tech imports originated in the U.S.