MITA says FDA does not need additional device user fees for MDUFA V

The U.S. FDA’s device user fee schedule doubled for both the third and fourth user fee agreements over the prior iterations, but the pressure against another doubling for the fifth iteration of the user fee program is mounting. The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) said it sees a need to retain the user fee programs that are working and to jettison any underperforming programs, adding that user fees “should be stabilized around current funding levels.”