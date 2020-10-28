Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. ALX-148 CD47 antagonist Myelodysplastic syndrome First participant dosed in phase I/II Aspen-02 combination study with azacitidine in higher-risk disease

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Ampion (intranasal) Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor COVID-19 infection Enrollment of 40 participants initiated in study of inhaled formulation added to standard of care vs. SOC alone in people with coronavirus hospitalized for respiratory distress

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Victoria, British Columbia Voclosporin Calcineurin inhibitor; IL-2 receptor antagonist COVID-19 infection Investigator-initiated Vocovid trial opened in the Netherlands comparing study drug vs. tacrolimus in stable kidney transplant recipients with coronavirus infection; primary endpoint is reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load over 56 days measured by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction

Galera Therapeutics Inc., of Malvern, Pa. Avasopasem manganese (GC-4419) Superoxide dismutase stimulator Pancreatic cancer Interim phase I/II data from full population (n=42) with locally advanced disease in combination trial with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) vs. placebo + SBRT showed median overall survival was not reached at cutoff date of Aug. 24, 2020, for study drug vs. 38.7 weeks (p=0.06) for placebo; among 5 in treatment arm of 7 who underwent resection, all achieved clear/negative margins (RO), 1 achieved pathological complete response and 4 achieved pathological partial response (pPR) vs. 1 R0 and 1 pPR in placebo arm; no statistically significant differences in progression-free survival seen (p=0.29)

Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London GT-005 Complement factor gene stimulator Geographic atrophy First surgery using Orbit subretinal delivery system to deliver gene therapy candidate was conducted in ongoing phase I/II Focus trial, expected to enroll about 45 participants with disease secondary to dry AMD

Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin NOX-A12 Stromal cell-derived factor 1 ligand inhibitor Glioblastoma Last participant in low-dose (200 mg/week) cohort completed 6 months of study drug + external beam radiotherapy in phase I/II trial in newly diagnosed MGMT promoter unmethylated disease; tumor volume reductions seen in 2 people during treatment and in third after second surgery following continued treatment with study drug

Oncoceutics Inc., of Philadelphia ONC-206 Dopamine D2 receptor antagonist Central nervous system neoplasms First adult with recurrent disease treated at NIH in safety and efficacy study incorporating biomarker data

Therapeutics Solution International Inc., of Oceanside, Calif. Jadicells Mesenchymal stem cells COVID-19 infection In phase I/II trial in people with advanced infection, at 28 days 91% of 12 participants treated with 100 million Jadicells intravenously at days 0 and 3 survived vs. 42% of 12 in placebo group

Phase II

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-764198 TRPC6 inhibitor COVID-19-related respiratory distress syndrome Trial initiated in people hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe respiratory complications, with first participant expected to enroll in October 2020; primary endpoint is percentage alive and free of mechanical ventilation at day 29 of therapy; other endpoints include clinical improvement, oxygen saturation and ICU admission

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Scenesse (afamelanotide) Melanocyte stimulating hormone ligand Arterial ischemic stroke Pilot phase IIa study will test injectable controlled-release implant formulation in 6 adults with clots located in higher segments of brain and ineligible for alternative therapies, assessing brain injury with CT scans and MRI and measuring changes in neurological and cognitive function; initial data expected in first half of 2021

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., of Somerville, Mass. CP-101 Oral formulation of functioning fecal microbiota C. difficile infection In expanded results from Prism3 trial for prevention of recurrent infection, analysis of population that adhered to study protocol showed proportion with sustained clinical cure in per-protocol population was higher with CP-101 than placebo (p=0.0150); time-to-event analysis showed CP-101 had lower probability of CDI recurrence over time than placebo (p=0.0139)

Highlight Therapeutics SL, of Madrid, Spain BO-112 Retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 modulator; IFIH1 gene modulator; TLR-3 modulator Colorectal or gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancers First cohort recruited in phase IIa study testing combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with liver metastasis

Phase III

Allergan, a unit of North Chicago-base Abbvie Inc. AGN-190584 (pilocarpine) Cholinergic muscarinic receptor agonist Presbyopia Both the Gemini 1 and Gemini 2 studies met their primary endpoints of proportion of participants treated with AGN-190584 who gained 3 lines or more on a reading chart in low light, high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity at day 30, hour 3 vs. the vehicle; data to be presented at a future medical meeting; plans to submit NDA to FDA in first half of 2021

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., of Exton, Pa. Debcoemagene autoficel (FCX-007) Autologous gene therapy expressing COL7A1 Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa Treated first of approximately 24 patients in the DeFi-RDEB study; patients will serve as their own controls with pairs of lesions given treatment or left untreated; primary endpoint is complete wound closure of the first wound pair at week 24

Orasis Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Herzliya, Israel CSF-1 Undisclosed repurposed drug Presbyopia Started the Near-1 and Near-2 studies, which are expected to enroll 300 patients each; primary endpoint of both studies is the percentage of patients with a ≥ 3-line gain in Best Distance-Corrected Visual Acuity (BDCVA) at 40 cm and no loss of ≥ 5 letters in BDCVA at 4 m

Mediwound Ltd., of Yavne, Israel Nexobrid Concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain Severe thermal burns Completed enrollment in the CIDS study; top-line data expected in the second half of 2021

Regentree LLC, of Princeton, N.J. RGN-259 (timbetasin) Thymosin beta 4 ligand Dry eye syndrome Enrolled last of 700 patients in the Arise-3 study; treatment and follow-up to be completed by the end of November