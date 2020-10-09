Several senior managers at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) have been pushing the convergence between U.S. FDA and international quality systems standards, often with the claim that the two standards already are nearly completely aligned. However, Jack Garvey, CEO of Compliance Architects LLC, ran through a side-by-side comparison of ISO 13485 and Part 820 and maintained that the two standards are too conceptually and textually different to plausibly assert that they are 95% harmonized.

The move to adapt Title 21, Part 820 to international standards has a lengthy history behind it, going back at least as far as the Federal Register notice of Oct. 7, 1996, that listed the final rule for the Quality Systems Regulation. This notice cites harmonization repeatedly throughout, but also notes that the FDA is tasked with “work[ing] with foreign countries toward mutual recognition” of good manufacturing practices. Despite the formation and dissolution of the Global Harmonization Task Force and the subsequent gestation of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum in the intervening 24 years, that goal is still largely aspirational.

The question of a 95% alignment of Part 820 with ISO 13485 has been brought up repeatedly when managers at the CDRH have appeared in public fora. Most recently, this question was addressed by Melissa Torres, director of international programs at the center, who again gave voice to the 95% alignment notion on a June 8 webinar. Torres said the agency still held out hope that it will be able to promulgate a draft rule on the adaptation of Part 820 before the end of calendar year 2020; however, that ambition has since been called into question.

Part 820 more specific for DMR

Garvey was presenting on the similarities and differences between the two standards at the virtual 2020 edition of the Food and Drug Law Institute annual meeting, noting that they take different approaches to documentation despite apparent similarities. Garvey said Part 820.181 seems to call for a device master record (DMR) for each configuration of a device type, while section 4.2.3 of the ISO standard calls for a medical device file for each device type or family. He acknowledged that some may see this as a trifling matter, but he noted that the difference in language can and probably will lead to differences in interpretation.

Section 7.5.2 of ISO 13485 takes up the “cleanliness of product” and deals with in-process contamination control. However, Garvey said this section has no direct parallel in Part 820. The concepts underlying the FDA’s approach to corrective and preventive action (CAPA) are described in section 8.5 of ISO 13485, dealing with improvement. However, the principles of CAPA as understood by device makers working in the U.S. market appear largely in section 8.3 of the ISO standard, which takes up control of nonconforming product, he stated.

Garvey said, however, that the ISO standard does not appear to address nonconformances that are not product related. In contrast, Part 820 handles both nonconforming products and processes – including quality system failures – and mandates an analysis of quality data as a means of identifying recurring quality problems. This last consideration might be adequately addressed in section 4 of ISO 13485 that covers quality management. However, Garvey also noted that the ISO approach calls specifically for a quality manual, which again has no parallel in Part 820. “This is really just a sampling” of the differences, he said, adding, “I think it’s just crazy to assert that the documents, much less the concepts, are 95% harmonized.”

Garvey said a literal interpretation of both standards presents a hefty set of difficulties; however, the greater difficulty may be when companies begin applying each to individual devices and manufacturing operations. The regulators’ interpretations of a device and a device maker’s operations per their respective frameworks adds another layer of complexity, and he said it is not clear whether the Medical Device Single Audit Program will resolve the apparent tension.

“What I do know is that when we move forward [with the harmonization effort], it will not be a simple process, and I really wonder if the juice is worth the squeeze,” Garvey said.

The FDA could sidestep the rulemaking aspect of this harmonization process by issuing guidance documents and promulgating guidance for field investigators, an approach Garvey said would be both cheaper and less confusing. However, he said the issue of copyright of ISO standards is a problem as well. “The fact that I had to assert fair use” to make the FDLI presentation “in my mind is a departure from long-standing principles of open government and regulatory transparency,” he stated.

Statutory authority is there, but trap doors await

Marian Lee, a partner and co-chair of the life science office at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said the FDA is on good statutory ground when it comes to revising Part 820, but she said the alignment with ISO 13485 outside the notice-and-comment process for rulemaking raises a few potential legal issues and procedural infirmities.

“Without a proposed rule, the infirmities aren’t evident because we don’t have a rule to look at,” Lee said, adding that procedural defects might be the first hurdle if stakeholders believe the FDA hasn’t given adequate consideration to the response to a draft rule. The agency’s stated intent to retain its inspectional authority eliminates one possible legal challenge. However, Lee said that in any event, the agency would have to ensure that the proposed rule doesn’t needlessly invite legal challenges.

Lee said she, too, has had misgivings about the purported 95% overlap, in part because of the size of the task of revamping the language in Part 820. She also cited the ancillary effects of a substantial rewrite on other regulations. “It’s often said in the spirit of being encouraging” to device makers that are still practicing more or less entirely on Part 820, she said, but added, “I think this is a very significant change to the regulation” that defies that kind of optimism.

Garvey observed that more than half of his work as a consultant is spent not on the text of the regulation, but on the FDA’s interpretation, including the content of guidances. He also raised the question of whether other approaches to the enforcement of 13485 would supplant or be blended with the FDA’s approach to standards enforcement. The alignment of the text is a complicated matter in and of itself, but the interpretation is perhaps a more complex matter, and he questioned whether it would be based on an existing set of methods as opposed to the construction of a de novo interpretive framework.