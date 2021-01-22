Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd., of Singapore Varlitinib EGFR and HER2/neu inhibitor Biliary tract cancer Phase I/II study in advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer in patients who have not received systemic therapy for advanced/metastatic disease terminated; sponsor decided not to proceed to phase II

Nanoform Finland plc, of Helsinki, Finland Piroxicam Nanoparticle version of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug Undisclosed Interim results suggest that 20-mg nanoformed oral tablet achieved significantly faster absorption when compared to 20-mg reference oral piroxicam tablet (Felden); time of maximum plasma concentration was obtained earlier than with reference product; final results of study are expected before the end of the second quarter of 2021

Phase II

Birchbiomed Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia FS2 cream Inhibits formation of collagen Keloid scars Reported statistically significant results showed improvement in Vancouver Scar Scale vs. Mederma (p<0.001) and vs. vehicle (p<0.05) at the conclusion of the 180-day trial

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney GSK-2831781 CD223 modulator Ulcerative colitis Partner Glaxosmithkline discontinued trial based on assessment of interim analysis, in consultation with data review committee

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Sanofi SA, of Paris Cemiplimab Anti-PD-1 antibody Classical Hodgkin lymphoma Study testing combination with radiotherapy in early stage disease withdrawn due to business decision

Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan, and San Diego Silmitasertib Small molecule targeting CK2 COVID-19 First patient enrolled in investigator-initiated trial in hospitalized patients

Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa. Lucinactant Aerosolized KL4 surfactant therapy Respiratory distress syndrome Trial testing inhalation formulation in preterm neonates suspended due to business reasons