TORONTO – Waterloo, Ontario-based DarwinAI Corp. and Raleigh, N.C.-based Red Hat Inc. are developing a suite of deep neural networks for COVID-19 detection and risk stratification via chest radiography in cooperation with Boston Children’s Hospital. DarwinAI designed COVID-Net as “explainable” artificial intelligence (AI) that illuminates the inner workings of AI-driven medical technologies and promptly offered it on an open-source platform for the broader hospital community.

“Our AI system attracted tremendous attention from researchers around the world, many of whom introduced it into their regional hospitals,” DarwinAI CEO Sheldon Fernandez told BioWorld. “And because Red Hat had done work with Boston Children’s Hospital, we thought that would be a great platform for us to evolve the system. That’s how that collaboration unfolded.”

Sorry. How does this work again?

“Even designers who design AI don’t know exactly why it behaves the way it does,” Fernandez said. If that seems counterintuitive, consider not just the hundreds of thousands of data that AI manipulate at any given time, but also its ability “to draw its own conclusions as to how to understand or interpret that data,” said Fernandez.

The problem occurs when AI gets it wrong, Fernandez noted. A good example occurred just after the pandemic hit early this year when an AI system identified information incorrectly embedded in the image of a lung (e.g., patient’s age, gender) when radiologists wanted AI to focus exclusively on the lung to identify COVID-19.

“Explainable” AI returns that process to doctors so that they can identify when AI is interpreting the data “in a way that doesn’t comport with common sense,” said Fernandez. Recognizing this becomes useful “during the design phase when designers can improve the data set,” Fernandez explained.

How those deep neural networks of COVID-NET help detect the coronavirus may be equally fascinating to radiologists. What they really care about, though, is how it interprets data in a way that lines up with their own expertise and professional intuition when diagnosing lung disease. This, in turn, should give them greater confidence about AI’s diagnostic capabilities.

“The second thing we discovered is that sometimes the AI can actually teach clinicians about things they didn’t know about in their own domain,” said Fernandez. “COVID-19, for example, is so new radiologists are just now learning the nuances say between how corona manifests itself in the respiratory system compared [with] pneumonia.”

Boston calls

As promising as COVID-NET is for grappling with the coronavirus, one more thing was needed, said Fernandez: Coupling it with a broader, web-based graphical user interface (GUI), a system in many hospitals that allows researchers, AI designers, doctors and even their patients to access, see, and assess medical data.

This democratization of medical analytics is illustrated in the placement of GUI atop Chris, an open-source framework at Boston Children’s Hospital that gives clinicians better access to innovative software that analyzes image data such as that contained in MRIs and X-rays.

Chris does this in conjunction with Red Hat’s Openshift platform, which supports AI deployments across more complex hybrid and multicloud infrastructures. Fernandez gives Red Hat engineers much of the credit for easing DarwinAI’s integration into Boston Children’s Chris platform.

“Their underlying Openshift framework was an important part of the glue that kind of brought this together,” said Fernandez. “It was quite seamless because of the way our architecture plugged into their system.”

Founded in 2017, DarwinAI scored CA$3.9 million (US$3 million) in seed funding a year later. It expects to make an announcement shortly on additional capital to support COVID-NET’s further development and advance other areas of DarwinAI’s business. “It’s been a pretty tough year for all of humanity, but we’re excited about 2021,” said Fernandez. “Not just in terms of vaccines, mind you, but also what’s happening here at DarwinAI.”