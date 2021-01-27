|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Briacell Therapeutics Corp., of Berkeley, Calif.
|Bria-IMT
|GM-CSF receptor modulator
|Advanced breast cancer
|Disease control rate was 30% for 27 patients treated with Bria-IMT as a monotherapy; disease control rate was 33% for 12 patients treated with Bria-IMT plus a checkpoint inhibitor; clinical benefit seen in 64% of 11 patients with moderately or well differentiated tumors
|Nervgen Pharma Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NVG-291
|Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor
|Alzheimer's disease
|Plans to add a cohort of patients with Alzheimer's disease treated for 28 days to the phase I study after results from healthy volunteers are generated in the second half of 2021
|Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J.
|CORVax-12
|DNA-based vaccine expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein and IL-12
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Dosed several participants in the study expected to enroll up to 36 healthy volunteers
|Pharvaris GmbH, of Zug, Switzerland
|PHA-121
|Bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonist
|Healthy volunteers (eventually hereditary angioedema)
|Drug was well-tolerated up to the highest dose tested at 50 mg twice daily; therapeutic drug levels of PHA-121 were achieved on day 1 and steady-state plasma concentrations were reached within 72 hours
|Qurient Co. Ltd., of Seongnam-Si, Korea, and Lead Discovery Center GmbH, of Dortmund, Germany
|Q-702
|Axl, Mer and CSF1 receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors
|Treated first patient in the study designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose, the safety profile of Q-702 and the recommended phase II dose
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|COVI-MSC
|Human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress or acute respiratory distress syndrome
|The first 3 patients treated were discharged within a week of starting the treatment, including 2 who were discharged on the day of their last infusion
|Phase II
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) and VIR-7831/GSK-4182136
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Low-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19
|Expanding the BLAZE-4 study to test the combination
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, Australia
|Eftilagimod alpha
|Soluble LAG-3 fusion protein
|COVID-19
|After review of data from the first 6 patients in the EAT COVID study, the data and safety monitoring board recommended that the study advance to enrollment of the randomized portion of the study
|Surface Ophthalmics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif.
|SURF-100 (mycophenolate sodium and betamethasone sodium phosphate in Klarity vehicle)
|Immunosuppressant and a corticosteroid
|Chronic dry eye disease
|Treated first of approximately 300 patients in the study comparing SURF-100 to Xiidra (lifitegrast) and Restasis (cyclosporine) using the University of North Carolina Dry Eye Management Scale at day 84
|Theralase Technologies Inc., of Toronto
|TLD-1433
|Light-activated photo dynamic compound
|Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive or intolerant to Bacillus Calmette Guerin
|Carolina Urologic Research Center received site institutional review board approval for the ongoing study
|VBL Therapeutics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|VB-201
|Lecinoxoid anti-inflammatory
|Severe COVID-19
|Dosed first patient in the study design to test the ability of VB-201 to prevent clinical deterioration and reduce morbidity and mortality
|Phase III
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mitapivat
|Pyruvate kinase R activator
|Pyruvate kinase deficiency
|In the Activate-T study, 37% of the 27 patients who were regularly transfused achieved a ≥33% reduction in transfusion burden compared to individual historical transfusion burden standardized to 24 weeks after treatment with mitapivat (p=0.0002); 22% of the patients were transfusion-free during the 24-week fixed dose period
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India
|Avigan (favipiravir)
|Antiviral
|Moderate to severe COVID-19
|Study enrolling moderate to severe cases in Kuwait was terminated after data showed patients taking Avigan took 7 days for sustained hypoxia resolution compared to 8 days for placebo (p>0.05); patients in the subgroup with low risk who were treated with Avigan were discharged from the hospital in 8 days compared to 11 days for placebo (p=0.0063); study of outpatient mild to moderate cases continues in North America
|Phase IV
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Xeljanz (tofacitinib)
|JAK inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Required postmarketing oral surveillance safety study of 4,362 treated participants missed co-primary endpoints of non-inferiority vs. TNF inhibitor for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer); 98 (3.37%) on either Xeljanz dose (5 mg or 10 mg) had first MACE between start of therapy and 60 days following last dose vs. 37 (2.55%) for anti-TNF and 122 (4.19%) had first malignancy during same period vs. 42 (2.89%) for anti-TNF
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.