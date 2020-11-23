|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Faron Pharma Oy, of Turku, Finland
|Bexmarilimab
|Stabilin 1 inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Ongoing phase I/II Matins trial showed early signs of efficacy as monotherapy in 4 cohorts with participants who have metastatic or inoperable disease, enabling them to move to part III, according to study protocol; additional data from part II cohorts will determine which indications will move forward, including potential programs in newly diagnosed colorectal and kidney cancers, non-small-cell lung cancer combination study with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy and combination with standard of care in acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndrome
|India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC), of Potomac, Md.
|IGC-AD1
|Phytocannabinoid-based therapeutic
|Alzheimer's disease
|Subsidiary IGC Pharma LLC initiated trial and enrolled first of 12 participants with mild to severe AD dementia
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|INO-3107
|DNA HPV-6/HPV-11 vaccine
|Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis
|First of up to 63 participants dosed in phase I/II trial; primary efficacy endpoint is doubling or more in time between surgical interventions following first dose relative to frequency before study therapy
|Maplight Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco
|ML-004
|Serotonin receptor agonist
|Autism spectrum disorder
|Dosing completed in 40 healthy volunteers enrolled across 5 cohorts; initial results suggest study drug appears well-tolerated at all dose levels to treat deficits in sociability and irritability in ASD
|Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland
|MP-0420 (ensovibep)
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First cohort of 8 healthy volunteers dosed in first-in-human study of Darpin therapeutic candidate expected to enroll up to 24 volunteers across 3 dose cohorts
|PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|PC-14586
|p53 tumor suppressor protein stimulator
|Advanced solid tumors
|First of up to 130 people with p53 Y220C disease variant dosed in phase I/II study; phase II portion will assess overall response rate and duration of response at dose identified in phase I
|Silicon Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|SNX-281
|STING agonist
|Advanced solid tumors; lymphoma
|First of up to 128 participants dosed; after optimal dose identified, expansion cohorts will assess efficacy against colorectal and ovarian carcinoma as monotherapy and in tumors refractory/relapsed to checkpoint inhibitors in combination arm with PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|Syndevrx Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SDX-7320
|MetAP2 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Dose-escalation study that enrolled 32 people showed 28 had at least 1 tumor burden assessment performed, with 21 (75%) of these showing at least 1 stable disease determination before leaving study or experiencing progressive disease; of the 21 patients, period of measurable stable disease averaged 85 days, with no objective partial or complete responses
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase IIb/III study enrolled 154 participants; due to attrition, enrollment will be increased to 168
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam)
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Psoriasis
|In phase IIb study, daily 0.3% dose showed statistically significant improvement vs. vehicle on key efficacy endpoint in 304 adult and adolescent participants, achieving rate of 59.1% vs. 11.4%, respectively (p<0.0001), on primary endpoint of Scalp Investigator Global Assessment success at week 8; study drug achieved rate of 40.3% vs. 6.8% for vehicle (p<0.0001) on key secondary endpoint of Body Investigator Global Assessment success at week 8
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Pooled analysis of phase II/III COV002 trial in U.K. and phase III COV003 trial in Brazil showed average efficacy of 70.4% across 2 dose regimens (n=11,636), increasing to 90% in prime-boost arm (n=2,741); results were statistically significant (p<=0.0001) and data safety monitoring board deemed analysis met primary endpoint showing protection from infection occurring 14 days or more after receiving 2 doses
|Dnatrix Inc., of Houston
|DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev)
|Oncolytic adenovirus
|Glioblastoma
|Captive combination study with pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck & Co. Inc.) in people with recurrent disease showed median overall survival of 12.5 months (n=42); survival rate at 18 months was 20.2%
|Eisai Inc., unit of Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Lenvima (lenvatinib)
|Multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Differentiated thyroid cancer
|Study 211 in people with radioactive iodine-refractory disease showed lower starting dose (18 mg) did not meet threshold for noninferiority vs. FDA-approved starting dose (24 mg); in primary efficacy analysis, objective response rate at week 24 was 57.3% in 24-mg arm vs. 40.3% for 18 mg
|Gemvax & Kael Co. Ltd., of Seoul
|GV-1001
|Telomerase modulator
|Alzheimer's disease
|Trial showed statistically significant improvement in neuropsychiatric inventory and improvement trend in AD Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily living
|Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Clazosentan
|Endothelin ET-A receptor antagonist
|Post-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage
|Top-line results from Japanese registration program demonstrated drug reduced occurrence of cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality within 6 weeks post-aSAH with statistical significance (p<0.01 for both studies); drug showed numerical reduction of all-cause morbidity and mortality in both studies, with effect significant (p<0.05) in preplanned pooled analysis
|Imugene Ltd., of Sydney
|HER-Vaxx (IMU-131)
|ERBB2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Gastric cancer
|Interim data from ongoing study in HER2/Neu-overexpressing advanced/metastatic disease showed statistically significant overall survival (OS) with HR of 0.418 (80% 2-sided CI: 0.186, 0.942); study drug + chemotherapy showed 58.2% reduced risk of death vs. chemotherapy alone; median OS for those who received HER-Vaxx + chemo was 14.2 months vs. 8.8 months for chemotherapy alone
|Neurana Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Tolperisone
|Analgesic
|Acute and painful muscle spasms of the lower back
|Results from Star study, published in the Journal of Pain Research, showed mean change from baseline in numeric rating scale score of pain "right now" on day 14 was -3.5 for placebo vs. -4.2, -4, -3.7 and -4.4 for tolperisone 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg TID, respectively
|Saniona AB, of Copenhagen
|Tesomet (tesofensine + metoprolol)
|Triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor + beta-1 selective blocker
|Hypothalamic obesity
|Average weight reduction achieved in double-blind period was maintained through 24-week open-label extension (OLE), with participants showing statistically significant 5.96% average reduction in body weight at week 48 (p=0.008 vs. baseline); those who received placebo during double-blind period and switched to Tesomet at week 24 for OLE showed 4.95% average reduction in body weight from baseline to week 48
|Phase III
|3Sbio Inc., of Shenyang, China, and Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|SEL-212
|Uricase stimulator
|Chronic refractory gout
|Selecta commenced program known as Dissolve on behalf of partner Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
|Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|Inopulse
|Inhaled nitric oxide therapy
|COVID-19
|Independent data monitoring committee completed prespecified interim analysis of first 100 patients in Covinox study and, based on recommendation of DMC, company put study on hold
|Bioshin Ltd., of Shanghai
|Rimegepant
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|Acute migraine
|Enrolled first patients in BHV3000-301 study
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Vyrologix (leronlimab; PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|Reached enrollment of 293 patients with severe to critical symptoms, meeting requested criteria for second interim efficacy analysis by data safety monitoring committee
|Immunocore Ltd., of Oxfordshire, U.K.
|Tebentafusp (IMCgp-100)
|HLA class I antigen A-2 alpha modulator; melanocyte protein Pmel 17 modulator; CD3 modulator
|Metastatic uveal melanoma
|IMCgp100-202 study met predefined boundaries for statistical significance of primary endpoint of overall survival in first preplanned interim analysis conducted by independent data monitoring committee; OS hazard ratio in intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp (HR=0.51; p< 0.0001), over investigator’s choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine); though not yet mature, the Kaplan-Meier estimates suggest a 1-year OS rate of about 73% vs. 58%, respectively
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China
|Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) and Byvasda (bevacizumab biosimilar injection)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody and anti-VEGF antibody
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|Interim analysis of data from Orient-32 study in patients with advanced unresectable disease showed combination significantly improved overall survival and independent radiographic review committee (IRRC) progression-free survival vs. sorafenib; combo showed 43.1% decreased risk of all-cause mortality (p<0.0001); median OS was not reached in combo arm vs. 10.4 months in sorafenib arm; Tyvyt/Byvasda also demonstrated 43.5% decreased risk of progression as assessed by IRRC (p<0.0001); median PFS was 4.6 months in combo arm vs. 2.8 months in sorafenib arm
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Xpovio (selinexor)
|Exportin 1 inhibitor
|Liposarcoma
|Results from phase III portion of Seal study showed improvement in progression-free survival vs. placebo in patients with at least 2 prior therapies; median PFS was 2.83 months vs. 2.07 months (p=0.-23), indicating Xpovio reduced risk of disease progression or death by about 30%; estimated 6-month PFS survival probability was 23.9 months vs. 13.9 months; 7.5% of patients on selinexor had a 15% or greater reduction in disease burden as measured by target lesion size while none of the patients on placebo achieved that level of reduction
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Marstacimab (PF-06741086)
|Anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor
|Severe hemophilia A or B, with or without inhibitors
|First participant dosed in Basis study, intended to evaluate annualized bleed rate through 12 months on prophylaxis treatment
|
