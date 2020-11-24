Caledonia, Mich.-based Aspen Surgical Products Inc., a developer of surgical disposable products, reported the acquisition of Coralville, Iowa-based Protek Medical Products Inc., a manufacturer of single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides used in tissue biopsies, fluid aspiration and vascular access procedures, as well as protective covers for medical instruments and equipment. The acquisition strengthens Aspen’s portfolio of medical and patient & staff safety products sold into hospital and surgery center markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. reported a $50 million expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Ind. These facilities are operated by Baxter’s Biopharma Solutions business, a contract manufacturing organization that specializes in parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals. The expansion is being funded by a combination of Baxter and client investment. Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed. Construction is currently underway and expected to be completed in 2021. Contract product manufacturing in the expanded facilities is expected to begin in 2022. The new facilities will support programs that are expected to add about 100 new jobs at the site, in addition to jobs created due to construction.

Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., reported that its manufacturing partner Liege, Belgium-based Nucleis Radiopharmaceuticals has manufactured and shipped the first patient doses of rhPSMA-7.3 (18F), an investigational Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)-targeted radiohybrid PET imaging agent, currently under evaluation in clinical trials in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer and suspected prostate cancer recurrence. Blue Earth has been working closely with Nucleis, formerly part of the Cyclotron Research Centre (University of Liege in Belgium), to establish it as a contract manufacturer able to supply clinical trial sites. Nucleis now is qualified to supply rhPSMA-7.3 (18F) as part of a clinical trials program in the Netherlands, where the first patients have been scanned.

Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin Calif., has teamed up with Glassbeam Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., to offer Clinsights, an artificial intelligence-powered insight and analytics solution for health care providers.

Boston-based Cohealo Inc. reported a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C. The contract will enable Premier members to access Cohealo’s sharing platform to reduce equipment needs and create savings opportunities.

Frisco, Texas-based Curtis Mathes Corp. said its subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Therapeutics Inc., has received more than 60 red light therapy modules for initial photonics testing and product fabrication. The units will feature a novel light spectrum that has been shown to speed recovery from various injuries, including burns, lacerations and deep muscle tissue damage.

DarwinAI Corp., of Waterloo, Ontario, reported a $750,000 investment from Lockheed Martin Corp., of Bethesda, Md., under the Industrial Technological Benefits policy. The infusion enables DarwinAI to operationalize its COVID-Net initiative, which diagnoses COVID-19 using chest X-ray scans.

Exactech Inc., of Gainesville, Fla., has inked an agreement with Bodycad Inc., of Quebec City, for the exclusive distribution of the Reflex Uni knee in the U.S.

Reno, Nev.-based Flirtey Inc. and Vault Health Inc., of New York, are partnering to test drone delivery of a U.S. FDA-authorized saliva test for COVID-19.

Salt Lake City-based Fluidx Medical Technology LLC reported the successful patient use of its Gpx embolic device to therapeutically devascularize a tumor. Andrew Holden, director of interventional radiology at Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand, delivered Gpx via a 150 cm 2.4F microcatheter from the patient’s radial artery to precisely block blood supply to the tumor.

Gigcapital2 Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., has entered agreements with San Francisco-based Uphealth Holdings Inc. and Cloudbreak Health LLC, of Columbus, Ohio, to form a combined company to list on the NYSE. The combined company will be an integrated global platform serving four of the fastest growing digital health markets: integrated care management, global telehealth, digital pharmacy and tech-enabled behavioral health. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Uphealth and list under the ticker symbol UPH. The pro forma enterprise is valued at about $1.35 billion.

Taunton, Mass.-based Harpak-Ulma said it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.

Insightec, which has a presence in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, reported that the National Health Service England has approved funding for MR-guided Focused Ultrasound for the treatment of medication-refractory Essential Tremor patients from April 2021.

The U.S. Coast Guard has selected Ixlayer Inc., of San Francisco, to provide COVID-19 testing to its service members and help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

Median Technologies, of Sophia-Antipolis, France, reported the results of a preliminary retrospective study on the evaluation of the severity of hepatic fibrosis in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients using a new imaging biomarker extracted from magnetic resonance elastography/magnetic resonance imaging images. Preliminary results show that the Ibiopsy noninvasive fibrosis biomarker for NASH could allow for the discrimination between early and advanced fibrosis based on standard imaging modalities. These results need to be confirmed on independent patient cohorts.

Natus Medical Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., reported the acquisition of Stuttgart, Germany-based Babybe GmbH and its patented remote mother to baby communication technology. The Babybe technology will add to Natus’s market leading Newborn Care portfolio of products.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Pack Health has earned preliminary recognition status from the CDC Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program (DPRP). This designation is awarded to organizations that are delivering quality, evidence-based diabetes prevention programs (DPP) that meet the required CDC standards, while advancing toward CDC full recognition. Pack Health's remote-based DPP combines health coaching and remote patient monitoring via wireless scales and activity trackers to provide patients with evidence-based, clinically validated behavior change support programming.

Paramit Corp., of Morgan Hill, Calif., acquired Woburn, Mass.-based Emphysys Inc., a technology development firm specializing in complex systems and products for the medical device, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. No financial details were disclosed.

Edinburgh, U.K.-based Storm ID and Zebra Medical Vision, of Kibbutz Shefayim, Israel, have won a U.K.-Israel R&D competition with a proposal for a machine learning-driven model for early detection and prevention of osteoporosis to improve patient care and reduce health care costs. The collaboration will involve close engagement with clinical teams in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Assuta Medical Centers.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, completed the installation of Tecan laboratory automated equipment at its Wisconsin laboratory client, bringing the client’s total capacity to 12,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day.