|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|Zotiraciclib
|Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor
|Recurrent high-grade gliomas
|Zotiraciclib plus temozolomide exceeded or met the progression-free survival goal in phase Ib trial; in patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations, the median PFS was longer than the historical control; data to be presented at an upcoming medical conference
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|JTX-8064
|LILRB2/ILT4 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Started patient enrollment in the Innate study testing JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor: either JTX-4014 or Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Covi-Guard
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Study in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 withdrawn due to difficulty in recruiting
|Phase II
|Celltrion Inc., of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Treatment with CT-P59 in phase II/III trial reduced progression rates to severe COVID-19 by 54% for mild to moderate patients and 68% for moderate patients 50 and older compared to placebo; patients treated with CT-P59 recovered in 5.4 days on average compared to 8.8 days for placebo (p= 0.0097)
|Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco
|CK-3773274
|Myosin inhibitor
|Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|Treated first patient in cohort 2 of the REDWOOD-HCM study
|Kintara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|VAL-083
|Bifunctional alkylating agent
|Glioblastoma
|Started recruitment of 150-200 patients in the phase II/III GBM AGILE platform study
|Phase III
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|Roflumilast cream (ARQ-151)
|Phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|Started the Integument-1 and -2 studies, which will enroll 650 patients each; primary endpoint of both studies is Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) success, defined as a Validated IGA- Atopic Dermatitis score of clear or almost clear plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline at week 4
|Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris
|Lumevoq (GS-010)
|MT-ND4 gene stimulator
|ND4 Leber hereditary optic neuropathy
|Data from the Rescue study published in Ophthalmology showed the average change against the worst recorded best-corrected visual acuity was -0.53 LogMAR (+26 ETDRS letters equivalent) in Lumevoq-treated eyes and -0.46 LogMAR (+23 ETDRS letters equivalent) in sham-treated eyes (p<0.0001)
|Philogen SpA, of Siena, Italy
|Nidlegy
|Immunocytokines L19IL2 and L19TNF
|Locally advanced, fully resectable metastatic melanoma
|After review of data from 149 of the anticipated 214 patients, the data and safety monitoring board recommended continuing the study
|Rockwell Medical Inc., of Wixom, Mich., and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Triferic dialysate
|Iron replacement
|Anemic patients with chronic kidney disease requiring hemodialysis
|Enrolled first patient in the RMFPC-13 study in China
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Sarilumab
|Inhibits IL-6-mediated signaling
|Giant cell arteritis
|Study suspended in April 2020 due to COVID-19 has been terminated due to protracted recruitment during pandemic
|Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K.
|SNG-001
|Interferon beta-1a
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Treated first of 610 patients who require supplemental oxygen in the SG018 study
|Phase IV
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Kyntheum (brodalumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-17 receptor A
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|First patient screened in the Cobra study comparing Kyntheum to Tremfya (guselkumab, Johnson & Johnson) in patients who had an inadequate response to Stelara (ustekinumab, J&J); primary study endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve PASI 100 at week 16
