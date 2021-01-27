Abbott Laboratories reported 2020 fourth-quarter revenue up 29% year over year to $10.7 billion, outpacing the consensus estimate of $764 million. The positive growth was largely fueled by sales in diagnostics, which surged 111% to $4.35 billion, from $2.10 billion in the prior year period.

Net earnings for the period totaled $2.16 billion, or $1.20 per share, up from $1.5 billion, or $.59 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.45, ahead of the Street target of $1.35.

COVID-19 testing provided a strong tailwind for diagnostics, with $2.4 billion in tests in related sales. Top performers in that category – the Binaxnow, Panbio and ID Now rapid platforms – generated combined sales of $1.9 billion.

Within diagnostics, core laboratory revenue rose 6% to $1.32 billion vs. the prior year’s $1.25 billion, molecular grew 315% to $482 million from $116 million, point-of-care (POC) dipped about 6% to $129 million from $137 million and rapid diagnostics climbed 334% to $2.41 billion from $556 million.

That performance was led by diagnostics, which should come as no surprise, CEO Robert Ford said on a Wednesday earnings call. “COVID-19 dominated the year for us and the world, and our primary response came in the form of diagnostic tests to identify the virus.”

Overall, the Abbott Park, Ill.-based company has delivered more than 400 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, more than 300 million in the fourth quarter alone.

Testing levels seen as sustainable

Ford said COVID-19 testing should be sustainable throughout 2021 and beyond, despite mass vaccinations, and pointed to acceleration of a POC testing strategy to grow diagnostics overall. “Everything we’re doing in fighting the virus has not only a direct impact on helping reopen the economy, etc., but it’s also seeding the market and it’s building these new testing channels,” he said. “We’ve got testing going on at airports, hotels, urgent care, retail, universities, etc. So, we believe that’s pretty sustainable too.”

Meanwhile, medical devices revenue grew 2% to $3.26 billion vs. $3.2 billion in the 2019 fourth quarter “Strong double-digit growth in Diabetes Care was offset by lower sales in our Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation businesses due to challenging conditions as COVID case rates surged in certain geographies toward the end of the quarter,” Ford said.

He predicted volumes will rebound as cases subside, following last summer and fall’s scenario.

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings was upbeat on medical devices, despite the revenue missing the $3.48 billion consensus. “Excluding vascular sales in China, which suffered from a new national tender program, 4Q Medical Devices sales increased 1.4% on an organic basis. The Diabetes division showed continued momentum, with sales up 29% and Libre sales up 37%.”

In other businesses, revenue from pharmaceuticals fell 2% to $1.15 billion, while nutrition sales increased 4% to $1.94 billion.

Strong pipeline

Among Q4 achievements in devices and diagnostics were U.S. FDA approval of labeling enabling pediatric use of the Heartmate 3 implantable mechanical circulatory support device, FDA authorization of the Binax COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test and the U.S. launch of the IonicRF Generator to help those with chronic pain. The company also saw CE mark and Australian approvals of its En Site X EP System for advance cardiac mapping and U.S. and CE approvals of Freestyle Libre 2 and of Libre 3, respectively.

Abbott also reported a strong pipeline.

Coming down the pipeline, Ford said, are Libre 4 and a fifth-generation Mitraclip, both in development. “We’re investing in a significant amount of clinical trials here to expand the market for us, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said.

Danielle Antalffy, an analyst with SVB Leerink, said Abbott is “clearly outperforming expectations and delivering top-tier sales and EPS growth, we believe not just on COVID testing alone but also on strength in its core business.

“Valuation keeps us on the sidelines, particularly given the likelihood that COVID testing will likely be a headwind to at least some extent in 2022, regardless of the sustainability of COVID testing sales, and the uncertainty that drives in modeling 2022 and beyond,” she added.

The Abbott Park, Ill.-based company also reported full-year results, with revenue of $34.61 billion, up 9% form $31.90 billion in 2019. Diagnostics revenue totaled $10.81 billion, up 40% from $7.71 billion the previous year, while medical devices slipped 4% to $11.79 billion vs. $12.13 billion. Pharma and nutrition rounded out the balance sheet with revenue of $4.30 billion (down 4%) and $7.65 billion (up 3%), respectively.

Based on results, Abbott projected diluted EPS of at least $5 in 2021, reflecting 35% year-over-year growth.

Abbott shares (NYSE:ABT) rose to $117.68 earlier today, before closing at $114.31, down 0.37% from yesterday’s close of $114.73.