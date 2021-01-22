Alkido Pharma Inc., of New York, said it regained compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Amarin Corp. plc, of Dublin, noted that the Chinese Society of Cardiology included icosapent ethyl in its updated Guidelines for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases for 2021. Amarin's partner, Edding Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, plans to apply for approval of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in Mainland China.

Continuus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woburn, Mass., received a $69.3 million U.S. government contract for the domestic production of three medicines used to treat critically ill patients, including those with COVID-19. Continuus will use the funds to establish a new manufacturing facility using its integrated continuous manufacturing technology. The plant is expected to be fully operational within two years.

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, completed its acquisition of New York-based Prevail Therapeutics Inc., gaining access to the company's gene therapy programs.

Evgen Pharma plc, of Cheshire, U.K., reported preclinical data on SFX-01. The drug was able to inhibit the phosphatase activity of Src homology-2 domain-containing protein tyrosine phosphatase-2, which is involved in cancer cell invasion and metastasis, apoptosis, DNA damage, cell proliferation, cell cycle and drug resistance. The company plans to test SFX-01 further in cancer models.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and the U.S. Department of Defense entered a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to assist in the development of lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor. The CRADA will support the ongoing phase III study in patients with COVID-19 and help facilitate the submissions of an emergency use authorization application and a BLA.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), of Boston, released an evidence report on the effectiveness and value of inclisiran (Novartis AG), Nexletol (bempedoic acid, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.) and Nexlizet (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe, Esperion) for treating heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and for secondary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ICER recommends a health-benefit price benchmark of $3,600-$6,000 per year for inclisiran, which hasn't been approved yet. The agency calculates the price benchmark of the bempedoic acid at $1,600-$2,600 per year, a 36% to 60% discount off the treatment's current wholesale acquisition cost. ICER also released a draft evidence report comparing the clinical effectiveness and value of voclosporin (Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.) and Benlysta (belimumab, Glaxosmithkline plc) for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The agency is accepting public comments on the draft until Feb. 18, 2021.

Innocan Pharma Corp., of Herzliya, Israel, said it successfully manufactured liposomes loaded with cannabidiol (CBD) under aseptic conditions. The company plans to develop the product for diseases that may benefit from a long-acting CBD.

Microba Life Sciences Ltd., of Brisbane, Australia, is partnering with researchers from The University of Queensland’s Faculty of Medicine to develop drugs targeting changes in gut bacteria in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The partners plan to run a clinical trial this year testing whether an unnamed treatment can restore beneficial gut microbiome species and improve symptoms such as constipation in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, said they reached an advance purchase agreement with COVAX for up to 40 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The doses will be delivered throughout 2021. COVAX is a global initiative coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization. The first doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the negotiation and execution of supply agreements under the COVAX facility structure. For the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment 92 countries, Pfizer and Biontech will provide the vaccine to COVAX at a not-for-profit price. In separate news, the WHO's GACVS COVID-19 Vaccine Safety subcommittee reviewed reports of deaths following vaccination with the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine BNT-162b2 and found there wasn't an unexpected or untoward increase in fatalities in frail, elderly individuals. The committee concluded that the benefit-risk profile remains favorable.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, of Aubagne, France, committed $15 million to Penn State University to create the Sartorius Cell Culture Facility, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2021.

Vaxess Technologies Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., was awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and a subcontract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Defense to support development of mRNA-based vaccines. Vaxess is eligible for $2 million in milestone payments, including a $256,000 phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant from the NSF, for the development of a refrigeration-free, single-dose vaccine that can be delivered via a skin patch.