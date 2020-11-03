Alveo Technologies, of Alameda, Calif., has won a grant to improve upon the performance and usability of its testing platform, and, if successful, to advance the development and scale manufacturing of the company’s Be.well COVID-19 test from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The size of the award was not disclosed.

Biocartis Group NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, has entered a partnership agreement with Endpoint Health, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based company developing personalized care solutions and targeted therapies for critically ill patients. The partnership targets the development and commercialization of a novel companion diagnostic (CDx) test on Idylla, Biocartis’ rapid and easy-to-use molecular diagnostics platform. The partnership will further strengthen Biocartis’ CDx business and infectious disease test menu alongside its core oncology offering on Idylla. Under the terms of the agreement, Endpoint Health will lead the development and registration of the Idylla Endpoint CDx test in interventional trials across a range of interventions, including targeted immunotherapy and coagulation therapy indications. The parties intend to collaborate on the commercialization of the Idylla Endpoint CDx test, building on the growing worldwide commercial infrastructure of Idylla instruments. In addition, Biocartis reported that it has signed a license, development and commercialization agreement with Geneprodx, a molecular diagnostics company based in Santiago, Chile, for the development of Geneprodx’s novel genomic test Thyroidprint on Idylla.

Coloplast A/S, of Humlebaek, Denmark, has completed the acquisition of Nine Continents Medical Inc., a Pleasanton, Calif.-based company pioneering an implantable tibial nerve stimulation treatment for overactive bladder. The acquisition price consists of a $145 million up-front cash payment and an additional contingent future milestone payment.

Westlake Village, Calif.-based Decision Diagnostics Corp. said it has signed distribution agreements for its GenViro! Covid-19 10.5 Second Saliva Swift Kits with dealers/distributors in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Lebanon.

U.S.-based Joline Medical LLC and Hechingen, Germany-based Joline GmbH & Co. KG reported the first U.S. case utilizing Joline's Stop'n Go Double Balloon Catheterproducts to treat vertebral compression fractures.

Mir Scientific LLC, a Rensselaer N.Y.-based health care company looking to transform global cancer management, and the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration reported the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at evaluating the clinical and economic utility of the Mir Sentinel PCC4 Assay (Mir Sentinel Prostate Test) and its potential impact in Puerto Rico.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Motus GI Holdings Inc. is launching a new clinical protocol with NYU Langone Health to incorporate the company’s Pure-Vu Gen2 System (Pure-Vu) with the intention to improve the management of its inpatient colonoscopies.

Novarad, of American Fork, Utah, is launching its new COVID-19 AI Diagnostic Assistant worldwide that aims to make fast, accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 possible, free of charge.

Begbroke, U.K.-based Oxford Gene Technology, a Sysmex Group Company, reported the expansion of its Sureseq range of next-generation sequencing panels to facilitate the interrogation of genes involved in breast and ovarian cancer, as well as myeloid disorders.

Remark Holdings Inc., of Las Vegas, reported that Morton Comprehensive Health Services Inc. in Tulsa, Okla., chose Remark artificial intelligence (AI)-based biosafety platform for monitoring temperatures of patients and staff at all seven of its facilities. The order includes both Remark AI's Thermal Kit and Rpads.

Resonetics, a micro manufacturing company based in Nashua, N.H., said it has acquired the medical business of Hutchinson Technology Inc., of Hutchinson, Minn. The acquisition includes photochemical machining, metal forming and sensor technology for minimally invasive surgical devices. Financial terms were not reported.

Aberdeen, U.K.-based Sirakoss Ltd. has been acquired by Ossdsign AB, an Uppsala, Sweden-based med-tech company, for an initial cash consideration of $11 million plus milestone and royalty payments. Epidarex Capital led the 2014 series A and subsequent financings of Sirakoss following its spinout from the University of Aberdeen.

The Federal Trade Commission is requiring that Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker Corp. and Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV divest all assets related to Stryker’s total ankle replacements and finger joint implant products to remedy concerns that the proposed $4 billion acquisition of Wright will harm competition in those markets. Under the terms of the consent agreement, the companies will divest Stryker’s total ankle replacements and finger joint implants businesses to DJO Global Inc., of Lewisville, Texas.

Theracell Inc., of Sherman Oaks, Calif., reported the completion of the first three spine surgical cases using its Therafuze Dbf, the first demineralized bone fiber screw anchor.