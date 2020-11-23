Ambu Inc., which has a U.S. presence in Columbia, Md., has reached a new agreement with St. Louis-based Intalere for pain care management solutions. Intalere members will receive negotiated pricing on the Ambu Action Block Pain Pump, which provides a continuous, stable delivery of local anesthesia to the nerve block catheter and enables anesthesiologists to tailor the infusion strategy to best match each individual’s unique pain needs throughout the course of treatment. This contract is effective through Oct. 31, 2023.

Brea, Calif.-based Beckman Coulter Inc. launched its Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG II assay that measures a patient's relative level of antibodies in response to a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton, Dickinson and Co. reported new reporting capabilities for COVID-19 data, enabling scheduled reports to be generated from BD Synapsys Informatics (version 3.84).

Phoenix-based Compugroup Holding USA Inc., a subsidiary of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, is acquiring Emds Inc., which is based in Austin, Texas. Compugroup Holding USA and Mdeverywhere Midco Inc. USA, the sole indirect shareholder of Emds Inc. USA, have signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Emds. The transaction is structured as a reverse triangular merger under U.S. law. The consideration to be paid to the current shareholders of Emds is based on an enterprise value of $240 million, which will be adjusted inter alia for amounts of cash, financial debt and net working capital as of the closing date. Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the year and is subject to approvals by the U.S. merger control and investment control authorities.

Gainesville, Fla.-based Exactech Inc. reported the launch of its Active Intelligence platform of technologies that spans the entire journey of patient care. The platform builds on ExactechGPS, a no-capital-cost navigation system with verified implant placement guidance for both knee and shoulder surgery, as well as previously announced innovations, including the Shoulder Planning App, the Verasense shoulder sensor and the Vantage Ankle Patient-Specific Instruments.

Dublin-based Horizon Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, reported a global collaboration and license agreement that gives Horizon exclusive access to Halozyme’s Enhanze drug delivery technology for subcutaneous (SC) formulation of medicines targeting IGF-1R. Horizon intends to use Enhanze to develop a SC formulation of Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw), indicated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

GE Healthcare, which has a presence in Waukesha, Wis., reported a new artificial intelligence algorithm to help clinicians assess endotracheal tube placements, an important step when ventilating critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Ra'anana, Israel-based Inovytec Ltd., a developer of first-line respiratory and cardiac medical solutions, reported that the Ventway Sparrow (Ventway) MIL Standard model, a lightweight tactical ventilator, has been deployed by the Israel Defense Forces for use in far forward combat environments. The Ventway was selected because its design offers improved mobility and robustness, while maintaining high performance ventilation.

Toronto-based Lifelabs LP reported the launch of its COVID-19 antibody test, a test approved by Health Canada to help customers and their health care providers assess and determine prior COVID-19 infection. Currently, Lifelabs’ COVID-19 antibody test is available for individual consumer purchase in British Columbia and Ontario at $75. Customers have the option to pre-pay online at lifelabs.com, or they can purchase at a Lifelabs collection site with a signed requisition from a health care provider.

Geneva, Ill.-based Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, entered a global franchise distribution agreement with Charleston, W. Va.-based Aridea Solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD is a global distributor for Aridea’s Fever Kit, a no-touch, portable device designed to screen people for fever.

Hanover, Md.-based Solace Therapeutics Inc. reported that Chesapeake Urology has enrolled its first patient in the VESAIR trial. The trial is being conducted in several clinics throughout the U.S. to test the safety and efficacy of the Vesair bladder control balloon procedure.

Toronto-based Theralase Technologies Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds (PDC) and their associated drug formulations used to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses, reported that the U.S. FDA has granted Theralase Fast Track Designation for its phase II Bacillus Calmete Guérin (BCG)-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Carcinoma In Situ (CIS) clinical study. The accelerated communication with the FDA potentially allows, TLD-1433, in combination with the TLC-3200 medical laser system (TLC-3200), to be the first intravesical patient-specific Ruthenium-based PDC for the treatment of patients with BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS, with or without papillary Ta or T1 tumors.

San Jose, Calif.-based Vitalconnect Inc. launched its Vitalpatch RTM cardiac monitoring solution for patients who require extended Holter monitoring. Vitalpatch RTM monitors for 21 cardiac arrhythmias through a unique AI-based ECG analysis solution and captures data on four key vital signs, providing a more complete view of a patient’s condition. Patient data is collected continuously, in real-time, and stored on the secure Vitalcloud, where physicians can view the patient’s status at any time. As part of the launch of Vitalpatch RTM, Vitalconnect will monitor patients with its newly formed independent diagnostic testing facility.