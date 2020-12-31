Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York

Molecular solubility enhanced inclusion complex meloxicam and rizatriptan

Meloxicam is a COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug; rizatriptan is a 5-HT1B/1D agonist

Migraine

Within 1 hour after dosing, 39% (range: 37-41%) of patients achieved relief of migraine pain, demonstrating the rapid onset of AXS-07; 2 hours after administration of AXS-07, relief of migraine pain was achieved by 68% (range: 65-71%) of patients and pain freedom by 38% (range: 37-40%) of patients