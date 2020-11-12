|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, of Hanover, Germany
|CDR-132L
|Antisense oligonucleotide inhibiting the noncoding microRNA-132
|Stable heart failure of ischemic origin
|Data published in the European Heart Journal showed the drug was well-tolerated; pharmacokinetic data showed strong dose-dependent linearity and specific target engagement; NT-proBNP blood levels improved beyond effect of standard of care
|CG Oncology Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|CG-0070
|Oncolytic immunotherapy based on a modified adenovirus type 5 backbone
|Muscle-invasive bladder cancer in cisplatin-ineligible patient
|Started an investigator-initiated study of CG-0070 plus Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) as a neoadjuvant treatment; primary endpoints of the 30-patient trial are safety and pathological complete response rate
|Inhibrx Inc., of San Diego
|INBRX-109
|Tetravalent DR5 agonist antibody
|Chondrosarcoma
|In 12 evaluable patients, disease control rate was 92%; 67% of patients had a decrease in their tumor burden by RECIST; 2 partial responses were observed; study continues with the addition of 10 more patients
|Kahr Medical Ltd., of Jerusalem
|DSP-107
|Bifunctional CD47x41BB candidate
|Solid tumors
|First patient treated in the study of up to 115 patients; first part of the study will test DSP-107 as a monotherapy and in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG) in solid tumors; part 2 will focus on patients with advanced non-small-cell lung carcinoma who progressed after treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors
|Maat Pharma Sa, of Lyon, France
|MAAT-033
|Microbiome modulator
|Intestinal disease
|First of 27 participants with acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome dosed in phase Ib study to assess effectiveness in restoring functional gut microbiome and re-establishing immune system homeostasis
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Zofin
|Perinatal-derived acellular biologic
|COVID-19 infection
|Ongoing phase I/II trial expected to be fully enrolled and completed by year-end 2020; subject to FDA clearance, confirmatory phase IIb trial planned to start as early as first quarter of 2021
|Selva Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|SLV-213
|Cysteine protease inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Following IND clearance from FDA, first participant dosed
|Phase II
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Calquence (acalabrutinib)
|Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Calavi program in people hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of infection missed primary efficacy endpoint of increasing proportion of those alive and free of respiratory failure when added to best supportive care
|CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|Berubicin
|Topoisomerase II inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|Adaptive design trial will randomize participants to study drug or standard of care and include interim assessments evaluating comparative safety and effectiveness
|Effector Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Tomivosertib
|Dual MNK1/MNK2 protein kinase inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|First of about 40 participants with metastatic disease dosed in Canadian trial assessing study drug + paclitaxel
|Epygenix Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride)
5-HT receptor modulator
|Dravet syndrome
|First of 24 children with rare form of epilepsy dosed in study assessing EPX-100 as adjunctive therapy
|Medicago Inc., of Quebec City, and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK), of London
|Covlp (MT-2766)
|Recombinant spike glycoprotein expressed as virus-like particles
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase II/III program initiated with plant-derived vaccine candidate (2 doses of 3.75 µg) in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant, given 21 days apart, using multiportion design to confirm formulation and dosing regimen in healthy adults 18 to 64 years of age and in adults >65 years; each age group will enroll >300 participants randomized 5-to-1 to vaccine candidate to placebo with 2-to-1 stratification in older adults (65 to 74 and ≥75); event-driven phase III portion expected to begin by year-end 2020 and enroll up to 30,000 participants
|Phase III
|AM-Pharma BV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands
|Recombinant alkaline phosphatase
|Alkaline phosphatase modulator
|Acute kidney injury
|First of about 1,400 participants with sepsis-associated disease enrolled in Revival trial; primary endpoint is confirmation of phase II finding of reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality
|Denovo Biopharma LLC, of San Diego
|DB-102 (enzastaurin)
|Protein kinase C beta inhibitor
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Registrational Engine trial fully enrolled to assess study drug + R-CHOP vs. R-CHOP alone in newly diagnosed high-risk participants
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Case accrual completed for first interim analysis of Cove study; findings in preparation to submit to data safety monitoring board for analysis and recommendation
|Tissuetech Inc., of Miami
|TTAX-01
|Cryopreserved human umbilical cord tissue allograft
|Diabetic foot ulcer
|Second confirmatory trial initiated to evaluate use of therapy to achieve complete wound closure of non-healing DFUs with high-risk factors
|Phase IV
|Wize Pharma Inc., of Hod Hasharon, Israel
|LO2A
|Sodium hyaluronate eye drops
|Dry eye syndrome
|Study met primary endpoint of noninferiority vs. comparator at 3-month time point in corneal staining (p=0.001); in people with primary Sjögren's syndrome, 100% of those dosed with LO2A (n=11) showed clinically significant improvement in at least 1 primary and secondary endpoint measurement at 3-month time point vs. 90% who received comparator (n=17); 74% of those who received LO2A showed clinically significant improvement in both signs and symptoms vs. 59% for comparator
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.