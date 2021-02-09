Theator Ltd., the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surgical intelligence platform, has raised $15.5 million in a series A financing led by Insight Partners. The funds will be used to scale commercial operations and partnerships with U.S. providers, grow the company’s R&D team and secure its footprint in the field of AI-driven surgical planning, intraoperative support, and review.

New investor Blumberg Capital also participated in the round, along with all existing investors including Nfx, Stageone Ventures, Kdt Ventures and Iangels. Also participating were several individual investors, notably 23andme co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, Zebra Medical Vision co-founder Eyal Gura and former Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt.

With this new round of financing, Theator has raised a total of $18.5 million.

Founded in 2018, Theator is focused on enhancing the surgeon experience when preparing for surgery and providing debriefing postoperatively. The platform, which leverages computer vision technology, provides surgeons with curated footage and analysis, not only of a surgeon’s own procedures but of procedures from around the world. The postop debrief, which the company compares to a military “after-action” report, is unique to the platform, co-founder and CEO Tamir Wolf told BioWorld, and enables surgeons to continually enhance their performance and experience.

How it works

The AI-powered platform relies on smart annotation and video analytics to extract key moments in surgical procedures, enabling surgeons to review procedures and glean insights within minutes. The software connects to hardware inside the operating room. When a procedure ends, it is automatically uploaded to the Cloud and is immediately accessible on the web or any device. There is no interruption to the surgeon’s workflow.

Wolf likens Theator to a highlight reel that surgeons can view after they exit the operating room. “Now imagine that we do that for dozens of procedures in a division or a department of surgery every day at multiple hospitals around the country and around the world. It has to be at scale.”

Surgeons can see their own growing library of procedures, which is centralized and annotated for them. “For a given procedure, we’ve automated the identification of steps, of events, of key milestones that you need to achieve and decisions that you ultimately need to make,” he said.

Currently, Theator’s surgical video dataset contains more than 400,000 minutes of curated surgical video encompassing over 80,000 intraoperative moments.

“Everything that we do in our company is with the idea that we have to do it in a way that can scale,” he said. “So, computer vision really is at our core.”

With so much insight to glean from procedures and from the visual data, Theator is starting to create a dashboard with analytics – objective metrics that surgeons can use to continuously improve. The platform also has tools by which surgeons can perform evaluations that are based on peer-reviewed evaluation metrics of their procedures.

“Whether it’s a surgeon or a department head or the C-suite, there’s a much more granular understanding of precisely what goes on in the operating room. And that level of care, then intent behind it, is to continuously improve the level of care that surgeons provide their patients.”

Growing menu of specialties

The platform is continually adding specialties, Wolf said. After beginning in minimally invasive general surgery, “we’re starting to expand to urology, gynecology, ortho, thoracic surgery, etc. And in order to do that, we need to augment our in-house computer vision team.”

Theator believes its approach is different than that of other companies working with computer vision in surgery, such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Intuitive Surgical. Instead of identifying things that are specific to a single procedure, the platform recognizes actions.

“We’re not identifying insertion of a drain into the gall bladder. We’re identifying insertion of a drain,” Wolf explained. “Things like that are transferable between procedures, which also allows us to do things at scale.”

Theator, which has its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., and R&D operations in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, currently is deployed in Israel and Canada. The platform will make its U.S. debut in the first quarter of 2021, Wolf said, adding the company also is starting to move toward the EU.

For now, Theator is targeting the platform for education and training, which does not require regulatory clearance. As best practices are identified, the goal is to move into real-time decision support, which the U.S. FDA regulates as software as a medical device.

The company is already leveraging its surgical intelligence platform in some broad-based education efforts. It is collaborating with Sages, the leading minimally invasive surgery society, to provide video-based assessments of Sages’ constituency in certain procedures. It also has partnered with The Academy for Surgical Coaching, which supports life-long learning and evaluations of surgical performance.

Reducing variability

A MD/PhD who moved into health tech following military service in Israel, Wolf got the idea for Theator after diagnosing his wife and a former boss with appendicitis within the span of several months. At the time, he was living in the U.S. “I took them to two different New York hospitals, and I witnessed very different treatment even though patient characteristics were pretty similar, and I’d already diagnosed them clinically,” he said. That led to a deep dive into the surgical experience and the tremendous variation that exists around the world.

“The reason we started Theator is really out of firsthand experience and a mission to tackle variability and disparity in the world of surgery,” Wolf said.

“Surgery is still very much an apprenticeship model,” he adds, with surgeons limited by geographical location and the patient demographic that reaches them. “What we can do is increase their exposure to multiple experiences, maybe exponentially, and also bridge this gap in the country as a whole and the world.”

“Theator is at the forefront of game-changing surgical field advances, and we are thrilled to support such an exciting company as it strengthens its market foothold,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Partners. “The company has a proven track record of applying its world-class AI and computer vision expertise to enhance surgery, aiming to create a win-win scenario in which patients, hospitals, surgeons and insurers all benefit.”