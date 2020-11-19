|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, OF Oxfordshire, U.K.
|ADP-A2M4
|Melanoma associated antigen 4 modulator
|Synovial sarcoma
|Updated data from 16 participants at Sept. 1, 2020, cutoff date showed 7 (44%) had confirmed partial responses (PRs) per RECIST criteria, with disease control in 15 (94%); median duration of response was 28 weeks (range: 12-72+ weeks), with 2 PRs ongoing >72 weeks at cutoff; 11 were alive at cutoff and median overall survival was not reached
|Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany
|AFM-13
|CD30/CD16A innate cell engager
|Relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma
|Phase Ib data published in Blood showed combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) resulted in objective response rate of 88% at highest treatment dose, as well as a complete remission of 46%; that compares with Keytruda monotherapy, which demonstrated an ORR of 69% and a CR of 22.4% in the KEYNOTE-087 trial
|Bio-Path Holdings Inc., of Houston
|BP-1002
|BCL2 gene inhibitor
|Lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|First of 6 evaluable participants dosed; primary objectives include safety and tolerability of escalating doses, recommended phase II dose, pharmacokinetics and activity on BCL2 expression, with secondary endpoints including efficacy measurements of tumor response
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|Ofev (nintedanib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19-related acute lung injury
|First of 120 participants enrolled in Endcov-I study; primary endpoint is percent change in FVC compared to baseline over 180 days; secondary endpoints include change from baseline FVC at 90 days, death within 90 days/180 days from enrollment due to respiratory or any cause, and qualitative/quantitative change in chest CT fibrosis score
|Day One Biopharmaceuticals LLC, of South San Francisco
|DAY-101
|Pan-RAF inhibitor
|Relapsed low-grade glioma
|Results from 9 patients under 18 showed, of 8 with RAF fusions, 2 achieved a complete response by Response Assessment for Neuro-Oncology, 3 had a partial response and 3 achieved prolonged stable disease; median time to response for those patients was 10.5 weeks
|Elevar Therapeutics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Rivoceranib
|VEGF-2 receptor antagonist
|Solid tumors
|Combination study with nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) in 30 people with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic disease showed overall response rate of 13.3% and disease control rate of 76.7%; median progression-free survival was 7.2 months; partial response seen in 4 participants (13.3%)
|GH Research Ltd., of Dublin
|GH-001 (5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine)
|5-HT 2a receptor agonist
|Depression
|Study in healthy volunteers showed candidate was safe and well-tolerated and identified dose range and dosing regimen for phase I/II trial
|Nordic Nanovector ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan)
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD20 stimulator; CD37 antagonist
|Follicular lymphoma
|First participant enrolled in second safety cohort of Archer-1 (LYMRIT 37-07) combination trial with rituximab in second-line disease
|Northsea Therapeutics BV, of Naarden, the Netherlands
|SEFA-1024 (structural engineered fatty acid)
|Lipid metabolism modulator
|Dyslipidemia
|First participant dosed in trial assessing study drug in 96 otherwise healthy volunteers with elevated plasma triglycerides
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc., of San Diego
|Pelareorep
|Oncolytic retrovirus
|Glioblastoma
|Investigator-sponsored phase Ib Reoglio trial showed evaluable participants treated at dose level-2 (3x1010 TCID50) had estimated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 9.4 months; those evaluable at dose level-1 (1x1010 TCID50) had estimated median PFS of 6.1 months; estimated median PFS of all evaluable patients was 7.8 months
|Plus Therapeutics Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Rhenium nanoliposome (RNL)
|Nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclide
|Glioblastoma
|In Respect trial, median survival in people who previously received bevacizumab (n=7) was 4.8 months while median and mean survival durations in bevacizumab-naïve (n=8) are currently 11 months (range 3.5–33) and 15.4 months, respectively, with 4 still alive
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Omburtamab
|CD276 antigen inhibitor
|Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|Ongoing study suggested possibility of repeated convection enhanced delivery (CED) infusions into pediatric brainstem, showing that previous CED treatments did not negatively influence procedural work flow, technical application of targeted interface, accuracy of catheter placement or distribution capacity; 7 study participants underwent 2 or more sequential CED infusions
|Ziopharm Oncology Inc., of Boston
|INXN-2001 + veledimex
|IL12 gene stimulator
|Glioblastoma
|Interim data from ongoing combination trial with PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) in recurrent disease showed median overall survival (mOS) for 10-mg veledimex cohorts (n=6; 83% unifocal, 67% low-dose steroids) was 16.9 months; mOS among all participants (n=21 across 10-mg and 20-mg doses) was 9.8 months
|Ziopharm Oncology Inc., of Boston
|INXN-2001 + veledimex
|IL12 gene stimulator
|Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|Data from first participant in ongoing phase I/II study showed increase in serum recombinant IL-12 not detected after initial dosing at 5 mg per day but endogenous IFN-gamma was detected, peaking at day 3; circulating cytotoxic T-lymphocyte levels increased between days 7 and 28
|Phase II
|Acurx Pharmaceuticals LLC, of White Plains, N.Y.
|Ibezapolstat
|DNA polymerase III inhibitor
|Clostridium difficile infection
|In segment IIa of trial, 10 people with diarrhea caused by C. diff dosed with study drug at 450 mg orally for 10 days met primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of clinical cure at end of treatment and sustained clinical cure of no recurrence at 28-day follow-up visit; in segment IIb, about 64 additional people with CDI will be randomized 1-to-1 to ibezapolstat 450 mg every 12 hours or vancomycin 125 mg every 6 hours for 10 days and followed for 28 ± 2 days for recurrence
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase II component of ongoing phase II/III trial, published in The Lancet, showed candidate prompted equivalent immune response in healthy people age 70 to that seen in those ages 18 to 55, and older participants showed fewer side effects
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CNCT-19 (HY-001)
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 modulator
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|Partner Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd. enrolled first participant in registration study in China in relapsed/refractory B-cell disease
|Day One Biopharmaceuticals LLC, of South San Francisco
|DAY-101
|Pan-RAF inhibitor
|Recurrent or progressive BRAF-altered low-grade gliomas
|Started single-arm, monotherapy, registration-enabling study in children and young adults
|Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc., and Sagimet Biosciences Inc., of San Francisco
|ASC-40 (TVB-2640)
|FASN inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Completed enrollment of the 30-patient study in China
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Medicines for Malaria Venture
|Tafenoquine
|Succinate salt
|Plasmodium vivax infection
|Phase IIb Teach study in 60 children ages 6 months to 15 years showed no recurrence of P. vivax malaria in 95% of participants during 4 months of follow-up
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, and Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J.
|Eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|LAG-3 fusion protein
|First-line non-small-cell lung cancer
|Expanding the Tacti-002 study to include an additional 74 patients; plans to enroll first patient in the expanded trial by the end of 2020
|Kintara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|VAL-083
|Bifunctional DNA-targeting agent
|MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme
|Progression-free survival for 27 evaluable newly diagnosed patients taking VAL-083 as adjuvant therapy following treatment with radiation and TMZ was 10 months; in 43 evaluable patients who had failed first-line TMZ treated at the phase III dose, PFS was 8.5 months
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib/ABC-294640)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor
|Hospitalized severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Independent data and safety monitoring board recommended continuing the phase II/III study based on safety data from the first 70 patients treated for 14 days; futility interim analysis expected in the coming weeks; top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Pegcetacoplan
|Targets C3 of the complement cascade
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|First of about 200 patients treated in the potentially registrational Meridian study; primary endpoint is the Combined Assessment of Function and Survival rank scores at week 52; secondary endpoints include measures of lung function, muscle strength and quality of life
|VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|VBI-1901
|Cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic
|Recurrent glioblastoma
|Disease control rate of 40% in 10 patients treated with VBI-1901 + GM-CSF, including 2 partial responses and 2 patients with stable disease; disease control rate of 56% in 9 patients treated with VBI-1901 + AS-01 adjuvant (Glaxosmithkline plc), all stable disease
|Ziopharm Oncology Inc., of Boston
|Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex
|Controlled IL-12
|Recurrent glioblastoma
|Median overall survival for patients treated with controlled IL-12 plus cemiplimab hasn't been reached, with mean a follow-up time of 6.5 months; median OS for 6 patients treated with controlled IL-12 with 10-mg veledimex plus nivolumab was 16.9 months; mean OS for all patients treated with controlled IL-12 with 10-mg or 20-mg veledimex plus nivolumab was 9.8 months
|Phase III
|Aravive Inc., of Houston
|AVB-500
|Neutralizes GAS6 activity
|Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
|Designing a study expected to enroll about 300-400 patients who have received 1 to 4 prior lines of therapy; primary endpoint is progression-free survival; secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, quality of life, clinical benefit rate and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich.
|Nyxol
|Formulation of phentolamine mesylate
|Pharmacologically induced mydriasis
|Enrolled first patient in the Mira-2 study, the first of 4 upcoming late-stage studies
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Lorbrena (lorlatinib)
|ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Previously untreated anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer
|In the Crown study, Lorbrena reduced the risk of progression or death by 72% compared to Xalkori (crizotinib) (p<0.001); study is continuing for the secondary endpoint of overall survival
|Sifi SpA, of Catania, Italy
|Polihexanide 0.08%
|Polymer
|Acanthamoeba keratitis infections
|Reached full enrollment of 135 patients; top-line results expected in the second half of 2021
|Uniqure NV, of Lexington, Mass.
|Etranacogene dezaparvovec
|Gene therapy expressing Padua variant of factor IX
|Severe and moderately severe hemophilia B
|In the Hope-B study of 54 patients, mean factor IX (FIX) activity was 37% of normal at 26 weeks; mean annualized usage of FIX replacement therapy declined by 96% after dosing compared to the observational lead-in period; increases in FIX activity sustained for up to 18 months
|Urovant Sciences Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Vibegron
|Beta-3 adrenergic agonist
|Overactive bladder
|In the Empowur long-term extension study, at week 52, 61% of 143 patients treated with vibegron had a ≥75% reduction and 40.8% had a 100% reduction in urge urinary incontinence; 71.1% had ≥50% reduction in total incontinence episodes from baseline to week 52
Notes
