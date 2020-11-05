Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York Actimab-A Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD33 Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia In the third dose cohort, 3 of 3 patients treated with Actimab-A plus CLAG-M achieved complete remission, including 1 CR and 2 CRs with inadequate platelet recovery; across all 3 cohorts, 67% of the 10 patients achieved CR or CR with inadequate hematopoietic recovery; enrolling patients into a fourth dose cohort

Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass. AgenT-979 Allogeneic cell therapy COVID-19 Dosed first patient; trial designed to enroll patients with moderate to severe symptoms

Aveo Oncology Inc., of Boston, and Eusa Pharma Inc., of Hemel Hempstead, U.K. Tivozanib VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma Phase Ib/II data published in Annals of Oncology showed median progression-free survival for the 25 patients treated at the study’s full dose and schedule was 18.9 months; objective response rate was 56%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc., of Florham Park, N.J. CLR-131 Phospholipid-drug conjugate delivering iodine-131 to cancer cells Inoperable brain tumors 20%-40% of the infused CLR-131 is delivered to the tumors; initial activity seen in the doses tested; currently evaluating a fifth dose level of 75 mCi/m2

Rubius Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. RTX-240 Allogeneic cellular therapy expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia Enrolled first AML patient in the ongoing phase I/II study that also has a cohort of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors

Synlogic Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SYNB-8802 Non-pathogenic strain of E. coli engineered to consume oxalate Enteric hyperoxaluria Treated first subject in study testing multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers; part B will compare drug to placebo in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria following Roux-n-Y gastric bypass surgery

Phase II

Acurx Pharmaceuticals LLC, of White Plains, N.Y. Ibezapolstat DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitor Mild-to-moderate C. difficile infection All 10 patients met the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of Clinical Cure at end of treatment and Sustained Clinical Cure in phase IIa trial, with no recurrence of infection at the 28-day follow-up visit

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok LSALT peptide Acute lung injury, acute kidney injury and other complications of moderate to severe COVID-19 Treated first patient in Istanbul, Turkey; enrollment at site in Ankara, Turkey, expected this week; study continues at 2 sites in the U.S.; considering adding Canadian clinical sites to the trial

Cytomx Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, and Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago CX-2029 Anti-CD71 Probody drug conjugate Squamous non-small-cell lung cancer, squamous head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Treated first patient in the cohort expansion study; 25 patients expected in each of the 4 cohorts; primary endpoint is overall response rate; initial data expected in late 2021

Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva RLF-100 (aviptadil) Formulation of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide Respiratory failure in critical COVID-19 After review of data from first 102 patients in phase IIb/III trial, the independent data monitoring committee voted unanimously that the study should continue to its full enrollment of 165 patients due to lack of issues with safety or futility; complete enrollment expected by mid-December with top-line results in January 2021

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Setmelanotide Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist Obesity At week 12, patients taking drug lost between 1.1 kg and 3.6 kg depending on the dosing schedule compared to a gain of 0.5 kg in patients who received placebo

Phase III

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Nintedanib Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease In the Senscis-On long-term extension study, safety was similar to what was reported in the Senscis study; change in forced vital capacity was -51.3 mL, compared to -42.7 mL for the Senscis study

Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, and Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago Epcoritamab Bispecific antibody targeting CD3 and CD20 Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Plans to start a 480-patient study testing epcoritamab plus chemotherapy (either bendamustine and rituximab or gemcitabine, oxaliplatin and rituximab); primary endpoint is overall survival

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Conshohocken, Pa. Resmetirom Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Maestro-NAFLD-1 trial fully enrolled with expanded population of 1,200 participants with presumed NASH; top-line 52-week data from blinded arms expected by year-end 2021

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Cosentyx (secukinumab) IL-17 antagonist Synovitis 12-week results from phase IIIb Ultimate trial in disease associated with psoriatic arthritis showed significant reduction at week 12 vs. placebo, with results seen as early as week 1; treatment improved key secondary endpoints vs. placebo, including ACR20 (68% vs. 34%, respectively) and ACR50 (46% vs. 9%, respectively)

Novo Nordisk Inc., unit of Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark Semaglutide 2.4 mg subcutaneous GLP-1 receptor agonist Obesity In phase IIIa trial, once-weekly dosing as adjunct to intensive behavioral therapy (IBT) showed more body weight loss, averaging 16% of body weight from baseline, vs. placebo + IBT (5.7%) after 68 weeks of treatment (estimated treatment difference -10.3; p<0.0001); more in treatment arm lost greater than or equal to 5% of body weight vs. placebo + IBT (87% vs. 48%, respectively)