Steven Brandenburg, a hospital pharmacist in Grafton, Wis., agreed Jan. 26 to plead guilty to two felony counts of attempting to tamper with COVID-19 vaccines to render them ineffective, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. On two successive overnight shifts last month, Brandenburg intentionally removed a box of vials of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna Inc. from the hospital’s refrigeration unit so the vaccine would become inert and ineffective. He acknowledged in the plea agreement that he was skeptical of vaccines in general and Moderna’s vaccine specifically, DoJ said.