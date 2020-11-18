3shape A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, received a favorable final ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in the third patent infringement complaint San Jose, Calif.-based Align Technology Inc. has filed at the ITC against 3shape since November 2017. In its final ruling, the ITC found that 3shape has not infringed any valid Align patents, the company said.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Accuray Inc. and DHL Supply Chain, which is part of Bonn, Germany-based DHL International GmbH, have entered a global service parts logistics partnership. The goal of the agreement is to provide medical care teams with continual access to the radiotherapy technologies they need to deliver shorter, personalized and effective treatments to patients with cancerous or benign tumors, or neurologic disorders.

Baylis Medical, of Mississauga, Ontario, has partnered with Japan Lifeline, a Japanese cardiovascular device developer and manufacturer, to introduce advanced solutions for electrophysiology procedures in Europe.

Leipzig, Germany-based Bellaseno GmbH reported the establishment of an additive manufacturing facility for medical implants supported by the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology Izi in Leipzig.

Mumbai-based Cipla Ltd. said it signed a licensing agreement with Antwerp, Belgium-based Multi-G for the distribution of a COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit across most emerging markets and Europe. As part of this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for distribution of the COVID-19 rapid antibody kit that will be manufactured by Multi-G.

Atlanta-based Collective Medical and Vital AI, a New York-based company providing artificial intelligence-powered software for the health care community, have teamed up to improve communication in emergency departments as COVID-19 cases surge.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Foundation Medicine Inc. has entered a nonexclusive agreement to license two foundational patent families from Twinstrand Biosciences, a next-generation DNA sequencing technology company based in Seattle.

Singapore-based Healint, which has an app known as Migraine Buddy, is recruiting patients for its third virtual global clinical trial in the past two years. Recruitment is expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2021, and the trial is expected to last for eight to 12 months.

London-based Innoture Ltd. has received funding from Innovate UK to validate the production process for its next-generation microneedle technology for potential use with medicines and vaccines.

Mississauga, Ontario-based International Medical Solutions, a Microsoft partner, reported a solution that will enable radiologists and other health care clinicians to access, view and share medical images that have been ingested into the cloud using Microsoft's Medical Imaging Server for DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine).

Stuart, Fla.-based Iremedy Healthcare Companies Inc. said it has purchased factory capacity to produce more than 1 billion U.S. FDA-approved hypodermic needles and syringes that will be required for administration of vaccinations to the public on a global basis. The company already has procured more than 50 million units and has arranged for weekly deliveries from its factory partners through 2021. Current factory production cycles expect to result in the delivery of about 100 million units per month.

Nexstim plc, of Helsinki, said that it has received an order and signed a purchase agreement to develop two prototype systems enabling the introduction of a research tool for probing and diagnosing the brain. The buyer of the prototype systems is a U.S.-based foundation that will donate the equipment to certain designated third-party institutions. These institutions will conduct the actual research.

Bethesda, Md.-based venture capital firm Northpond Ventures said Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering has forged a research and innovation alliance with its R&D affiliate, Northpond Labs. Through the alliance, Northpond Labs will provide $12 million to create a Laboratory for Bioengineering Research and Innovation at the Wyss Institute and to support research with strong translational potential.

Liquid biopsy company Nucleix Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, launched the Be Safe @Home project to bring bladder cancer surveillance to patients’ homes during the COVID-19 pandemic using its Bladder Epicheck urine test.

Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. said Health Care Service Corp., of Chicago, has updated its coverage policy to include the Spiration valve system for eligible patients suffering from severe emphysema.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV said leading pathology laboratories across North America, Europe and Asia have deployed tele-diagnostics with Philips Digital pathology scanner and imaging-informatics solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prescient Surgical Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., has secured a breakthrough technology contract with Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier Inc. for its Cleancision wound retraction and protection device. The contract took effect Nov. 1.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Summerbio LLC said it has partnered with the University of California Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District to support comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 testing using its real-time RT-PCR assay. By the end of the year, Summerbio plans to increase testing capacity to about 100,000 tests per day.

Summit Biolabs Inc., of Aurora, Calif., an early-stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in saliva liquid biopsy tests for COVID-19 and head and neck cancer, said it has received funding from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus’ Chancellor Discovery Innovation Fund. The size of the investment was not revealed.

Southfield, Mich.-based Sybridge Technologies has completed its acquisition of X-Cell Tool and Mold Inc., of Fairview, Pa., marking its entry into the medical tooling industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Teledyne Imaging, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., part of Teledyne Technologies Inc., said it has developed a new generation of complementary metal oxide semiconductor sensors and cameras. The new products have application scientific research and commercial markets, including soft X-ray, microscopy, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging.

Va-Q-tec GmbH, of Würzburg, Germany, said it has signed an agreement with a major pharmaceutical manufacturer to provide thermal containers for global COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The order is to be executed from the first quarter of 2021, pending vaccine approval.