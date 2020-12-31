|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Netris Pharma SAS, of Lyon, France
|NP-137
|Netrin 1-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Advanced/metastatic endometrial carcinoma or cervix carcinoma
|First patient dosed
|Phase II
|Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas
|Exoflo infusion treatment
|Extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells
|COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome
|First patient treated
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of The Woodlands, Texas
|LX-9211
|Small molecule inhibitor of AAK1
|Post-herpetic neuralgia
|Dosing begun
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Opaganib-treated arm demonstrated a consistent trend of greater improvement in reducing oxygen requirement by end of treatment on day 14 across key primary and secondary efficacy outcomes
|Phase III
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Molecular solubility enhanced inclusion complex meloxicam and rizatriptan
|Meloxicam is a COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug; rizatriptan is a 5-HT1B/1D agonist
|Migraine
|Within 1 hour after dosing, 39% (range: 37-41%) of patients achieved relief of migraine pain, demonstrating the rapid onset of AXS-07; 2 hours after administration of AXS-07, relief of migraine pain was achieved by 68% (range: 65-71%) of patients and pain freedom by 38% (range: 37-40%) of patients
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-05
|Dextromethorphan-bupropion modulated delivery tablet
|Alzheimer's disease agitation
|Dosing begun
|
Notes
