CEO tells patients their deaths were impending for profit

The U.S. Department of Justice said the CEO of a Texas-based group of hospice and home health companies was sentenced to 15 years in prison for filing claims in the amount of $150 million in connection with fraudulent admissions to hospice. Henry McInnis, of Harlingen, Texas, was accused of falsely telling patients suffering from incurable diseases that they had less than six months to live as part of a scheme to enroll them in hospice programs for which they were not qualified. McInnis was convicted of one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and six counts of health care fraud along with charges of money laundering. The owner of these facilities, Rodney Mesquias, was also convicted and was sentenced to 240 months in prison. The scheme ran from 2009 to 2018, and some of the patients were denied needed medical treatment as a result of the fraud, which entailed falsification of medical records. McInnis is said to have had no medical training and was previously employed as an electrician.

DeGette, Bucshon ink new testing legislation

U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) announced legislation that would bolster access to testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that would produce same-day results, widely seen as a critical component to the restoration of the economy. The Access to Technology and Equipment for Same-Day Tests (TESTs) Act would require that the CDC provide grants to non-federal public health programs for the purchase of high-throughput testing platforms along with grants to hospitals, physician practices and other health care delivery sites to provide same-day testing to those living in underserved areas, including rural areas. The authors of the legislation say it combines previous bills into a larger package and arrives as the Biden administration has declared that testing is a key component in the plan to reopen schools and businesses.

NICE: Acupath’s URO17 test needs more data

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the evidence for the URO 17 test, by Acupath Labs, of Plainview, N.Y., would be used with cystoscopy as an alternative to other urine-based tests for urothelial carcinoma, and that the test offers a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 60% to 93%. The test keys on keratin 17, an oncoprotein associated with poor outcomes in a number of cancers. The test can be used to stratify patients with suspected bladder cancer and prioritize cases for further investigation during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, NICE said the evidence is derived from only two studies, one of which is described as an abstract. There is a study ongoing to determine the test’s performance in patients who have undergone immunotherapy with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin or radical radiotherapy, although NICE did not indicate when that study would be completed. The cost of the test is £110, not including value-added tax. The agency recommended further study for the use of the test in initial diagnosis and for monitoring for disease recurrence.