Company Product Description Indication Status
Phase I
Netris Pharma SAS, of Lyon, France NP-137 Netrin 1-targeting monoclonal antibody Advanced/metastatic endometrial carcinoma or cervix carcinoma  First patient dosed
Phase II
Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas Exoflo infusion treatment Extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome First patient treated
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of The Woodlands, Texas LX-9211 Small molecule inhibitor of AAK1 Post-herpetic neuralgia Dosing begun
Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor  COVID-19-related pneumonia Opaganib-treated arm demonstrated a consistent trend of greater improvement in reducing oxygen requirement by end of treatment on day 14 across key primary and secondary efficacy outcomes
Phase III
Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York Molecular solubility enhanced inclusion complex meloxicam and rizatriptan Meloxicam is a COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug; rizatriptan is a 5-HT1B/1D agonist Migraine Within 1 hour after dosing, 39% (range: 37-41%) of patients achieved relief of migraine pain, demonstrating the rapid onset of AXS-07; 2 hours after administration of AXS-07, relief of migraine pain was achieved by 68% (range: 65-71%) of patients and pain freedom by 38% (range: 37-40%) of patients
Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York AXS-05 Dextromethorphan-bupropion modulated delivery tablet Alzheimer's disease agitation Dosing begun

Notes

