|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Amolyt Pharma SAS, of Lyon, France
|AZP-3601
|Parathyroid hormone analogue
|Hypoparathyroidism
|Dosed first patient; study will test single and multiple ascending doses in up to about 130 healthy subjects and patients
|Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Derazantinib
|Fibroblast growth factor receptor
|Advanced urothelial cancer and FGFR genetic aberrations
|Testing when combined with Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG); independent committee determined that derazantinib and atezolizumab can be safely combined at doses of 300 mg of daily oral derazantinib and 1,200 mg atezolizumab, administered intravenously once every 3 weeks
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc., of Hampton, N.J.
|CDX-0159
|KIT receptor binder
|Chronic spontaneous urticaria
|Trial begun
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|IW-6463
|Soluble guanylate stimulator
|CNS disorders
|Results showed treatment in 15-day 24-subject crossover study confirmed and extended results seen in earlier studies: once-daily oral treatment demonstrated blood-brain barrier penetration, desired CNS exposure levels and target engagement; subjects showed meaningful improvements in certain neurophysiological and objective performance measures associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases
|Cytoagents Inc., of Pittsburgh
|GP-1681
|Inhibitor of cytokine release
|Cytokine storm
|Enrollment begun
|Evelo Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDP-1815
|Oral biologic; strain of Prevotella histicola
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Completed enrollment of 24 patients in phase Ib trial cohort in atopic dermatitis; data expected in 2021
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx
|Antisense medicine designed to reduce expression of ENaC in the lung
|Cystic fibrosis
|Study showed a mean 55.6% decrease (p<0.05) in ENaC mRNA expression at the 75-mg dose in the multidose segment of the trial
|Linnaeus Therapeutics Inc., of Haddonfield, N.J.
|LNS-8801
|GPER agonist
|Advanced cancers
|Dosed the first patient with drug in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin
|NOX-A12
|CXCL12 inhibitor
|Brain cancer
|All 3 patients in second dose cohort enrolled; phase I/II study is testing 3 dose regimens, each combined with external beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed patients
|Shasqi Inc., of San Francisco
|SQ-3370
|Activates non-toxic protodrug into doxorubicin
|Advanced solid tumors
|First 2 patients dosed in dose-escalation trial enrolling subjects with locally advanced or metastatic disease ineligible for standard of care; trial expected to be completed in 2021
|Taiwan Liposome Co., of Taipei, Taiwan
|TLC-19
|Liposomal formulation of small amount of hydroxychloroquine
|COVID-19
|Enrolled first subject for treatment or prophylaxis; trial to enroll 30 healthy volunteers and test 3 dose levels
|Phase II
|Anaptysbio Inc., of San Diego
|Imsidolimab (ANB-019)
|Antibody inhibiting IL-36R
|Moderate to severe generalized pustular psoriasis
|Interim analysis from Gallop trial showed 6 of 8 patients achieved primary endpoint of improvement in clinical global impression scale (CGI) on day 29, with rapid reduction of skin pustules by 60% on day 8 and 94% clearance on day 29; FDA end-of-phase II meeting anticipated in fourth quarter of 2020
|Auris Medical Holding Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|AM-125 (intranasal betahistine)
|Histamine H3 receptor antagonist; histamine H1 receptor partial agonist
|Acute vertigo
|Randomized first patient in part B of Travers trial following positive readout from interim analysis on part A, completion of enrollment in oral treatment group and receipt of regulatory clearance for part B in first 3 participating countries
|Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of New York
|MS-1819
|Recombinant lipase enzyme
|Cystic fibrosis with severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
|Activated 2 trial sites in Turkey for trial testing combination with porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy
|Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium
|Allob
|Allogeneic cell therapy
|Lumbar spinal fusion procedures
|24-month follow-up results from phase IIa study showed high percentage of successful lumbar vertebrae fusion of 90%; patients continued to experience clinical improvements in function and pain, from as early as 6 months after treatment, up to the 24-month follow-up period
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Olinciguat
|Oral, once-daily vascular sGC stimulator
|Sickle cell disease
|Results from Strong-SCD study did not demonstrate adequate activity to support further internal clinical development
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw)
|Insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor antagonist
|Thyroid eye disease
|Long-term follow-up data showed sustained response up to 1 year following completion of treatment
|Phase III
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, and New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy
|Acute respiratory distress due to COVID-19
|Trial testing drug on top of maximal care in ventilator-dependent patients surpassed 50% enrollment
|Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection
|Acetylcholine receptor antagonist; botulinum toxin A stimulator
|Cervical dystonia
|Top-line results showed Aspen-1 study met primary endpoint at both doses, demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in signs and symptoms at the average weeks of 4 and 6; subjects treated with either 125 units or 250 units showed statistically significant greater change from baseline vs. placebo (12.7 and 10.9 respectively vs. 4.3; p<0.0001 and p=0.0006) as measured on Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale Total Score; median duration of effect was 24 and 20.3 weeks, for the 125-unit and 250-unit dose groups, respectively, based on median time to loss of 80% of the peak treatment effect
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.