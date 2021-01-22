|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|Varlitinib
|EGFR and HER2/neu inhibitor
|Biliary tract cancer
|Phase I/II study in advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer in patients who have not received systemic therapy for advanced/metastatic disease terminated; sponsor decided not to proceed to phase II
|Nanoform Finland plc, of Helsinki, Finland
|Piroxicam
|Nanoparticle version of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug
|Undisclosed
|Interim results suggest that 20-mg nanoformed oral tablet achieved significantly faster absorption when compared to 20-mg reference oral piroxicam tablet (Felden); time of maximum plasma concentration was obtained earlier than with reference product; final results of study are expected before the end of the second quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|Birchbiomed Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|FS2 cream
|Inhibits formation of collagen
|Keloid scars
|Reported statistically significant results showed improvement in Vancouver Scar Scale vs. Mederma (p<0.001) and vs. vehicle (p<0.05) at the conclusion of the 180-day trial
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|GSK-2831781
|CD223 modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|Partner Glaxosmithkline discontinued trial based on assessment of interim analysis, in consultation with data review committee
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Cemiplimab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Classical Hodgkin lymphoma
|Study testing combination with radiotherapy in early stage disease withdrawn due to business decision
|Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan, and San Diego
|Silmitasertib
|Small molecule targeting CK2
|COVID-19
|First patient enrolled in investigator-initiated trial in hospitalized patients
|Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa.
|Lucinactant
|Aerosolized KL4 surfactant therapy
|Respiratory distress syndrome
|Trial testing inhalation formulation in preterm neonates suspended due to business reasons
|
Notes
