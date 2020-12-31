Clene Nanomedicine Inc., of Salt Lake City, said its merger with Tottenham Acquisition I Ltd. has closed. Proceeds were about $31.9 million, including funds held in Tottenham’s trust account and a concurrent private placement investment in public equity financing led by existing Clene shareholders. The combined, publicly traded company is operating as Clene Inc. and its common stock began trading on Nasdaq on Dec. 31 under the ticker symbol CLNN. Clene is developing oral therapies for treating neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Generex Biotechnology Corp. and subsidiary Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology, both of Miramar, Fla., said they have completed T-cell assays and HLA typing of blood samples from 46 convalescent COVID-19 patients and 30 healthy pre-COVID donors, screening the immune regulatory activity of 33 Ii-Key epitopes. Results demonstrated that numerous Ii-Key epitopes activate CD4+ Th1 and CD8+ responses, the companies said, and none of the Ii-Key epitopes tested activated any negative Th2 responses. Nugenerex is developing peptide vaccines for cancer and infectious disease based on Ii-Key, its CD4 T-cell activation platform.

Global Cancer Technology Inc., of San Francisco, said it licensed technology developed at the University of California San Diego Medical System for a novel treatment to selectively target and inactivate coronavirus virions. Global Cancer Technology is developing a COVID-19 treatment based on photo-dynamic properties of nanocrystal scintillators. The nanoparticles absorb X-rays, even when exposed to low doses, and transform the radiation into bursts of ultraviolet light when activated. The company modified the surface of the nanoparticles with COVID-specific binding proteins.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York, said it signed a production agreement for GLP and GMP materials associated with HT-001, a topical treatment for mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy, with Tergus Pharma LLC, of Durham, N.C. EGFR inhibitors are used for treating cancers with EGFR up-regulation such as non-small-cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and colon cancer.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it entered a supply agreement with the South Korean government to provide 40 million doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine for treating COVID-19. Deliveries are set to begin in May. The vaccine is not approved for use in South Korea. No terms were disclosed.