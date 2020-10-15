|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.,
|APL-9
|Targeted C3 therapy
|Severe COVID-19
|Preliminary open-label safety data from 6 patients in a phase I/II study support advancement; results showed key markers of inflammation were within or near normal range at the end of the APL-9 treatment period
|Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., of Exton, Pa.
|FCX-013
|Gene therapy
|Moderate to severe localized scleroderma
|First adult patient dosed in phase I/II trial
|Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|KVD-824
|Oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor
|Healthy volunteers (eventually hereditary angioedema prophylaxis)
|Achieved targeted exposure levels expected to be required for prophylaxis; plans to file an IND for a phase II study in the first quarter of 2021
|Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid, Spain
|Iadademstat (ORY-1001)
|Selective KDM1A inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Phase I/IIa data published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology showed treatment well-tolerated, with signs of clinical and biological activity as single agent; complete remission with uncomplete hematological recovery in 1 patient was also reported
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|RGLS-4326
|Oligonucleotide designed to inhibit miR-17
|Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease
|Initiated dosing in phase Ib trial; adaptive-design, open-label, multiple-dose study will involve up to 3 cohorts and test safety, pharmacokinetics and changes in levels of polycystin 1 and polycystin 2 levels
|Phase II
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine)
|Sigma-1 receptor activator
|Parkinson’s disease dementia
|In the ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 study, there were clinically meaningful, dose-dependent and statistically significant improvements in the Cognitive Drug Research computerized assessment system analysis; data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Peginterferon Lambda
|Type III interferon
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|In the ILIAD study, patients treated with drug were 4.1-fold more likely to clear their viral load by day 7 (p=0.029); in patients with a baseline viral load > 6 log copies/mL, 79% of the 19 patients treated with drug and 38% of the 16 patients treated with placebo had a negative test for virus at day 7 (p=0.038)
|GNT Pharma Inc., of Yongin, South Korea
|Nelonemdaz
|NR2B-selective N-methyl d-aspartate receptor antagonist
|Acute ischemic stroke
|In the 209-patient Sonic study, 60.0%, 64.6% and 51% of patients taking 500-mg nelonemdaz, 750-mg nelonemdaz and placebo, respectively, had a score of 0-2 on the modified Rankin Scale on day 90
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|IONIS-PKK-LRx
|Antisense targeting prekallikrein
|Respiratory complications in COVID-19
|Investigator-initiated study plans to enroll up to 110 patients at 25 hospitals in Brazil; primary endpoint is the number of days alive and free of oxygen support up to 15 days
|Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|KVD-900
|Plasma kallikrein inhibitor
|Hereditary angioedema
|Recruitment complete; data expected before the end of 2020
|Lysogene SA, of Paris, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|LYS-SAF302
|Gene therapy
|Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA
|A patient in the phase II/III AAVance study died; immediate cause of death is currently unknown, but there is no evidence that the death is linked to the treatment with LYS-SAF302
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|VX-814
|Corrects misfolding of AAT
|Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|Elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) were observed in several patients; company is discontinuing development of the drug
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|VX-864
|Corrects misfolding of AAT
|Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|Enrollment continues; data expected in first half of 2021
|Phase III
|Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., a unit of Tokyo-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
|Guadecitabine (SGI-110)
|DNA hypomethylating agent
|Previously treated acute myeloid leukemia and previously treated myelodysplastic syndromes or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia
|Drug didn't improve overall survival compared to physicians’ choice of alternative therapy in the Astral-2 and Astral-3 studies; full data to be presented at upcoming scientific meetings
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., of Spring House, Pa., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Tremfya (guselkumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting the p19 subunit of interleukin-23
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|In the Voyage 1 study, at week 252, 84% of patients taking the drug achieved a Psoriasis Area Severity Index 90 and 82.4% achieved an Investigator's Global Assessment score of 0 or 1
|Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|RGN-259
|Thymosin beta 4 ligand
|Dry eye syndrome
|Enrollment in the 700-patient Arise-3 study is expected to be completed in November 2020; final collection of data for the primary and secondary endpoints will be in December 2020
|Sage Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Zuranolone
|Neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator
|Major depressive disorder
|Interim results from the Shoreline study showed patients who had a 50% or greater decrease in the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression took a mean of 1.9 treatments per year of zuranolone 30 mg
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.