Genome editing startup Edigene Inc. has raised RMB450 million ($67 million) in a series B financing round to move two of its programs for blood diseases into clinical trials. The financing round was led by 3H Health Investment, and supported by Sequoia Capital China, Alwin Capital and Kunlun Capital. Previous investors such as IDG Capital, Lilly Asia Venture, Huagai Capital and Green Pine Capital Partners also joined the round.

Edigene CEO Dong Wei said the startup has raised around $100 million in the past two years, and that adding the proceeds from this round “enables us to further scale up and transform our pipeline into the clinical stage.”

“We intend to advance both our hematopoietic stem cell program, ET-01, for transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia and our allogeneic CAR-T program, ET-02, for refractory leukemia/lymphoma into the clinic,” Wei told BioWorld.

Established in 2015, Edigene is headquartered in Beijing, with subsidiaries in Guangzhou, China, and Cambridge, Mass. It now has four technology platforms, two ex vivo genome-editing platforms for hematopoietic stem cells and T-cells, an in vivo therapeutic platform based on RNA base editing, and a high-throughput genome-editing screening system to discover novel targeted therapies. Its focus is on genetic diseases and cancer.

“Meanwhile, we are developing in vivo therapies based on LEAPER, an RNA base editing technology, for two genetic diseases, and are discovering novel target therapeutics for solid tumors using our portfolio of high-throughput genome editing screening technologies,” he told BioWorld. “We expect exciting progress in the near term.”

Developed by scientists from Peking University, LEAPER is a gene-editing technique similar to CRISPR-Cas13 to edit RNA rather than DNA. LEAPER stands for “leveraging endogenous ADAR for programmable editing of RNA.” This technology does not require a guide RNA or the enzyme component, but just one component called arRNA. It enables effective editing of the molecule by using engineered strands of RNA to recruit the ADAR enzyme to swap out different compounds in RNA.

Researchers at Peking University tested LEAPER in tackling Hurler syndrome by restoring functional enzyme activity in the cells. They were able to correct the genetic mutation that causes Hurler syndrome in ‘sufficient amounts of the cells’ mutated RNA to make the system viable a potential treatment for the disease.

At the 23rd American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy annual meeting this year, Edigene presented data from using the LEAPER technology on Hurler syndrome. Wei said the preclinical data showed encouraging progress.

Wei also added that the startup is working to strengthen its business development capabilities by looking for technology or product partnerships to translate the potential of its gene editing technologies into clinical solutions.

In May, the company announced a partnership with Beijing-based CAR T developer Immunochina Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to co-develop an allogeneic CAR T therapy for cancer. Edigene is contributing its expertise in genome editing and allogeneic T-cell processes to the partnership.

Wei said allogeneic T-cells have the potential to transform the CAR T concept in multiple ways, including lower costs, better quality control and, more importantly, the possibility of an ‘off-the-shelf’ portfolio of CAR T products for a particular type of cancer.

“As we know, cancer usually consists of a mixture of mutated cells with uncontrollable growth. A portfolio of allogeneic CAR T products targeting a pool of cancer antigens could be really attractive to manage this devastating disease in the future,” he added.

Edigene also unveiled a partnership with Beijing-based precision oncology company Genetron Holdings Ltd. in April 2019 to develop targeted therapies for cancer.

Before taking the helm of Edigene in 2018, Wei served at various biopharma companies, including Treos Bio Ltd., Shire plc, Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Elan Corp. plc, and Janssen. Edigene was founded by his former classmate Wensheng Wei, a life sciences professor at Peking University.