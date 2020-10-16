|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, of Oxfordshire, U.K.
|ADP-A2M4CD8
|SPEAR T-cell therapy incorporating an affinity optimized TCR targeting MAGE-A4 and a CD8α co-receptor
|Advanced cancers expressing MAGE-A4
|In the Surpass study, there was 1 partial response in the 5 treated patients; other 4 patients had stable disease
|Avalyn Pharma Inc., of Seattle
|AP-01
|Inhaled pirfenidone
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|Last patient completed the 24-week treatment
|Respira Therapeutics Inc., of Albuquerque, N.M.
|RT234-PAH (vardenafil)
|Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor
|Healthy volunteers (pulmonary arterial hypertension)
|In the multiple ascending dose portion of the study, 2.4-mg dose every 4 hours for up to 4 doses per day for 7 consecutive days was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicity observed and low incidence of cough and local airway irritation
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|RP-L201
|Ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy
|Leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I
|One patient had durable CD18 expression of 40% with visible signs of improvement in existing skin lesions and no new infections at 12 months post-treatment; second patient had CD18 expression of 28% at 4 months post-treatment
|Phase II
|Amylyx Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AMX-0035
|Targets endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondrial-dependent neuronal degeneration pathways
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Data from the open-label extension of the Centaur study published in Muscle & Nerve showed patients who received the drug at baseline had a 44% lower risk of death compared to the group who originally received placebo (p=0.023)
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|Moderate to severe COVID-19
|First patient treated in the study testing whether the drug can reduce acute lung injury, acute kidney injury and other complications caused by inflammation
|Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, of Turku, Finland, and Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|Traumakine (intravenous interferon beta-1a), Rebif (subcutaneous interferon beta-1a)
|Interferons
|COVID-19
|In the Solidarity study, overall in-hospital morality was 12.9% for the 1,412 patients who received interferon beta-1a and 11% for the 2,050 patients in the control group; most patients in the interferon beta-1a group received Rebif; unclear how many patients received Traumakine
|Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, and Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, of Paris
|GLPG-1972/S-201086
|Targets ADAMTS-5
|Knee osteoarthritis
|Change from baseline to week 52 in cartilage thickness was -0.116 mm for the placebo group and -0.068 mm, -0.097 mm and -0.085 mm, for the low, medium and high doses of the drug, respectively
|Imara Inc., of Boston
|IMR-687
|PDE9 inhibitor
|Beta-thalassemia
|Treated first of approximately 120 patients measuring the reduction of days between red blood cell transfusions and change in iron load rate as a result of transfusions for transfusion dependent patients; for non-transfusion dependent patients, effects on fetal hemoglobin and anemia will be measured; interim analyses after 30 patients have reached 24 weeks of treatment and when 30 patients have reached 36 weeks of treatment
|Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pittsburgh
|LP-10 (liposomal tacrolimus)
|Inhibits calcineurin
|Hemorrhagic cystitis
|Started recruiting patients for the study
|Pharmamar SA, of Madrid, Spain
|Aplidin (plitidepsin)
|Compound extracted from ascidian Aplidium albicans
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Average reduction of the viral load was 50% on day 7 and 70% on day 15; 80.7% of patients discharged on or before the 15th day of hospitalization; plans to start a phase III study
|Respira Therapeutics Inc., of Albuquerque, N.M.
|RT234-PAH (vardenafil)
|Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|In the dose-escalating study, pulmonary vascular resistance was reduced within 5 minutes of administration of RT234-PAH; drug produced acute improvements in exercise tolerance
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Naxitamab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting GD2
|Relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma
|In the pivotal 201 study of 22 patients, overall response rate was 68%, including 59% complete response; bone marrow clearance plus complete response was seen in 7 of 9 patients with positive bone marrow at start of study
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Omburtamab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting B7-H3
|CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma
|In the pivotal 101 study of 17 patients, 12-month overall survival was 87%, compared to approximately 30% for historical controls
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Zygel
|CBD transdermal gel
|Fragile X syndrome
|In a pre-planned ad hoc analysis of patients having at least 90% methylation of the FMR1 gene, patients taking Zygel had a 40% improvement in their Social Avoidance subscale of the ABC-CFXS compared to a 21.1% improvement for placebo (p=0.020)
|Phase III
|Amarin Corp., of Dublin
|Vascepa (icosapent ethyl)
|Apolipoprotein B antagonist; phospholipase A2 inhibitor
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Post hoc analysis of patient in the Reduce-it study who had undergone a percutaneous coronary intervention showed time to first 5-point major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) was reduced by 34% with Vacepa vs. placebo (p<0.0001); total (first and subsequent) events were reduced by 39% (p<0.0001); for 3-point MACE, time to first event was reduced by 34% (p<0.0001)
