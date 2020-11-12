Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, of Hanover, Germany CDR-132L Antisense oligonucleotide inhibiting the noncoding microRNA-132 Stable heart failure of ischemic origin Data published in the European Heart Journal showed the drug was well-tolerated; pharmacokinetic data showed strong dose-dependent linearity and specific target engagement; NT-proBNP blood levels improved beyond effect of standard of care

CG Oncology Inc., of Irvine, Calif. CG-0070 Oncolytic immunotherapy based on a modified adenovirus type 5 backbone Muscle-invasive bladder cancer in cisplatin-ineligible patient Started an investigator-initiated study of CG-0070 plus Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) as a neoadjuvant treatment; primary endpoints of the 30-patient trial are safety and pathological complete response rate

Inhibrx Inc., of San Diego INBRX-109 Tetravalent DR5 agonist antibody Chondrosarcoma In 12 evaluable patients, disease control rate was 92%; 67% of patients had a decrease in their tumor burden by RECIST; 2 partial responses were observed; study continues with the addition of 10 more patients

Kahr Medical Ltd., of Jerusalem DSP-107 Bifunctional CD47x41BB candidate Solid tumors First patient treated in the study of up to 115 patients; first part of the study will test DSP-107 as a monotherapy and in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG) in solid tumors; part 2 will focus on patients with advanced non-small-cell lung carcinoma who progressed after treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors

Maat Pharma Sa, of Lyon, France MAAT-033 Microbiome modulator Intestinal disease First of 27 participants with acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome dosed in phase Ib study to assess effectiveness in restoring functional gut microbiome and re-establishing immune system homeostasis

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami Zofin Perinatal-derived acellular biologic COVID-19 infection Ongoing phase I/II trial expected to be fully enrolled and completed by year-end 2020; subject to FDA clearance, confirmatory phase IIb trial planned to start as early as first quarter of 2021

Selva Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego SLV-213 Cysteine protease inhibitor COVID-19 infection Following IND clearance from FDA, first participant dosed

Phase II

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Calquence (acalabrutinib) Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor COVID-19 infection Calavi program in people hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of infection missed primary efficacy endpoint of increasing proportion of those alive and free of respiratory failure when added to best supportive care

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston Berubicin Topoisomerase II inhibitor Glioblastoma Adaptive design trial will randomize participants to study drug or standard of care and include interim assessments evaluating comparative safety and effectiveness

Effector Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Tomivosertib Dual MNK1/MNK2 protein kinase inhibitor Breast cancer First of about 40 participants with metastatic disease dosed in Canadian trial assessing study drug + paclitaxel

Epygenix Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J. EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride)

5-HT receptor modulator Dravet syndrome First of 24 children with rare form of epilepsy dosed in study assessing EPX-100 as adjunctive therapy

Medicago Inc., of Quebec City, and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK), of London Covlp (MT-2766) Recombinant spike glycoprotein expressed as virus-like particles COVID-19 infection Phase II/III program initiated with plant-derived vaccine candidate (2 doses of 3.75 µg) in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant, given 21 days apart, using multiportion design to confirm formulation and dosing regimen in healthy adults 18 to 64 years of age and in adults >65 years; each age group will enroll >300 participants randomized 5-to-1 to vaccine candidate to placebo with 2-to-1 stratification in older adults (65 to 74 and ≥75); event-driven phase III portion expected to begin by year-end 2020 and enroll up to 30,000 participants

Phase III

AM-Pharma BV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands Recombinant alkaline phosphatase Alkaline phosphatase modulator Acute kidney injury First of about 1,400 participants with sepsis-associated disease enrolled in Revival trial; primary endpoint is confirmation of phase II finding of reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality

Denovo Biopharma LLC, of San Diego DB-102 (enzastaurin) Protein kinase C beta inhibitor Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Registrational Engine trial fully enrolled to assess study drug + R-CHOP vs. R-CHOP alone in newly diagnosed high-risk participants

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection Case accrual completed for first interim analysis of Cove study; findings in preparation to submit to data safety monitoring board for analysis and recommendation

Tissuetech Inc., of Miami TTAX-01 Cryopreserved human umbilical cord tissue allograft Diabetic foot ulcer Second confirmatory trial initiated to evaluate use of therapy to achieve complete wound closure of non-healing DFUs with high-risk factors

Phase IV

Wize Pharma Inc., of Hod Hasharon, Israel LO2A Sodium hyaluronate eye drops Dry eye syndrome Study met primary endpoint of noninferiority vs. comparator at 3-month time point in corneal staining (p=0.001); in people with primary Sjögren's syndrome, 100% of those dosed with LO2A (n=11) showed clinically significant improvement in at least 1 primary and secondary endpoint measurement at 3-month time point vs. 90% who received comparator (n=17); 74% of those who received LO2A showed clinically significant improvement in both signs and symptoms vs. 59% for comparator