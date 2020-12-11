|Company
|Phase I
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|PR-006
|AAV9 gene therapy
|Frontotemporal dementia
|First of up to 15 participants with GRN mutations dosed in phase I/II Proclaim trial; biomarker and safety analysis on subset of participants expected in 2021
|Puretech Health plc, of Boston
|LYT-200
|Galectin-9 inhibitor
|Metastatic solid tumors
|Adaptive phase I/II trial initiated, with phase I assessing escalating doses to identify phase II dose, with top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2021; phase II expansion cohort expected to assess recommended dose as single agent or in combination with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy in multiple solid tumor types, including pancreatic cancer and cholangiocarcinoma
|Phase II
|Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York
|Nomacopan
|Dual complement C5 and leukotriene inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
|Data accrued from 19 participants treated for >30 cumulative patient-years showed self-administered study drug was well-tolerated and led to transfusion independence of 79% for 14 formerly transfusion dependent patients treated for at least 6 months, with median time since last transfusion of 13.8 months
|Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles
|Nerlynx (neratinib)
|EGFR antagonist; ERBB2/ERBB4 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|Updated results from ongoing Summit basket trial of neratinib + trastuzumab + fulvestrant in 37 efficacy evaluable participants with HER2-mutant, hormone receptor-positive, metastatic disease showed 17 (45.9%) had confirmed objective response, including 1 complete response (CR) and 16 partial responses (PRs), and 20 (54.1%) had clinical benefit (confirmed CR or PR or stable disease for at least 24 weeks); median duration of response was 10.9 months and median progression-free survival was 8.3 months
|Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc., of New York
|Nelipepimut-s
|ERBB2 tyrosine kinase receptor modulator
|Breast cancer
|Data from up to 6 months follow-up from Vadis combination study with GM-CSF in ductal carcinoma in situ disease showed relative change in cytotoxic T-lymphocytes percentage mean values was +1,300+450% vs. 250+150% for GM-CSF alone, for highly statistically significant difference of duration of immune response (p=0.000094)
|Phase III
|Geron Corp., of Foster City, Calif.
|Imetelstat
|Telomerase inhibitor
|Myelofibrosis
|ImpactMF trial opened to screen and enroll ~320 people with refractory disease to assess study drug vs. best available therapy; primary efficacy endpoint is overall survival
|Greenwich Lifesciences Inc., of Stafford, Texas
|GP-2
|9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of HER2/neu protein
|Breast cancer
|Single registration trial will seek conditional FDA approval based on planned interim analysis, which will trigger BLA submission; phase III aims to reproduce findings from phase IIb trial that found first 6 intradermal injections of GP-2 + GM-CSF elicited immune response and reduced recurrence rates to 0% in HER2/neu 3+ patients who received standard trastuzumab after surgery
|Scyneis Inc., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Ibrexafungerp
|Antifungal agent
|Difficult-to-treat mucocutaneous, invasive fungal infections and multidrug-resistant Candida auris infections
|Data review committee is analyzing data from an additional 43 patients in the Furi and Cares open-label studies; data from the 84 total patients expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Tychan Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|TY-027
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial to begin recruiting 1,305 COVID-19-positive patients to assess effectiveness of slowing disease progression and accelerating recovery
|Phase IV
|Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Radicava (edaravone)
|Neuroprotectant
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Real-world analysis based on observational, retrospective cohort study of 167 people with ALS treated with study drug for at least 3 consecutive months showed changes in ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) scores were consistent with those observed in pivotal phase III trial, which showed study drug slowed loss of physical function over 24-week period by 33% or 2.49 ALSFRS-R points (p=0.0013) vs. placebo
