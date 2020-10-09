PARIS – Bonetag SAS, of Perpignan, France, is developing a universal medical device designed to ensure in vivo traceability for orthopedic knee replacements. “We have developed an electronic chip and are currently refining the design of the electronic device intended to be fitted to knee replacements,” Manon Chevalier, head of quality assurance and regulatory affairs at Bonetag, told BioWorld.

Globally, there are 2.5 million knee replacements each year, including 800,000 in Europe and 100,000 in France. But once fitted, what follows? “Currently, traceability with total knee replacements relies on surgeons … filling in regional or national registers,” said Stéphane Naudi, orthopedic surgeon and founder of Bonetag. The European Arthroplasty Register has so far identified 22 regional and national registers throughout Europe.

However, “filing rates for these registers is extremely variable[,] with completeness of data varying from 17% to 98%,” observed the Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM) in a 2016 study on total knee replacements. According to ANSM, information in these registers is ultimately “not very useful for follow-up studies”.

Aside from the gaps in traceability, there is a lack of data on the behavior of implants in vivo. According to meta-analysis of revision surgery for knee replacements, 5% of knee prostheses become loose within 15 years of being fitted. Over the course of their lifetimes, knee replacements are subject to mechanical wear, leading to a loss of adhesion to the bone. This is difficult to detect using current methods. “The only diagnostic technique available to surgeons is X-ray imaging, which gives a static image of the prosthesis,” said Naudi.

That led to Naudi's idea of remotely identifying and analyzing the in vivo behavior of knee replacements throughout their service life. The Cabestany-based orthopedic surgeon has joined forces with the Institute of Electronics and Systems to develop a system through which joint replacements transmit data using passive RFID technology. This allows data transfer through tissue.

Passive RFID technology in Bonetag

The Bonetag Device consists of an electronic implant, an RFID reader and software. The implant is placed in a notch made in the tibial and femoral components of the orthopedic prosthesis. “This electronic implant, with a surface area of 1 cm2 and a little less than 5 mm thick, contains an RFID chip and sensors to analyze [the] movement of the prosthesis in relation to the bone and to measure the temperature at the point of contact,” said Chevalier. This passive RFID device is encapsulated within a hermetically sealed biocompatible casing.

These passive electronics require no battery. They are powered by the RFID reader that, when placed around the patient's knee during a follow-up appointment, allows the electronic implants to be accessed and the data collected. “All the practitioner [must] do to read the information transmitted by the chip is scan the patient’s knee from a distance of 10 cm,” said Naudi. The proprietary software allows the knee replacement brand, size, model and unique identifier to be displayed, as well as the temperature at the interface with the tibia and femur and the graphs showing the movement of the orthopedic elements in relation to these bones.

Partnership with Australian manufacturer

Ultimately, “our device performs three key functions starting from the moment it is integrated into a knee replacement during the surgical procedure: accurate in vivo identification of the prosthesis, traceability over time and early detection of loss of adhesion to the bone,” said Naudi.

Having completed proof of concept four years ago, Boneag moved on to miniaturizing the sensors. It then unveiled its first prototype a year ago in a setting simulating a human and within a metal prosthesis. Since December 2019, Bonetag has been working with Australian prosthesis manufacturer Signature Orthopaedics Pty. Ltd. on the development of this implant. “We are in the process of finalizing the design as part of our partnership with Signature Orthopaedics,” said Chevalier.

U.S. a priority

The company has won several awards in France and has no competitor using RFID technology in the area of in vivo monitoring of joint prostheses. But it has its eye on a big target. “The U.S., at 1 million knee replacements each year, is our commercial priority,” said Naudi.

By integrating Bonetag's technology into its knee prostheses, Signature Orthopaedics is hoping to acquire a major competitive advantage to gain market share in the U.S. Access to its joint replacements, coupled with Bonetag’s RFID technology, will extend to Europe and Australia in subsequent years. The Bonetag team already is working on versions for hip and shoulder replacements.