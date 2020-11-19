Abcellera Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it acquired Trianni Inc., of San Francisco, in an all-cash transaction valued at $90 million, adding a suite of genetically engineered mice for generating diverse panels of human antibodies with drug-like properties.

Allos Pharma Inc., of Boston, said it has exclusive license rights for arbaclofen in fragile X syndrome (FXS) and is preparing the regulatory path for market authorization. Allos was founded to translate discoveries in neurobiology into drug treatments targeting FXS, autism and other disorders of brain development. Company co-founders Mark Bear and Randy Carpenter previously founded Seaside Therapeutics and advanced arbaclofen through phase III trials in FXS.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, said it completed its acquisition of Myokardia Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., in an all-cash transaction for about $13.1 billion. Myokardia is now a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS, and its shares have ceased trading on Nasdaq.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., of Beijing, said it entered a definitive agreement and plan of merger with CBPO Holdings Ltd. and wholly owned subsidiary CBPO Group Ltd., under which CBPO Group will merge with and into China Biologic, with the latter continuing as the surviving entity and operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of CBPO Holdings. The transaction implies an equity value of about $4.76 billion.

Covis Group S.a.r.l., of Luxembourg, said preclinical data published in Blood demonstrated that anticoagulant reversal agent ciraparantag binds to unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) and direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Studies using animal models of bleeding showed that a single I.V. dose of ciraparantag given at peak concentrations of the anticoagulant significantly reduced the amount of blood loss regardless of whether the bleeding injury occurred before or after ciraparantag dosing. Ciraparantag reduced bleeding in a dose-dependent manner and was consistent across the DOACs and LMWH studied. In one of those studies, ciraparantag's reversal of anticoagulation was observed as early as 10 minutes after administration, which is predictive of a rapid onset of action.

Cue Biopharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it extended the term of the research program in its 2017 research collaboration and license agreement with Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck & Co. Inc. for developing treatments for type 1 diabetes and an undisclosed autoimmune disease. Cue said it will receive additional financial research support to further study and develop preclinical biologics to help identify clinical candidates.

F4 Pharma GmbH, of Vienna, said it launched FX-COVID, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to confirm the efficacy and safety of FX-06 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving mechanical ventilation. The goal is to show if FX-06 infusion reduces the extracellular lung water index and leads to improved respiratory parameters. By reducing pulmonary vascular hyperpermeability, FX-06, a platform molecule that binds to adherence junctions between endothelial cells, is designed to reduce capillary leaks and has anti-inflammatory efficacy.

Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla., said it signed a worldwide licensing and development agreement with a consortium of partners in China to utilize the Ii-Key vaccine platform technology from Generex subsidiary Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology for developing a vaccine against the G4 EA H1N1 swine influenza emerging in China. Generex will receive an up-front fee of $2.5 million to initiate vaccine development work to identify swine flu epitopes. The partnership will provide full funding for product development, regulatory approval and commercialization worldwide. Generex originally developed the Ii-Key-H5 vaccine in 2003 in response to avian influenza.

Imanis Life Sciences LLC, of Rochester, Minn., said it completed validating its IMMUNO-COVTM assay, a quantitative virus neutralizing antibody test for COVID-19. The validation adds plasma as an accepted sample type, and improves sensitivity, stability and reliability while maintaining high accuracy, the company added. Imanis also said it has been processing samples from research partners and completed steps to increase test processing capacity in its facility in Rochester.

Immunicum AB, of Stockholm, said it will acquire all shares of Dcprime BV, of Leiden, the Netherlands. Merging the complementary allogeneic dendritic cell biology approaches of both companies will enable Immunicum to build its pipeline of cell-based cancer immunotherapies. Payment will be in-kind issuance of about 73.9 million new shares in Immunicum, representing 44% of the shares in Immunicum on a fully diluted basis. Dcprime’s current majority shareholder, Van Herk Investments BV, will become a shareholder of the combined entity.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, and Genmab AS, of Copenhagen, said they entered a research agreement to generate bispecific antibody combinations using Genmab's platform and Immunoprecise’s antibodies to treat infectious disease. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp., of Kelowna, British Columbia, said it sold certain non-core, non-pharmaceutical THC-related business assets for CA$3.85 million (US$2.85 million) to Hill Street Beverage Co. Inc.

Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston, said new animal data showed highly improved activity against acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when Annamycin was used in combination with antileukemic drug Ara-C (cytarabine) vs. as a single agent. The study was conducted in an AML mouse model, where median survival is approximately 13 days. For animals treated with the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C, median survival ranged from 56 to 76 days, expanding median survival by 585%, with some animals being completely cured, Moleculin said.

Neonmind Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Better Plant Sciences Inc., has started a preclinical trial evaluating psilocybin as a potential treatment to promote and cause weight loss and to reduce food cravings after obtaining Health Canada approval. The trial is being conducted by the University of British Columbia pursuant to a fee for service agreement.

Neuropathix Inc., of Doylestown, Pa., formerly Kannalife Inc., said it entered a binding letter of intent with Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center Inc. and Advanced Neural Dynamics Inc. (AND) to acquire a suite of sulfamide-containing neuroprotective compounds. The compounds "contain substructures known to produce anticonvulsant activity, as a means to provide both neuroprotection and anticonvulsant activity in the same drug candidate," Neuropathix said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands, has committed to building a new facility to expand the company's downstream processing capacity for its lead product, the protein replacement therapy Ruconest (recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor), a medicine for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. Construction is planned to begin mid-2021 at Pivot Park in Oss, the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Pharming is also developing the medicine for subsequent indications, including preeclampsia, acute kidney injury and COVID-19.

Qiagen NV, of Venlo, the Netherlands, and Mainz, Germany-based Biontech SE agreed to work together to develop and commercialize a tissue-based companion diagnostic to be used with investigational cancer treatment BNT-113, an mRNA-based liposomal formulated vaccine encoding modified sequences of human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-derived E6 and E7, as an immunotherapy against HPV16-positive cancers, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, among others. The diagnostic will be used to identify patients for the experimental therapy. Qiagen plans to expand the panel for use across HPV-driven cancers such as cervical cancer and other cancers, in order to provide a universal HPV companion diagnostic.

Sapience Therapeutics Inc., of Harrison, N.Y., has renewed its research collaboration agreement with the University of Bath for the discovery of new therapeutic agents. During an initial two-year collaboration, the partners produced what Sapience CEO and founder Barry Kappel called "promising peptide 'hits' to several important therapeutic targets within the cancer cell." Next, they'll focus on developing those hits into lead compounds and discovering new hits against additional cancer targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Sapience will have exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of any compounds arising from the research. For molecules developed under the agreement, the University of Bath will receive milestone payments associated with clinical development and a royalty on future commercial sales. The potential value of those payments was not disclosed.

Syngene International Ltd., a Bengaluru, India-based contract research organization, and Deerfield Discovery and Development Corp., the drug discovery and development subsidiary of Deerfield Management Co., signed a five-year collaboration agreement. The partners said they'll advance therapeutic discovery projects, from target validation through to pharmacological proof of concept and preclinical evaluation.

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company of St. Gallen, Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma Group and Bad Homburg, Germany-based Fresenius Kabi AG, announced an agreement to develop, register and distribute Veltassa (patiromer sorbitex calcium) for the treatment of hyperkalemia in China. Under the agreement, Fresenius Kabi will have the exclusive right to distribute and sell Veltassa across China, where Vifor CEO Stefan Schulze said there is a high prevalence of chronic kidney disease and heart failure, and hyperkalemia is one of the most common complications of the two conditions. Both parties agreed to not disclose financial terms of the collaboration.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, said antibodies in Fluvid, the company's candidate targeting the treatment of both infections of influenza and SARS-CoV-2, were found to effectively neutralize a test virus at concentrations about four times better than the antibodies the FDA is now considering for emergency use authorization. The company continues to analyze components of Fluvid as it develops manufacturing capability for it.