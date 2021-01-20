|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|ELX-02
|CFTR gene modulator; ribosomal protein modulator
|Renal insufficiency and nephropathic cystinosis
|Data published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology showed the drug had consistent pharmacokinetic profile across increasing degrees of renal insufficiency with reduced clearance; renal elimination was proportional to eGFR
|Evelo Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDP-1815
|Non-live strain of Prevotella histicola
|Mild and moderate atopic dermatitis
|Difference between EDP-1815 and placebo at day 56 was 52% for Eczema Area and Severity Index (p=0.062), 65% for Investigator’s Global Assessment times Body Surface Area (p=0.022) and 55% for SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (p=0.043) measurements
|Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, of Turku, Finland
|Bexmarilimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting Clever-1
|Advanced cancer
|Added a fifth cohort of patients with cholangiocarcinoma to part II of the phase I/II Matins study; in part I, high baseline count of the Treg cell marker FOXP3 was associated with a clinical response; high levels of Clever-1 detected in patients' plasma, suggesting increased dosing frequency may be required
|Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|FT-7051
|CBP/p300 inhibitor
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer after progression on at least 1 potent anti-androgen therapy
|Dosed first patient in study testing the safety and tolerability, preliminary antitumor activity (PSA and radiographic responses) and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of FT-7051
|Jemincare Group, of Nanchang, China
|JMB-2002
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody
|COVID-19
|Started study
|Mind Medicine Inc., of Basel, Switzerland
|MDMA and LSD
|Psychedelics
|Healthy subjects
|Started the 4-period crossover study measuring the subjective and autonomic effects of MDMA and LSD, MDMA alone, LSD alone and placebo
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|OTX-TIC
|Travoprost intracameral implant
|Primary open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
|Treatment lowered intraocular pressure by 7-11 mm Hg across the 4 treatment groups
|Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TP-0184
|Activin receptor-like kinase 2 and 5 inhibitor
|Anemia in patients with low or intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes
|Treated first patient in the study designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose or maximum administered dose and the recommended dose for future expansion arms in the phase II part of the study
|Phase II
|Apnimed Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AD-109 (atomoxetine + aroxybutynin)
|Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor + antimuscarinic
|Mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea
|First of 30 patients treated in the study comparing two doses of AD-109 to placebo in a 3-period crossover study; primary endpoint is change in Apnea-Hypopnea Index
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich.
|Nyxol
|Formulation of phentolamine mesylate
|Glaucoma and presbyopia
|Data from the Orion-1 study published in Clinical Ophthalmology showed Nyxol produced a statistically significant 20% mean reduction, or approximately 1 mm in pupil diameter, under daytime and nighttime lighting conditions that was sustained for over 30 hours post-dosing; over 60% of patients treated with Nyxol had a statistically significant improvement of 1-line or greater in near visual acuity compared to 20% of those on placebo
|Seneca Biopharma Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|NSI-566
|Human neural stem cell therapy
|Stable deficits in motor function resulting from ischemic stroke
|One year after treatment, Fugl-Meyer Motor Score improved by 12.20 points for patients treated with NSI-566 and 6.30 points for those treated with placebo (p=0.231)
|Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K.
|SNG-001
|Inhaled interferon-beta-1a
|COVID-19
|Completed enrollment of 120 patients in the SG016 study; results expected in the second quarter of 2021
|Theralase Technologies Inc., of Toronto
|TLD-1433
|Ruthenium-based photodynamic compound
|Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive or intolerant to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin
|Launched study of approximately 100 patients; primary endpoint is rate of complete responders; secondary endpoint is duration of CR at 360 days post-initial CR
|Phase III
|Tris Pharma Inc., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Amphetamine extended-release tablet
|Stimulant
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|Treatment with amphetamine extended-release tablet improved the average Permanent Product Measure of Performance total score over all post dose time points by 302.8 compared to 279.6 points for those treated with placebo (p=0.0043)
|Phase IV
|Alkermes plc, of Dublin
|Vivitrol (naltrexone)
|Opioid receptor antagonist
|Alcohol use disorder
|Data from a nationwide register of 125,000 working aged persons living in Sweden published in Addiction showed naltrexone, used either alone or with disulfiram or acamprosate, was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization due to alcohol use disorder
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.