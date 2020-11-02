San Diego-based Aseptiscope Inc. reported the launch of its flagship product for protecting patients from exposure to pathogens, The Diskcover System. It is a solution to address the longstanding challenge of effective stethoscope hygiene.

Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) reported the receipt of an order from the Dutch Ministry of Health for 9.2 million of its rapid, point-of-care, SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests for use on the BD Veritor Plus System, which detects SARS-CoV-2 in symptomatic patients in approximately 15 minutes. The first 1.2 million units will be delivered by mid-November. It is the first government contract in Europe for this test, which was CE marked to the IVD Directive in September.

Lenexa, Kan.-based Certtech has acquired Butterfield Engineering, a Cincinnati-based specialized test engineering firm focused on modular test systems and test software development. No financial details were disclosed.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. (GP(HK)) has entered several agreements with Melbourne, Australia-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of which will allow pursuant to which GP (HK) will obtain the exclusive commercialization rights in the Greater China Region for Telix Group's RDC TLX591-CDx, TLX250-CDx and TLX599-CDx that have the potential to become first-in-class diagnostic method for cancer detection, and GP (HK) will purchase related products from Telix Group pursuant to the agreement. In addition, within a certain future period, GP (HK) will have the first right of negotiating exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights in the Greater China Region for future pipeline products of Telix Group.

Exagen Inc., of Vista, Calif., reported a new study in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to evaluate the emergence of autoimmune diseases after COVID-19 infection.

South San Francisco-based Fluidigm Corp. said that Dante Labs, of L'Aquila, Italy, will offer saliva-based COVID-19 testing services in local communities across Europe utilizing a Fluidigm assay and reagents designed to be run on the Fluidigm Biomark HD system.

St Paul, Minn.-based Heraeus Medical Components acquired Concord, Calif.-based Pulse Systems, which focuses on high-precision laser processing and manufacturing of nitinol and other metal-based implants and delivery systems. No financial details were disclosed.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. won a $119 million contract from the U.S. government to expand its production capacity for COVID-19 molecular tests. The contract will support capital and labor investments enabling Hologic to provide 13 million COVID-19 tests per month for the U.S. market by January 2022.

San Francisco-based Hygea Precision Medicine Inc. has teamed up with 1health.io, of San Francisco, to deliver saliva-based COVID-19 tests to providers across the U.S.

Implantica AG, of Zug, Switzerland, completed a pre-submission to the U.S. FDA for Refluxstop, its CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., acquired Lidco Group plc, a London-based provider of hemodynamic monitoring equipment, for $40.3 million in cash. Lidco’s technology will complement Masimo’s Pleith Variability Index and SpHb total hemoglobin monitoring parameters. The deal is expected to close soon.

Mimedx Group Inc., of Marietta, Ga., received approval to relist its common stock on Nasdaq. Shares are expected to begin trading at the market’s opening on Nov. 5, 2020, under the ticker symbol MDXG. Mimedx’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Sheets until the market close on that date under the same symbol.

Parexel International Corp., of Waltham, Mass., has forged a strategic collaboration with Synexa Life Sciences, of Cape Town, South Africa, and Drawbridge Health Inc., of San Diego, to provide a more streamlined COVID-19 clinical serology testing solution.

Salt Lake City-based Polarityte Inc. said it has successfully completed its initial pre-IND interaction with the U.S. FDA for Skinte to treat diabetic foot ulcers. The company expects to discuss additional indications in pressure injuries and traumatic wounds with agency personnel in the coming months and, based on that input, submit an IND for one or more indications in the second half of 2021.

San Diego-based Poseida Therapeutics Inc. said the U.S. FDA has lifted a clinical hold on its phase I study of P-PSMA-101 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company plans to resume the trial immediately. P-PSMA is the Poseida’s first solid tumor autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate.

Soc Telemed Inc., a provider of acute care telemedicine based in Reston, Va., has completed its business combination with New York-based Healthcare Merger Corp. The combination was approved at a special meeting of HCMC stockholders on Oct. 30 and closed the same day. The shares of class A common stock and warrants to purchase shares of class A common stock of Soc Telemed are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Nov. 2, under the symbols TLMD and TLMDW, respectively.