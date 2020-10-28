|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Alx Oncology Holdings Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|ALX-148
|CD47 antagonist
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|First participant dosed in phase I/II Aspen-02 combination study with azacitidine in higher-risk disease
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion (intranasal)
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Enrollment of 40 participants initiated in study of inhaled formulation added to standard of care vs. SOC alone in people with coronavirus hospitalized for respiratory distress
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Victoria, British Columbia
|Voclosporin
|Calcineurin inhibitor; IL-2 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Investigator-initiated Vocovid trial opened in the Netherlands comparing study drug vs. tacrolimus in stable kidney transplant recipients with coronavirus infection; primary endpoint is reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load over 56 days measured by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction
|Galera Therapeutics Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Avasopasem manganese (GC-4419)
|Superoxide dismutase stimulator
|Pancreatic cancer
|Interim phase I/II data from full population (n=42) with locally advanced disease in combination trial with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) vs. placebo + SBRT showed median overall survival was not reached at cutoff date of Aug. 24, 2020, for study drug vs. 38.7 weeks (p=0.06) for placebo; among 5 in treatment arm of 7 who underwent resection, all achieved clear/negative margins (RO), 1 achieved pathological complete response and 4 achieved pathological partial response (pPR) vs. 1 R0 and 1 pPR in placebo arm; no statistically significant differences in progression-free survival seen (p=0.29)
|Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London
|GT-005
|Complement factor gene stimulator
|Geographic atrophy
|First surgery using Orbit subretinal delivery system to deliver gene therapy candidate was conducted in ongoing phase I/II Focus trial, expected to enroll about 45 participants with disease secondary to dry AMD
|Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin
|NOX-A12
|Stromal cell-derived factor 1 ligand inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|Last participant in low-dose (200 mg/week) cohort completed 6 months of study drug + external beam radiotherapy in phase I/II trial in newly diagnosed MGMT promoter unmethylated disease; tumor volume reductions seen in 2 people during treatment and in third after second surgery following continued treatment with study drug
|Oncoceutics Inc., of Philadelphia
|ONC-206
|Dopamine D2 receptor antagonist
|Central nervous system neoplasms
|First adult with recurrent disease treated at NIH in safety and efficacy study incorporating biomarker data
|Therapeutics Solution International Inc., of Oceanside, Calif.
|Jadicells
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19 infection
|In phase I/II trial in people with advanced infection, at 28 days 91% of 12 participants treated with 100 million Jadicells intravenously at days 0 and 3 survived vs. 42% of 12 in placebo group
|Phase II
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-764198
|TRPC6 inhibitor
|COVID-19-related respiratory distress syndrome
|Trial initiated in people hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe respiratory complications, with first participant expected to enroll in October 2020; primary endpoint is percentage alive and free of mechanical ventilation at day 29 of therapy; other endpoints include clinical improvement, oxygen saturation and ICU admission
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Scenesse (afamelanotide)
|Melanocyte stimulating hormone ligand
|Arterial ischemic stroke
|Pilot phase IIa study will test injectable controlled-release implant formulation in 6 adults with clots located in higher segments of brain and ineligible for alternative therapies, assessing brain injury with CT scans and MRI and measuring changes in neurological and cognitive function; initial data expected in first half of 2021
|Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., of Somerville, Mass.
|CP-101
|Oral formulation of functioning fecal microbiota
|C. difficile infection
|In expanded results from Prism3 trial for prevention of recurrent infection, analysis of population that adhered to study protocol showed proportion with sustained clinical cure in per-protocol population was higher with CP-101 than placebo (p=0.0150); time-to-event analysis showed CP-101 had lower probability of CDI recurrence over time than placebo (p=0.0139)
|Highlight Therapeutics SL, of Madrid, Spain
|BO-112
|Retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 modulator; IFIH1 gene modulator; TLR-3 modulator
|Colorectal or gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancers
|First cohort recruited in phase IIa study testing combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with liver metastasis
|Phase III
|Allergan, a unit of North Chicago-base Abbvie Inc.
|AGN-190584 (pilocarpine)
|Cholinergic muscarinic receptor agonist
|Presbyopia
|Both the Gemini 1 and Gemini 2 studies met their primary endpoints of proportion of participants treated with AGN-190584 who gained 3 lines or more on a reading chart in low light, high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity at day 30, hour 3 vs. the vehicle; data to be presented at a future medical meeting; plans to submit NDA to FDA in first half of 2021
|Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., of Exton, Pa.
|Debcoemagene autoficel (FCX-007)
|Autologous gene therapy expressing COL7A1
|Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
|Treated first of approximately 24 patients in the DeFi-RDEB study; patients will serve as their own controls with pairs of lesions given treatment or left untreated; primary endpoint is complete wound closure of the first wound pair at week 24
|Orasis Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Herzliya, Israel
|CSF-1
|Undisclosed repurposed drug
|Presbyopia
|Started the Near-1 and Near-2 studies, which are expected to enroll 300 patients each; primary endpoint of both studies is the percentage of patients with a ≥ 3-line gain in Best Distance-Corrected Visual Acuity (BDCVA) at 40 cm and no loss of ≥ 5 letters in BDCVA at 4 m
|Mediwound Ltd., of Yavne, Israel
|Nexobrid
|Concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain
|Severe thermal burns
|Completed enrollment in the CIDS study; top-line data expected in the second half of 2021
|Regentree LLC, of Princeton, N.J.
|RGN-259 (timbetasin)
|Thymosin beta 4 ligand
|Dry eye syndrome
|Enrolled last of 700 patients in the Arise-3 study; treatment and follow-up to be completed by the end of November
