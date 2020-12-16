|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C.
|NM-002
|Long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist
|Short bowel syndrome
|Of the 9 patients, 8 had meaningful declines in total stool output following each dose; plans to meet with FDA in the first quarter of 2021 to discuss plans for further development
|Amphivena Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|AMV-564
|Depletes myeloid-derived suppressor cells and activates T cells
|Solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in expansion study
|Arecor Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K.
|AT-278
|Ultra-concentrated rapid-acting insulin
|Diabetes
|Dosed first patient
|Arecor Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K.
|AT-247
|Ultra-rapid acting insulin
|Type 1 diabetes
|Data published in Diabetes Care showed AT-247 produced an earlier insulin appearance, exposure and offset, and a corresponding early glucose-lowering effect compared with both Novorapid (insulin, Novo Nordisk A/S) and Fiasp (insulin, Novo Nordisk)
|Celyad Oncology SA, of Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium
|CYAD-101
|Allogeneic CAR T
|Refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
|Treated first patient in the expansion cohort of the Alloshrink study; preliminary data expected in the first half of 2021
|Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CERC-007
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-18
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|Treated first of about 30 patients in phase Ib/IIa study designed to test the safety, tolerability and response rate of CERC-007 and to determine the recommended phase II dose
|Grünenthal GmbH, of Aachen, Germany
|NOP agonist
|Nociceptin/orphanin peptide receptor agonist
|Healthy volunteers (eventually peripheral neuropathic pain)
|Enrolled first of 76 participants in the study designed to test the safety and tolerability profile and to confirm the pharmacokinetic characteristics of the compound following single and multiple ascending doses; data expected in 2021
|Kineta Inc., of Seattle
|KCP-506
|Αlpha9/alpha10 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist
|Healthy volunteers (eventually chronic neuropathic pain)
|First of up to 88 participants dosed in the study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of KCP-506; data expected in the second half of 2021
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif., and Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|PN-235 (JNJ-77242113)
|Interleukin-23 receptor antagonist peptide
|Healthy volunteers
|First participant dosed in the study testing single ascending doses, multiple ascending doses and a crossover solid dose comparison; primary endpoint is safety; secondary outcomes include pharmacokinetics measurements of peak concentration and area under the curve
|Sio Gene Therapies Inc., of New York
|AXO-AAV-GM1
|Gene therapy expressing GLB1
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|In the low-dose cohort of phase I/II trial, all 5 patients had stability of Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scales 3rd Edition (VABS-3) Growth Scale Value scores, Upright and Floor Mobility Score and Clinical Global Impression from baseline to 6 months; VABS-3 Subdomain Growth Scale Value remained stable or improved in 4 out of 5 patients
|Valneva SE, of Saint-Herblain, France
|VLA-2001
|Inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started 150-participant study testing the immunogenicity of 2 shots at 3 dose levels; selection of optimal dose expected early in the second quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|AB Science SA, of Paris
|Masitinib
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting mast cells and macrophages
|Mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease
|In phase IIb/III study AB09004, patients treated with masitinib had a better change in Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale compared to the control arm (p=0.0003); masitinib generated a significant change from baseline in Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study Activities of Daily Living (p= 0.0381)
|Abpro Corporation, of Woburn, Mass.
|ABP-300
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|First phase II/III trial site opened; remainder expected to open in 2021; study compares 2 dose levels to placebo
|Biolinerx Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Motixafortide (BL-8040)
|Targets CXCR4
|Second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|In the phase IIa Combat/Keynote-202 study testing motixafortide plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) and chemotherapy, median overall survival was 6.5 months; median progression-free survival was 4 months; confirmed overall response rate was 13.2%
|Concentric Analgesics Inc., of San Francisco
|Vocacapsaicin (CA-008)
|Capsaicin prodrug
|Pain associated with total knee arthroplasty surgery
|Compared to placebo, treatment with 36 mg dose produced an 18% reduction in pain at rest measured as area under the curve from 12-96 hours (p=0.0004) and a 30% reduction in opioid consumption from 0-96h (p<0.0001)
|Vtv Therapeutics Inc., of High Point, N.C.
|Azeliragon
|Advanced glycosylation product receptor antagonist
|Alzheimer’s disease with type 2 diabetes
|Patients taking azeliragon had a 1.8-point decline on the 14-item Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale – Cognitive Subscale compared to a 0.35-point decline for placebo
|Phase III
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Rimegepant
|CGRP receptor agonist in orally disintegrating tablet
|Migraine
|Data published in The Lancet show drug superior to placebo in reduction of monthly migraine days, with treatment resulting in -4.3-day reduction in mean migraine days per month; about half of treated patients showed 50% or greater reduction in number of moderate to severe migraine days per month
|Eyenovia Inc., of New York
|Microline
|Pilocarpine formulation delivered via Optejet dispenser
|Presbyopia
|First set of patients enrolled in Vision-1 study; top-line data expected in first half of 2021
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Advanced endometrial cancer
|Combination with Lenvima (lenvatinib, Eisai Co. Ltd.) showed significant improvement in overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate vs. chemotherapy in patients following prior systemic therapy; positive results were observed in mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) subgroup and the intention-to-treat study population, which includes both patients with endometrial carcinoma that is pMMR as well as those whose disease is microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient
|Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Miami, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
|Secuado (asenapine) transdermal system
|Psychotropic agent delivered via transdermal patch
|Schizophrenia
|Data published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry showed significant improvement in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score at week 6 vs. placebo in adult patients; the difference in the least squares mean change from baseline in PANSS total score was -4.8 (1.634) and -6.6 (1.630) for the 7.6-mg/24h and 3.8-mg/24h groups vs. placebo
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Semaglutide
|Long-acting GLP-1 analogue
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Intends to start pivotal phase IIIa program in about 3,700 people with early Alzheimer’s disease in first half of 2021
|Polypid Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel
|D-Plex100
|Designed to provide prolonged and controlled antibacterial activity
|Prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection
|Enrolled first patient in Shield II study; primary endpoint is the infection rate, as measured by the proportion of subjects with at least 1 abdominal target incisional infection event within 30 days post-abdominal surgery
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.