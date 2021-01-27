Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Briacell Therapeutics Corp., of Berkeley, Calif. Bria-IMT GM-CSF receptor modulator Advanced breast cancer Disease control rate was 30% for 27 patients treated with Bria-IMT as a monotherapy; disease control rate was 33% for 12 patients treated with Bria-IMT plus a checkpoint inhibitor; clinical benefit seen in 64% of 11 patients with moderately or well differentiated tumors

Nervgen Pharma Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia NVG-291 Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor Alzheimer's disease Plans to add a cohort of patients with Alzheimer's disease treated for 28 days to the phase I study after results from healthy volunteers are generated in the second half of 2021

Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J. CORVax-12 DNA-based vaccine expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein and IL-12 COVID-19 prophylaxis Dosed several participants in the study expected to enroll up to 36 healthy volunteers

Pharvaris GmbH, of Zug, Switzerland PHA-121 Bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonist Healthy volunteers (eventually hereditary angioedema) Drug was well-tolerated up to the highest dose tested at 50 mg twice daily; therapeutic drug levels of PHA-121 were achieved on day 1 and steady-state plasma concentrations were reached within 72 hours

Qurient Co. Ltd., of Seongnam-Si, Korea, and Lead Discovery Center GmbH, of Dortmund, Germany Q-702 Axl, Mer and CSF1 receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors Treated first patient in the study designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose, the safety profile of Q-702 and the recommended phase II dose

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego COVI-MSC Human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress or acute respiratory distress syndrome The first 3 patients treated were discharged within a week of starting the treatment, including 2 who were discharged on the day of their last infusion

Phase II

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) and VIR-7831/GSK-4182136 Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 Low-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 Expanding the BLAZE-4 study to test the combination

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, Australia Eftilagimod alpha Soluble LAG-3 fusion protein COVID-19 After review of data from the first 6 patients in the EAT COVID study, the data and safety monitoring board recommended that the study advance to enrollment of the randomized portion of the study

Surface Ophthalmics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif. SURF-100 (mycophenolate sodium and betamethasone sodium phosphate in Klarity vehicle) Immunosuppressant and a corticosteroid Chronic dry eye disease Treated first of approximately 300 patients in the study comparing SURF-100 to Xiidra (lifitegrast) and Restasis (cyclosporine) using the University of North Carolina Dry Eye Management Scale at day 84

Theralase Technologies Inc., of Toronto TLD-1433 Light-activated photo dynamic compound Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive or intolerant to Bacillus Calmette Guerin Carolina Urologic Research Center received site institutional review board approval for the ongoing study

VBL Therapeutics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel VB-201 Lecinoxoid anti-inflammatory Severe COVID-19 Dosed first patient in the study design to test the ability of VB-201 to prevent clinical deterioration and reduce morbidity and mortality

Phase III

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Mitapivat Pyruvate kinase R activator Pyruvate kinase deficiency In the Activate-T study, 37% of the 27 patients who were regularly transfused achieved a ≥33% reduction in transfusion burden compared to individual historical transfusion burden standardized to 24 weeks after treatment with mitapivat (p=0.0002); 22% of the patients were transfusion-free during the 24-week fixed dose period

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India Avigan (favipiravir) Antiviral Moderate to severe COVID-19 Study enrolling moderate to severe cases in Kuwait was terminated after data showed patients taking Avigan took 7 days for sustained hypoxia resolution compared to 8 days for placebo (p>0.05); patients in the subgroup with low risk who were treated with Avigan were discharged from the hospital in 8 days compared to 11 days for placebo (p=0.0063); study of outpatient mild to moderate cases continues in North America

Phase IV

Pfizer Inc., of New York Xeljanz (tofacitinib) JAK inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis Required postmarketing oral surveillance safety study of 4,362 treated participants missed co-primary endpoints of non-inferiority vs. TNF inhibitor for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer); 98 (3.37%) on either Xeljanz dose (5 mg or 10 mg) had first MACE between start of therapy and 60 days following last dose vs. 37 (2.55%) for anti-TNF and 122 (4.19%) had first malignancy during same period vs. 42 (2.89%) for anti-TNF