|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Calif.
|Ampion (AP-014)
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Study is 55% enrolled
|Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego, and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|ATYR-1923 (KRP-R120)
|Fusion protein combining the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody
|Healthy volunteers (eventually interstitial lung disease)
|Completed last subject visit in the study testing the safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of the drug in 32 healthy Japanese male volunteers
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|BT-5528
|Bicyclic peptide-toxin conjugate targeting EphA2
|Solid tumors
|Drug tolerated up to 8.5 mg/m2 weekly, which is expected to be toward the top of the therapeutic range; a EphA2-selected urothelial patient had a 43% reduction in target lesions; an ovarian cancer patient retrospectively determined to be positive for EphA2 has an ongoing 25% reduction in target lesions
|Phase II
|Knopp Biosciences LLC, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Dexpramipexole
|Dopamine D3 receptor agonist
|Asthma
|Exhale study met primary endpoint, showing statistically significant, dose-dependent reduction in blood absolute eosinophil count from baseline to week 12 vs. placebo when added to standard of care in people with moderate to severe eosinophilic disease
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Volixibat
|Ileal sodium bile acid cotransporter inhibitor
|Primary sclerosing cholangitis
|First participant enrolled in phase IIb Vistas study; primary endpoint is change in pruritus from baseline vs. placebo using Adult ItchRO tool
|Nantkwest Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., and Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
PD-L1 t-haNK
|PD-L1 modulator
|Metastatic pancreatic cancer
|Early interim results for cohort C of ongoing Quilt 88 trial, initiated in October 2020 with overall survival as primary endpoint, showed 15/18 (83%) with second-line or greater disease remained alive; cohorts A and B, with progression-free survival as primary endpoint, enrolling people with first- and second-line disease
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Tyvaso (treprostinil)
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease
|The New England Journal of Medicine published online results from Increase trial that showed inhaled study drug was well-tolerated and improved exercise capacity measure of 6-minute walk distance by 31 meters vs. placebo at week 16 (p<0.001)
|Verona Pharma plc, of London
|Ensifentrine (via pressurized metered-dose inhaler)
|Dual PDE3/PDE4 inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Completed enrollment of 45 patients; top-line results expected in the second quarter of 2021
|Phase III
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz)
|Complement C5 factor inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Enrollment paused in study of people with severe infection requiring mechanical ventilation based on independent data monitoring committee interim finding of lack of efficacy when added to standard of care
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc., of Canton, Mass.
|Renu
|Cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft
|Knee osteoarthritis
|First of 474 participants with moderate to severe symptomatic disease enrolled in pivotal trial; primary efficacy endpoint is difference in pain from baseline to 6 months vs. placebo as assessed by WOMAC index
