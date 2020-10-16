BioWorld - Friday, October 16, 2020
Regulatory actions for Oct. 15, 2020

October 15, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Livmor, Sanuwave, See-Mode Technologies.
