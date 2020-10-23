Arc Bio LLC, a metagenomic sequencing tools and solutions company based in Cambridge, Mass., has launched an early access program for its Galileo One product, a research-use-only, next-generation sequencing-based workflow that enables end users to perform sophisticated microbial detection and quantification in their own lab, without the need for in-house bioinformatics expertise. With the release of the early access program, Arc Bio aims to speed research and application of metagenomics in key disease areas with high unmet need.

Genesprint Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-based testing company, and Infrawear LLC, of Granby, Conn., the distributor of Genesprint’s COVID-19 tests, are jointly releasing a COVID-19 rapid antigen throat and mouth swab test in the European market. The test will be distributed by Infrawear to labs and pharmacies in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and elsewhere in the EU. The test has been CE marked to the IVD Directive.

Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC), an R&D hub for nanoelectronic and digital technologies located in Leuven, Belgium, said it has started developing a SARS-CoV-2 test to identify positive cases and confirm whether someone is contagious in less than five minutes. Unlike current tests using blood, saliva or a nasopharyngeal swab, the new test will identify SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in a person’s exhaled breath. IMEC is teaming up with the UZ Leuven University Hospital for the solution’s clinical validation, with plans for a functional prototype at Brussels Airport by next summer.

Seattle-based Remote Medical International has teamed up with 1health.io, a testing-as-a-service company headquartered in San Francisco, to deliver COVID-19 saliva tests to customers working in isolated work sites across the U.S.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV and Singapore General Hospital are collaborating to establish the Singapore General Hospital Digital and Computational Pathology Center of Excellence. The center’s aim is to advance pathology practice by implementing a fully digital histopathology workflow and deploying artificial intelligence to increase productivity and patient care.

Spine surgery company Suralign Holdings Inc., of Deerfield, Ill., has completed its acquisition of Holo Surgical Inc., a Chicago-based company developing the Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence (ARAI) platform. Under terms of the agreement, Suralign paid $30 million in cash and issued 6.25 shares of Suralign common stock valued at $12 million. The deal includes a further consideration of up to $83 million in stock and cash based on the achievement of strategic milestones.

TÜV Rheinland Group, of Cologne, Germany, reported the opening of its biomaterials and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing Laboratories in Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone, Visakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. Housed within the TÜV Rheinland Medical Device Centre of Excellence, the new laboratories have been accredited with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for medical, nonmedical devices and EMC testing services by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. The EMC testing laboratory has also been accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.