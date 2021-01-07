Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase III

Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago Skyrizi (risankizumab) IL-23 inhibitor Crohn's disease In Advance and Motivate studies in adults with moderate to severe disease, both doses (600 mg and 1,200 mg) met co-primary endpoints of clinical remission measured by CDAI and endoscopic response, both at week 12 (p<0.001 for both doses on both endpoints)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Reproxalap RASP inhibitor Dry eye disease In run-in cohort (n=23) of Tranquility trial, study, drug was statistically superior to vehicle for visual analogue scale ocular dryness score (p=0.001) and ocular discomfort score (p<0.0001) and showed statistically significant improvement vs. vehicle (p = 0.03) in ocular redness

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Vutrisiran TTR gene inhibitor Transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis At 9 months, Helios-A study in people with hereditary disease with polyneuropathy met primary endpoint of change from baseline in modified Neuropathy Impairment Score and secondary endpoints of changes in quality of life assessed by Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy and gait speed assessed by timed 10-meter walk

AM-Pharma BV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands Recombinant alkaline phosphatase Alkaline phosphatase stimulator COVID-19 infection First of up to 100 participants with confirmed infection and sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI) enrolled in exploratory cohort in pivotal Revival trial; main study population will include about 1,400 people with SA-AKI, with primary endpoint of improvement in 28-day all-cause mortality

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland Cresemba (isavuconazole) Azole antifungal Mycosis Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. completed enrollment (n=103) in study in Japan of people with deep-seated infection, including invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis; data expected in second half of 2021

Pfizer Inc., of New York PF-06939926 DMD gene stimulator Duchenne muscular dystrophy First of 99 ambulatory boys, ages 4 to 7, dosed in Ciffreo study; primary endpoint is change from baseline in North Star Ambulatory Assessment at 1 year

Pharmaessentia Corp., of Burlington, Mass. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b Interferon alpha 2 ligand Thrombocythemia Pivotal Surpass study initiated, with plans to enroll about 160 participants, including those with high-risk essential disease, resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and who did not receive prior interferon therapy; primary endpoint is patient response defined by blood count remission, improvement or non-progression in disease-related signs and symptoms, and absence of thrombotic events; top-line data expected by late 2021