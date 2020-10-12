In a world where the traditional way of conducting business has been disrupted for about eight months and counting, no one would have faulted the biopharmaceutical sector if its operations had been placed in a slow-down mode until the COVID-19 pandemic “all clear” had been sounded. Yet, despite the restrictions faced, companies have adapted quickly to the prevailing environment. In terms of the volume and value of financing transactions and partnership deals, records have been set, far outpacing what had been previously established during a normal 12-month period. Given how efficient virtual dealmaking has become, is it possible that it will continue post-pandemic?

For a sector that regards itself as “in person” business, it has been “incredible if you think about how these transactions have been conducted,” said Michael Gaito, global head of investment banking at J.P. Morgan, during a fireside chat with Dennis Purcell, of Aisling Capital, last month on the Demy-Colton Virtual Salon Series. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that is held in San Francisco in January each year exemplifies the normal state of affairs where thousands of investors from around the world swarm into the city to source business opportunities and establish new relationships.

Now, even that event will go to a virtual format. According to Gaito, because organizers couldn’t be sure if the city would be allowing large gatherings anytime soon, they opted for the virtual route. That will mean conference delegates will be able to tune in from their home offices to listen to the presentations of leading public biopharmaceutical companies and participate in their Q&A sessions. Gaito said he also expects a large number of one-on-one virtual interactions to take place during the January virtual event.

New normal

Given the efficient way that companies have quickly pivoted to conducting business in a virtual environment, the obvious question is, will the sector ever go back to its roots?

Gaito said he believes that there certainly could be fewer in-person meetings going forward with companies taking advantage of their Zoom experiences to reduce the amount of traveling that executives would have to do. However, the downside of the virtual meetings, where everyone typically is in a different location, is that it is hard to get a read on how executives interact with their teams, especially when conducting due diligence on potential investee companies. Face-to-face interactions invariably include those intangibles that result from the free exchange of ideas. It is hard to reproduce that in a virtual environment, he added.

Michael Clayman, president and CEO, Flexion Therapeutics

Michael Clayman, president and CEO of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., had a similar viewpoint. He told BioWorld that when the pandemic dust has settled, “we may return to a hybrid model for conducting business that embraces both Zoom meetings and in-person interactions.”

While he and his business staff have not been able to visit their Burlington, Mass.-based office since March, Clayman reported that the firm has navigated the significant challenges presented by COVID-19 very well.

The company has developed Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), which is indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee. It recorded net sales of $15.5 million in second quarter 2020.

Flexion was also able to complete an underwritten public offering in May that resulted in net proceeds of $97.3 million.

Virtual efficiencies

Sanjeev Luther, president and CEO of Cranbury, N.J.-based Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., reported that, “Surprisingly, in many ways, securing partnerships and deals has become easier amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, before the pandemic, it would take us three weeks to do a roadshow where we travel to visit face to face with potential partners, but now, it takes three days via virtual meetings.”

Sanjeev Luther, president and CEO, Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Going forward, he said, “In terms of the business world, I believe that things have changed for good. While I’m unable to say if this is for better or worse, I can say that I do not think we – as an industry and as a society – will ever be back to what used to be ‘normal.’”

In August, Rafael reported that it had reached its target enrollment of 500 patients in its pivotal phase III trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer (Avenger 500), which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead compound CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with modified Folfirinox as first-line therapy. The company said devimistat is designed to target the mitochondrial tricarboxylic acid cycle, a process essential to tumor cell multiplication and survival, selectively in cancer cells.

Virtual partnering poll

Another long-standing event, the BIO Investor Forum (BIF), which has also traditionally been held in San Francisco, opens Oct. 13 in virtual mode. Registrants will be able to attend live sessions exploring current major issues impacting the industry and access company presentations on demand and sign up for the BIO one-on-one partnering meetings.

On the occasion of the BIF meeting, BioWorld is conducting a very short poll about readers’ experiences during these challenging times. Click here to take the poll. It will be interesting to learn whether companies will be more selective about their face-to-face meetings and still conduct the bulk of their transactions virtually even after we get through to the other side of the pandemic.