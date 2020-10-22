|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13 receptor α1 subunit
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Data monitoring committee completed planned safety data review of second dose cohort and recommended multiple ascending-dose study proceed as planned; data expected in early 2021
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|DS-1055
|GARP-directed immuno-oncology therapy
|Advanced or metastatic solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in study testing drug in subjects who have progressed on standard treatments, including checkpoint inhibitors
|Galera Therapeutics Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|GC-4711
|Small-molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Dosed first patient in phase I/II Greco-1 trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy
|Immunitybio Inc., and Nantkwest Inc., both of Culver City, Calif.
|hAd5-COVID-19
|COVID-19 vaccine targeting inner nucleocapsid and outer spike protein
|COVID-19
|First patient dosed; study at the Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif., enrolling healthy adults up to age 55 to test safety and reactogenicity of 2 doses
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, and New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy
|Refractory Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis
|Started phase I/II study at Cleveland Clinic to test therapy delivered by endoscope directly to areas of inflammation and tissue injury in up to 48 patients
|Trippbio Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla.
|TD-213
|Designed to block SARS-CoV-2 virus' replication and associated acute inflammatory response
|COVID-19
|Completed enrollment
|Phase II
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lumasiran
|Hydroxyacid oxidase 1 modulator
|Primary hyperoxaluria type 1
|At Jan. 30, 2020, data cutoff, ongoing open-label extension with up to 22 months of exposure (11-22 months; median 15 months) showed sustained reductions in urinary oxalate excretion, resulting in 74% (35.7%-88.3%) mean maximal reduction in urinary oxalate relative to phase I/II baseline; 17/18 participants achieved normal or near-normal levels of urinary oxalate and mean eGFR levels remained stable
|Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif.
|Tenapanor
|Sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 inhibitor
|Hyperphosphatemia
|Study in Japanese hemodialysis patients concludes drug significantly decreased serum phosphorous levels in dose-dependent manner; 30-mg twice-daily dosing groups produced statistically significant 2.6-mg/dL mean reduction (p<0.001) in serum phosphorous from baseline to end of 6-week treatment period vs. placebo
|Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif.
|Tenapanor
|Sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 inhibitor
|Hyperphosphatemia
|When added to phosphate binders in refractory hyperphosphatemia in Japanese patients on dialysis, treatment with combo achieved statistically significant 2.1-mg/dL mean reduction (p<0.001) in serum phosphorus, with 87% of patients in tenapanor group achieving target phosphorus levels
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|Severe and critical COVID-19
|Dosed first 2 patients; trial expected to recruit up to 24 patients and assess Allocetra in combination with standard of care
|Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|MN-166 (ibudilast)
|Oral small-molecule MIF inhibitor and PDE4/10 inhibitor
|Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy
|Plans to start multicenter, placebo-controlled, randomized phase IIb trial testing drug as potential treatment to reduce acute neurotoxicity severity and CIPN in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
|Phase III
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lumasiran
|Hydroxyacid oxidase 1 modulator
|Primary hyperoxaluria type 1
|6-month primary analysis of Illuminate-B pediatric study (n=18) showed 72% mean reduction in spot urinary oxalate:creatinine ratio from baseline, averaged across months 3 to 6 (primary endpoint); positive results also seen across secondary endpoints, including proportion of people (9/18) who achieved urinary oxalate levels at or below 1.5 times ULN
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lumasiran
|Hydroxyacid oxidase 1 modulator
|Primary hyperoxaluria type 1
|At data cutoff of May 1, 2020, extension period of Illuminate-A showed those randomized to study drug during double-blind period who continued through month 12 (n=24) maintained reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion, with 64% mean reduction compared to baseline, and 88% of these achieved levels at or below 1.5x ULN of urinary oxalate; those originally randomized to placebo who crossed over to lumasiran during extension (n=13) saw 57% mean reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion after 6 months and 77% achieved levels at or below 1.5 x ULN
|Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif., and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Tenapanor
|Phosphate absorption inhibitor
|Hyperphosphatemia
|Additional analysis of long-term Phreedom study in people with CKD on dialysis showed decrease in mean serum phosphorus from 7.7 mg/dL at baseline to 5.1 mg/dL at end of randomized treatment; data from Block trial showed study drug reduced serum phosphorus as monotherapy in participants with CKD on dialysis; data from Amplify showed tenapanor + phosphate binders reduced serum phosphorus levels in difficult-to-control hyperphosphatemia
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Nedosiran
|LDHA gene inhibitor
|Primary hyperoxaluria
|Interim data showed all 13 participants (10 with PH1 and 3 with PH2) who received nedosiran, previously completed phase I Phyox1 trial and reached day 180 in ongoing Phyox3 trial achieved normal (n=12) or near-normal (n=1) urinary oxalate excretions at 1 or more time points; all 10 with PH1 and 2 of 3 with PH2 achieved normal excretions
|Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Roxadustat
|HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor
|Chronic kidney disease
|Pooled data from phase III development program in non-dialysis- and dialysis-dependent people with anemia of CKD showed major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE; all-cause mortality, myocardial infarction and stroke) and MACE+ (MACE + heart failure or unstable angina requiring hospitalization) rates were highest when hemoglobin (Hb) was <8 g/dL, decreased as Hb increased and were lowest when Hb levels were greater than or equal to 10 g/dL
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen
|Darzalex (daratumumab)
|ADP ribosyl cyclase-1 inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma
|At preplanned interim analysis, part 2 of Cassiopeia study conducted by Intergroupe Francophone du Myelome, Dutch-Belgian Cooperative Trial Group for Hematology Oncology and Janssen Research & Development LLC met primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival, with 47% reduction in risk of progression or death (p<0.0001)
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Cove study completed enrollment with 30,000 participants
|Omeros Corp., of Seattle
|Narsoplimab
|Mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 inhibitor
|Thrombotic microangiopathy
|Final data from pivotal trial in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated disease showed 61% complete response rate (CRR) in full analysis set (FAS, those who received at least 1 dose of study drug; p<0.0001 compared to 15% efficacy threshold agreed with FDA); 74% CRR in per-protocol (PP) population (those who received protocol-specified treatment for at least 4 weeks; p<0.0001 compared to the 15% threshold); 100-day survival was 68% in FAS, 83% in PP and 94% in complete responders; median overall survival was 274 days in FAS, 361 days in PP and not estimable for complete responders (>50% alive at last follow-up)
|Soligenix Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|SGX-301
|Heat-shock protein inhibitor
|Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
|Optional treatment across all lesions during compassionate use, safety portion of Flash trial (cycle 3), for total of 6 months in study, showed 49% who elected to receive study drug showed 50% or > reduction in combined Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Score vs. 40% who showed similar reduction after 12 weeks in cycle 2 (p=0.046); continued analysis of results from protocol mandated efficacy cycles 1 and 2 showed 12 weeks (cycle 2) with study drug was equally effective on patch (response 37%, p=0.0009) and plaque (response 42%, p<0.0001) lesions vs. cycle 1 placebo responses
|Phase IV
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Krystexxa (pegloticase)
|Uricase stimulator
|Gout
|Initial data from ongoing Protect trial in people with uncontrolled disease who underwent kidney transplant (n=15) showed 5 participants completed treatment with sustained reductions in serum uric acid and 8 continue on therapy; 1 stopped per monitoring protocols and 1 terminated early over COVID-19 concerns
Notes
