|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ALG-000184
|Class II capsid assembly modulator
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|Dosed first subject in the study testing the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses of ALG-000184 in healthy volunteers and antiviral activity in patients
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., of New York
|AXO-Lenti-PD
|Gene therapy
|Parkinson’s disease
|At 6 months post-treatment, all 4 patients in the second dose cohort had improvement in Hauser diary “Good on time” and “off time” changes from baseline; 2 evaluable patients had improvement in UPDRS Part II and Part III “OFF” score; first patient had a 23-point improvement from baseline to 12 months in UPDRS Part III “off” score at 12 months
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|BPX-601
|GoCAR-T candidate
|Pancreas tumor
|In cohort 5C, 3 patients had stable disease and 1 patient had progressive disease; there was evidence of rimiducid-mediated CAR-T cell activation
|Phase II
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Olumiant (baricitinib)
|JAK inhibitor
|Alopecia areata
|After 36 weeks of treatment in the BRAVE-AA1 study, 33.3% and 51.9% of patients taking 2 mg and 4 mg of the drug, respectively, had 20% or less of scalp hair loss, compared to 3.6% of patients taking placebo (p=0.016 and p=0.001, respectively)
|Phase III
|Biolinerx Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Motixafortide
|CXCR4 inhibitor
|Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
|Independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment based on statistically significant evidence favoring treatment with motixafortide; data from the 122 enrolled patients are expected in the first half of 2021
|Cerevel Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|Tavapadon
|Dopamine D1/D5 receptor partial agonist
|Parkinson’s disease
|First patients dosed in 3 27-week studies; Tempo-1 is testing fixed doses of the drug; Tempo-2 tests flexible doses; Tempo-3 tests drug plus levodopa in late stage patients; primary endpoint of TEMPO-1 and -2 is the change from baseline in the MDS-UPDRS Part II and Part III combined score; primary endpoint of TEMPO-3 is the change from baseline in total daily “on” time without troublesome dyskinesia
