|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Gannex, of Shanghai, wholly owned unit of Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-42
|Farnesoid X receptor agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|First healthy participant dosed
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|INO-4800
|COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Data from first cohort of 40 participants, published in The Lancet's open-access Eclinicalmedicine, found candidate was immunogenic in all vaccinated subjects, generating immune response of humoral (including neutralizing antibodies) and/or cellular responses
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (repurposed ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Final participant from phase IIb portion of IIb/III study completed treatment and 2-week follow-up; final data expected by end of February 2021
|Lysogene SA, of Paris
|LYS-SAF-302
|AAVrh10-h.SGSH gene therapy
|Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA
|Biomarker data from ongoing phase II/III AAVance trial showed reductions in concentration of heparan sulfate (HS) in cerebrospinal fluid of first 9 participants analyzed, at 6 and 12 months after treatment, relative to pre-treatment values, with average reductions highly statistically significant; no statistically significant changes in serum HS concentrations seen following treatment
|Phase III
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|TLR3 agonist immune system modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Long hauler portion of active AMP-511 expanded access program protocol received IRB approval for public notification of potential enrollment of up to 20 participants with persistent post-infection symptoms
|Aprea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|Eprenetapopt
|p53 tumor suppressor protein stimulator
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|Trial assessing study drug with azacitidine (AZA) vs. AZA alone in TP53 mutant disease missed predefined primary endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate; in intent-to-treat population (n=154), CR rate for study drug arm was 33.3% (95% CI: 23.1%-44.9%) vs. 22.4% (95% CI: 13.6%-33.4%) for AZA alone (p=0.13)
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Pivotal Prevent-19 study initiated in U.S. and Mexico with goal of enrolling up to 30,000 volunteers 18 and older, with two-thirds to receive vaccine candidate; primary endpoint is prevention of PCR-confirmed symptomatic infection
|Taiwan Liposome Co. (TLC), of Taipei, Taiwan
|TLC-599
|Bioseizer sustained-release formulation of dexamethasone sodium phosphate
|Knee osteoarthritis pain
|Pivotal Excellence study fully enrolled on schedule; top-line data expected in second half of 2021
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.